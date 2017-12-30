It’s time for an international window across all rugby leagues

It’s an old adage, in fact we hear it at least twice a year. Bath recently got fined £60,000 by Premiership Rugby for allowing Taulupe Faletau to play for Wales against South Africa in early December.
Now this is something that has always amazed me, growing up I always thought that a player’s highest goal was to play for their country. That is not entirely true – especially in other sports – but in our rugby it should be as rugby internationals are highly attended, loved and supported both at the stadium and on our couches.
In football they call them international friendlies, in rugby we do not, we just call them internationals.
Effectively there are no actual friendlies in international rugby, every time a player turns up for international duty he gives 100 per cent, he is excited about the occasion, no matter what the quality of the opposition is.
Some countries have rules about whether or not a player is eligible for international duty, but what is clear is that every rugby player desires to play for their respective country.
Now let’s look at the £60,000. Where does it go? Maybe we need to look at who benefited? Wales benefited, Bath lost, Aviva Premiership lost. Looking at this is seems clear to me that Wales should pay and not Bath. In fact the club (Bath) should never pay. How did they decide on that amount?
Should there actually be any internationals outside of the window? I say no, it’s silly.
In South Africa, Australia and New Zealand we do not have this problem. Super Rugby takes place 100 per cent outside of the window and the Currie Cup in SA and the Mitre 10 New Zealand Cup take place during the winter rugby season in the southern hemisphere when the Rugby Championship is happening.
In the UK the Six Nations takes place at the same time as the Aviva, Pro 14 and French Top 14. This seems crazy as these are big sides, in fact just as big as the Super Rugby franchises, why they would have local matches at the same time as the internationals is beyond me?
Let’s look at the year. There are two three-week windows, total six weeks, the Six Nations is five weeks the Rugby Championship is six weeks. Effectively a team like Australia would play 12 matches and a team like England would play 11 matches, considering that there are 52 weeks in the year where rugby is played the international games take up around 22 per cent of all the weeks available, effectively there are 17 weeks (33 per cent) in the year that there will be a Tier 1 international being played.
That is not a lot at all. Surely the rugby bosses could come up with a solution that allows for international only weeks and club only weeks?
In summary, I also think that all player contracts should allow them to play for their country should they be selected.
It is ridiculous that local games are being played on the same weekends as internationals. It is ludicrous to fine a club. If anyone is to pay it should be the country that is benefiting, in this case Wales.
The amount should go to the right place and the amount should be a fair reflection of the actual loss incurred by losing the player in question.
December 30th 2017 @ 10:15am
Bakkies said | December 30th 2017 @ 10:15am | ! Report
In Europe there are other competitions. Not the Heineken Cup sponsored by Heineken takes up 9 weeks out of the season. The Anglo Welsh Cup is often played in test windows as the best players never play in that comp anyway.
They usually have a couple of free weekends which are often taken up by rescheduled matches. They are going to need them with the ongoing snow fall wrecking havoc. Even if the grounds are fit for play but the roads aren’t safe for the teams and spectators to travel on they will postpone the fixture.
December 30th 2017 @ 10:26am
Poth Ale said | December 30th 2017 @ 10:26am | ! Report
As ever, it’s worthwhile looking into the facts.
Faletau agreed a contract with Bath that allowed him to play test matches for Wales whenever he was called up. Bath signed the contract with him knowing that it was likely that he would be asked to play an out of window test. So the issue has nothing to do with the player or with the WRU. That was the signed agreement by the club. Northampton had previously been in the same position with George North when he was called up outside window. They paid a fine to Premiership Rugby too.
The fine amount was negotiated between Bath and PRL and covers any remaining tests Faletau may play before end of his contract.
The reason for the fine is at the insistence by the English RFU under the terms of their test player release agreement with the English clubs. They pay for access to their players from the clubs. Therefore, they don’t want other unions getting access to their players outside of windows and the English clubs do not receive payment from other unions for foreign players playing tests in or outside windows.
The 12 English clubs are the only ones with this proviso in place with their union. The other 28 clubs in the Top 14 and PRO14 and the six unions involved don’t have the same problem.
Calls for changing the whole NH season because of a few players in one league is completely over the top and unnecessary.
Unions that play tests outside of the November test windows are mostly NZ, Australia, South Africa, Wales. England do it occasionally, Ireland less so. Scotland and Italy rarely. They do it for one simple reason – to generate revenue.
The Super Rugby season runs for 18 rounds plus playoffs. The Top 14 has 26 rounds plus 3 playoffs. The PRO14 has 21 rounds plus 3 playoffs and the Premiership 22 rounds plus 2 playoffs. In addition, the European Cup has 6 pool rounds and 3 playoffs. The Six Nations runs for 7 weeks in Feb-Mar.
With the new global season starting in 2020, the mid year tests will now happen in July. The PRO14 intends to expand by 2 more teams and reduce the number of rounds so that no games are played in test windows. The Premiership will extend its season to end June and take games out of test windows. The Top 14 has yet to decide what changes if any it will make since it doesn’t finish until mid June anyway.
December 30th 2017 @ 10:48am
RahRah said | December 30th 2017 @ 10:48am | ! Report
Frankly I’m tired of the whole bloody rugby circus. The game has become the domain of pimps, whores and sundry other maggots feeding from the carcass of a once honorable game.
Local Club games, a place where they play the game for the love of it will be where I spend my time and money.
December 30th 2017 @ 12:05pm
Dave_S said | December 30th 2017 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
You’re lumping a lot of decent and honourable administrators, coaches and players in with those slurs.
December 30th 2017 @ 12:16pm
RahRah said | December 30th 2017 @ 12:16pm | ! Report
Clearly the post does not include everyone ever associated with the game, however I call it as I see it.
December 30th 2017 @ 2:42pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | December 30th 2017 @ 2:42pm | ! Report
What baffles me is that Test rugby is the big money making machine in the rugby world, still, Test rugby is plagued with Test teams that cant field their best players (and thereby putting the whole concept of Test rugby in jeopardy) and Test teams that have far from ideal preparation time.