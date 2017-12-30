Will an Australian win the Australian Open?

The Australian summer of tennis has just begun with the Brisbane International underway, culminating with the Australian Open during the second half of January.

As always at this time of year, the media spotlight turns towards the Australian players and their chances of having a strong summer.

Of course, the pinnacle would be an Australian Open Singles Trophy. With Australia’s last singles champion, Chris O’Neill, winning in 1978, Australian tennis is certainly overdue to win the home trophy. And while Australian tennis is on the way up with a strong bunch of juniors coming through the system, it’s hard to envisage an Australian singles win this year.

However, nevertheless, it’s time to look at the crystal ball and forecast how the major Australian contenders will go.

If any Australian is to give the Open a real shake, it will be Ash Barty. The 2017 Newcombe Medal winner had an amazing 2017, improving her ranking from outside 200 to number 17 after returning to tennis in 2016.

She claimed a number of big name scalps during the year, including Venus Williams, Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and a couple of former no 1s in Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova.

Importantly, her best form occurred towards the end of the season so she will be starting the Australian summer with few rankings points to protect and a positive outlook. She appears completely at ease with her game and, at just 21 years of age, will only improve going forward.

Daria Gavrilova has also had a strong season over the past 12 months and finished the year ranked 25. She reached the fourth round in Melbourne in 2017 and I would be tipping a similar result.

She seems to be one who thrives off the home support but hasn’t quite got the game as yet to challenge for a grand slam title.

Where Daria Gavrilova has thrived at home, Sam Stosur has, on the whole, not coped well with the added pressure and her Australian Open singles results have been disappointing. However, she enters this year’s Australian Open as the third highest ranked Australian woman after a hand injury prevented her from competing at Wimbledon and the US Open.

With the success of Barty and Gavrilova, she is flying well under the radar and that reduction in pressure will lead, in my opinion, to a strong campaign.

Turning to the men, title hopes are mainly with Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios has had a good season and his ranking of 21 should lead to a comfortable start in the Open. As always with Nick, his game is strong enough to win a major but his desire hasn’t always been there.

We saw the best of Kyrgios throughout the Davis Cup campaign and mentally, by all reports, he seems in a good space right now.

Unfortunately, I can’t see him winning. There has to be a question mark over whether his body can withstand five set tennis and, as he gets deeper into the tournament, the strain will get larger.

Thanasi Kokkinakis gets a wildcard into the Australian Open and his current ranking of 209 is way outside his real capability. A lot depends on how his body holds out and his Open draw, but a win over Tomas Berdych during the year suggests that, at his best, he can compete with the best.

Finally, there is Bernard Tomic. Tomic recently withdrew from the Brisbane International qualifiers for undisclosed reasons and there is no certainty as yet that he will even attend the qualifiers in Melbourne, let alone make the main draw. His best strategy may be to take a break from the game and see if he misses it enough to make a serious comeback.

So, there it is. It’s once again difficult to see an Australian winning our Open, but if anyone is going to be holding a large trophy above their head in the last weekend of January, it will be Ash Barty.