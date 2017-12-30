Sydney FC have a definite rhythm to their success

Sydney FC reared up last year, head and shoulders above the rest of the league, and in doing so made a meaty target of their own head.
A steely march to a dominant premiership-and-championship double is a difficult thing to repeat the next season, even with their key stars re-signed, and with more shipped in. The methods that flummoxed the rest of the league last season have been marinating in the enemy managers’ minds, and they’ve all – to one degree or another – spent the off-season furiously filing away at a key that will unlock the Sky Blue fortress and bring the empire crumbling to the ground.
But there has been no breach in 2017-18, not yet at least. Sydney are still the best team in the league, with the best goal difference and meanest defence, with more wins and fewer losses than every other A-League team.
Their dominance has not been clearly eroded, and it’s as much due to the way they manage their opponents in-game – and by extension the season generally- as it is the shortcomings of their rivals. Sydney know they are the prize heavyweight every other contender wants to knock off, and they are prepared not just to receive their enemies’ best hay-maker, but parry it, and riposte.
Sydney allow a clear rhythm to form, one that has been present in most of their matches this season. Graham Arnold’s faith in his defence is totally justified, and it’s upon them he heaps responsibility at the start of matches.
The 4-4-2 that Sydney slide into when defending as a team is the formation they take up when greeting the early energy thrown at them by the opponent; Milos Ninkovic and Adrian Mierzejewski play as defence-minded wingers, keeping quite wide, protecting and assisting the full-backs.
The central pair, Josh Brillante and Brandon O’Neill, are combative and diligent, and refrain from risky, ambitious passes. Alex Brosque presses from the front, and harries defenders who step into the midfield. Naturally, too, there are fewer Jordy Buijs dalliances into the attacking third.
It is a superbly designed defensive structure, with no obvious weak spots and, more often than not, it can resist just about anything thrown at it.
But what it does do is – on the surface at least, and this is often confirmed by the fairly superficial musings of the match-call team – give the impression that Sydney are struggling, that the opponent is applying telling pressure, pinning them back, shoving their will right down Sydney’s throat.
Over Christmas, in conversation with a close relative of mine who has attended every Sydney home game for the past five or so seasons – an extremely astute observer of the game who articulated this particular rhythm to me – he told me that, in the recent Sydney win over Melbourne City, a friend of his was hand-wringingly anxious after City had opened the scoring, convinced that Sydney were on the verge of some pitiful collapse that would hand the contest to the visitors.
My relative had to reassure him that – although conceding wasn’t exactly part of the plan – Sydney were not as dazed and punch-drunk as they perhaps seemed. In other words, the switch had not yet been flicked.
Having seen Luke Brattan open the scoring in the 37th minute, Sydney promptly scored twice and were in front by halftime. This is where the rhythm suddenly quickens, and the defensive formation reshapes itself: Ninkovic and Miezejewski are suddenly seen sliding in to the interior, collecting the ball off the centre backs or slipping forward into a No. 10 position, and now the full-backs are surging forward, filling the vacated wide areas, running onto Buijs’s lofted diagonals that are now being hit.
The central pairing are suddenly taking more risks, drawing out defenders and passing ambitiously, instead of patiently keeping possession. The passes are being woven through the tight midfield spaces, and a cutting through an opponent that, until now, thought they were firmly in control.
It was, though, a false sense of security, a blanket Sydney allowed them to wrap themselves in, and are now suddenly stripping from their warm, tender bodies. Usually, this switch is flicked as the first half rolls into its last 15 minutes.
This is all an eye-test assessment, but it’s supported by the fact Sydney have scored inside the opening 15 minutes in just three of their 12 matches this season, and have scored eight of their 27 total goals – just under a third – within 15 minutes of the halftime break.
It might also explain why they tend to concede more at home than on the road – a surprising statistical fact, with an average of 1.17 goals conceded at home, to 0.50 conceded away. Perhaps it’s less tolerable to begin the game so defensively when at home; certainly it’s more appropriate to do it on the road.
Additionally, there are psychological benefits to cultivating this type of first-half rhythm. A team, fired up to play the champions, has no doubt been reminded by their manager of the need to impress with early aggression, to catch a smug superior team resting on their laurels.
If, having done just that, pinning back Sydney, perhaps even scoring first, they then fall victim to a ruthless reversal, a sudden parry-and-riposte, and go into the break trailing, the psychological wound that leaves can keep a team limping through the remainder of the match. They served up what they though was their best, and it was generously humoured for a time by Sydney, before being callously undressed.
The suddenness with which the transition occurs also disguises its mechanisms from the opponent, and keeps them from immediately identifying where their own approach might be improved; it’s given an artificial, temporary buff by Sydney’s initial defensive-mindedness.
How often have you seen a Sydney game – this season and last – that has gone this way? Where the opponent looks great in the first half an hour, and then Sydney turn it on and finish the half firmly on top? This is deliberate, and it’s working, not just in individual matches, but in the larger context of the last season-and-a-half.
There are risks – Central Coast showed in their 2-0 win that meeting Sydney, at home, with a counter-attacking strategy, can be rewarding. The Mariners are second in the league in average possession, but were well below their normal percentage in that game, despite being at home.
Their counter-attacking, with moments of superlative, high-speed incision, cut through the Sydney defence with startling ease, and their struggles since have, in a way, shown how rare that kind of attacking fluidity is.
But largely – and especially against the more offensively potent teams in the league – it has proven a nigh-unbeatable strategy for Sydney, and Arnold must be credited for it. Crucially, it’s the sort of versatility seen in players like Ninkovic – the best attacker in the league who is also more than capable of grinding in defence – or Buijs – a centre back who enjoys nothing more than making a defence-splitting pass – that makes this system viable; the transition could not happen without them.
It also relies heavily on the Sydney defence, which has consistently shouldered the responsibility. The next time you watch a Sydney FC match, see if you can detect it; that’s the sound of a dominant team keeping their championship rhythm ticking.
December 30th 2017 @ 9:09am
chris said | December 30th 2017 @ 9:09am | ! Report
Thanks for the article Evan. One thing Syd FC do very well and you point out is the shifting into higher gears when required. They get results even when not playing well (eg v MCY) and can be ruthless with their clinical finishing. Looking forward to the game v Perth tonight.
December 30th 2017 @ 9:17am
Midfielder said | December 30th 2017 @ 9:17am | ! Report
Evan great article and like you and your relo I think South Gosford FC play a decent style of play
December 30th 2017 @ 9:31am
Nemesis said | December 30th 2017 @ 9:31am | ! Report
I’ve now seen most teams live in the stadium & Sydney FC were nothing like has been described in this article when I saw them in Round 1, or when I saw them last season – LIVE or on TV. Sydney FC were nothing like has been described in this article in the Grand Final.
Yes, there are many times when SydFC matches have followed the pattern described here.
But, that’s just “curve fitting”. Or, creating a story to fit a pattern.
The 3 broad strengths of Sydney FC that I notice that have made them consistently superior to the rest of the ALeague are
1) total commitment to structure & roles. The team functions like a machine – each player knows his job. The best CCM teams under Arnold had the same attribute
2) ability to win win 50/50 balls in their own half when opposition is attacking and play quick, accurate & intelligent passes to transition a defensive situation into a lethal attack with the opponents out of position
3) clinical finishing
Still a long way to go, but, having watched the Jets live last night, I rate the Jets as a more dangerous opponent than Sydney FC.
December 30th 2017 @ 9:57am
punter said | December 30th 2017 @ 9:57am | ! Report
Salty, 15 pts clear.
I saw nothing last night that would worry Sydney. The most worrying thing I saw was the Brox in the box, I hope he is fit for our next game against MV. He can only add to the slow boring MV side of yesterday, Brox, Valeria, Kosta & Berisha. Gosh if it wasn’t for George, Milligan, Williams & Geria, you’d be going down if the Pro/Rel.
December 30th 2017 @ 10:33am
Nemesis said | December 30th 2017 @ 10:33am | ! Report
Lowest crowd for MV match this season, yet it was still 50% higher than for when Jets played SydneyFC in a NSW Derby.
How it must hurt you to know no one cares about SydFC enough to turn up to watch them play. They’d rather do anything else than turn up to watch a team that hasn’t lost at home for 2 years.
Shudder to think what happens to the support base when SydFC starts losing home matches.
December 30th 2017 @ 11:22am
Kangajets said | December 30th 2017 @ 11:22am | ! Report
Nemesis
Melbourne Victory played by far their best game of the season against last night . I thought it was terrific. But Melbourne were by far the better team by far .
I still think at this stage Sydney FC are the benchmark for everyone , as the jets having been close to beating Sydney FC at all.
December 30th 2017 @ 11:29am
Nemesis said | December 30th 2017 @ 11:29am | ! Report
Only going by what I’ve seen when both teams played in Melbourne. I rarely watch Sydney FC, other than when they play my team & I think Jets have played much better against my team this season than SydFC.
Having said that, my team is not very good this season, but we played some decent football in patches last night. Should never have missed the penalty & George hit the upright.
Unless Barbarouses can stop being so wasteful with his final ball, MV will not be a threat this season other than knock-out matches.
December 30th 2017 @ 11:45am
Kangajets said | December 30th 2017 @ 11:45am | ! Report
Anyhow my boy supports Melb victory, so he’s happily rubbing into me today .
December 30th 2017 @ 12:39pm
punter said | December 30th 2017 @ 12:39pm | ! Report
Yep you worry about attendances (like Grob) & I’m going out today to watch SFC today & hopefully go 8 pts clear.
December 30th 2017 @ 12:42pm
Nemesis said | December 30th 2017 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
I’m not worried about SydFC’s attendances. Just trying to figure out why no one wants to watch a team that wins nearly every match at home?
December 30th 2017 @ 1:01pm
punter said | December 30th 2017 @ 1:01pm | ! Report
I’m someone & so are my friends & we are going out there.
You stick with your AFL mates & worry about crowd numbers.
December 30th 2017 @ 10:15am
punter said | December 30th 2017 @ 10:15am | ! Report
Very good article Evan & I agree, I just wish GA would let Sydney off the lease a bit more, when they release the handbrakes & go thru the gears they some of the best 1 touch football I have seen in the A-League. Then GA reins them in & they grind out the win with Simon coming on the last 15 minutes, I argue with many SFC around me that this is the reason why so many find SFC boring. I wish GA would just let them go, seen snippets of it against WSW & Phoenix.
December 30th 2017 @ 10:45am
LuckyEddie said | December 30th 2017 @ 10:45am | ! Report
To true Punter in that when SFC decide to go for it they are really impressive but Arnold seems intent on ‘grinding’ out wins when SFC should just finish the game off. The last 15 minutes of all SFC games is enough to make even a neutral observer to ‘turn off’. This moronic tactic of bringing Simon on with 15 minutes to go with the sole intention of killing off the game is an insult to all concerned especially SFC fans who go to the game.
Add to that the obligatory extra time replacements to ‘run’ down the clock and peoples lasting memory of the game is one of being played for a fool. Of course Muscat is right up there with the extra time time wasting and a few others as well.
Do not coaches like Arnold realise that apart from their responsibility to their owners they have a huge one in providing entertainment to the end, not killing off a game with 15 minutes to go. Do FOX and ABC commentators realise that running down the clock is one of the great turn offs in HAL, yet they not only encourage it they think it’s a brilliant tactic.
The standard of HAL is OK but if coaches go out of their way to play negatively etc. people will not go. We all just want a competitive game played for the full time period.
December 30th 2017 @ 11:49am
Kangajets said | December 30th 2017 @ 11:49am | ! Report
Punter
If Sydney let loose , I think they could put 4 or 5 on Perth tonight .
I really think Sydney FC win it all this year unless they get a massive injury toll, from the ACL .
At full strength Jets v Sydney FC grand final would still be good to watch
…. although Melb victory have woken up and may yet be there on gf day .
December 30th 2017 @ 12:13pm
Midfielder said | December 30th 2017 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
One thing I notice about South Gosford is the way at times Arnold has them creating space from deep inside their own half.
SG will win the ball and if avenues are closed will have a DM drop back between the two CB with the wide backs moving in line with the DM that held his ground with the two wide mids forming a three central attackers with Brosuke in the centre and Bobo up front . This opens up space
December 30th 2017 @ 2:22pm
Nick Symonds said | December 30th 2017 @ 2:22pm | ! Report
I hope a crowd shows up tonight for Sydney v Perth.
NEWS – Australian football is in crisis: no point denying it
“Watching A-League games on television played in near-empty stadiums is not a pretty sight and it makes you wonder how long will Fox continue to fork out millions of dollars for the privilege of showing distinctly unappealing games even though the standard of play generally is not bad at all.
Fox cannot keep throwing money at a sport that does not rate. Personnel within the organisation must be worried … and so they should be.”
https://theworldgame.sbs.com.au/blog/2017/12/30/australian-football-crisis-no-point-denying-it