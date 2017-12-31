Alastair Cook is an all-time great

In the final over of Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test Alastair Cook brought up his 32nd Test century in typical Cook fashion.
There were a couple of glances to his favoured leg side to move him through the 90s as well as a crunching trademark pull shot to bring up the three figures.
By the end of Day 3 Alastair was truly cooking. An authoritative straight drive, arguably the shot of the match to that point, past a hapless Jackson Bird early in the evening session saw him notch up the fifth double century of a sparkling career.
Along the way he leapfrogged Mahela Jayawardene, then Shivnarine Chanderpaul and finally Brian Lara to move into sixth on the all-time list of Test leading run-scorers; posted the highest score ever by a touring batsman on the MCG; and became one of the select few visitors to post a ton at each of Australia’s five primary Test venues.
With the fall of James Anderson’s wicket early on Day 4 he became the first English opening batsman since Michael Atherton in 1997 to carry his bat through an innings and the first since Geoffrey Boycott in 1979 to do so in an Ashes series.
Despite these impressive statistics and imposing records he is rarely spoken of with the gusto and awe of many of his modern contemporaries or the other players present in the top ten run-scorers.
Indeed many Australians on social media or in bar room discussion will speak of Cook with scorn and derision. They will mock his weakness outside off stump early in his innings and proceed to dismiss the often attritional nature of his batting when he gets through that period. They will recall and laugh at his performances as batsman and captain in the face of Mitchell Johnson’s onslaught in the 2013-14 Ashes series.
Perhaps some of them have a point. The 2013-14 Ashes series was a disaster, with Cook’s performance as captain ignominious. He is in the habit of nudging around and nicking off while getting settled at the crease, and he certainly doesn’t have the flair of a Lara, the class of a Jayawardene or the relentless counter attacking spirit of a Ricky Ponting.
What he does have, however, is a patience to outlast any fast bowler – he gives the impression that he would fancy watching paint dry just to prove that he could – a fierce determination to protect his wicket by any means necessary and a hunger for occupying the crease for long periods of time. Often his batting is as implacably stubborn as a sauce stain in an apron of his namesake, all done with a class and understatement indicative of the type of character he is off the field.
Never was this more prominent than during the 2010-11 Ashes series in Australia. He simply batted and batted and batted, outlasting anything that the Australian bowlers threw at him while defying any plan cooked up deep in the bowels of the Australian HQ. His 766 runs at 127.66 were deserving of man of the series honours and pivotal in securing England a first away Ashes win since 1986/87.
It is a series that many Australians have conveniently and quite understandably wiped from their memory when it comes to the Cook conversation. Of course one excellent series is not enough to consider someone among the best ever, but for Cook this was simply his magnum opus in a career that leaves him deserving of being considered one of the all-time greats.
Jumbo said | December 31st 2017 @ 8:18am | ! Report
Good article. Cook has also batted against the new ball for his entire career, unlike the likes of Tendulkar, Kallis, etc
jamesb said | December 31st 2017 @ 9:16am | ! Report
He still has a couple of good years left. He could reach 14,000 test runs before he calls it a day. I don’t think he will catch Sachin.
James Jackson said | December 31st 2017 @ 9:35am | ! Report
Cook is indeed an all-time great – his longevity is so impressive, but what’s most amazing is how early in his career he figured out his own game. Anyone who trys to downplay his place in the game just needs to look at how many runs he’s scored.
James Jackson said | December 31st 2017 @ 9:36am | ! Report
Also great article, you should do more! 🙂
Bearfax said | December 31st 2017 @ 9:40am | ! Report
A very fine opening test batsmen, but no way an all time great. He has scored more runs than most because he’s played more innings than most. His average though is little better than 46, which does not place him near the very top all time batmen. Comparing aggregates without looking at averages is pointless. Otherwise we would be saying Greg Chappell was superior to Bradman because he scored 114 more runs overall than Bradman. Of course one has a test average of 54 and played 151 test innings while the other averaged 100 and played 80 innings
Sorry, but Cook is a test level opening batsmen, who probably ranks fairly high in the all time best openers. But he’s no where near the greats of the game
Jacko said | December 31st 2017 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
thats the whole point tho isnt it?????/ How can you say because a no 4 has a better average then he can be a great of the game but Cook cant be because he is an opener…and openers average less in general because of the pitch conditions. By your own words he ranks high among openers so therefore mustbe a great of the game with 32 centries as an opener…Not to mention the highest ever score for an opener carrying his bat
Definately proves he is a great
Bearfax said | December 31st 2017 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
Any research into opening batsmen will reveal that there are over a dozen test batsmen with better averages as openers than Cook. Just to demonstrate
Sutcliffe 61
Hutton 56
Hobbs 56
Ponsford 54
Hayden 51
Katich 50
Gavaskar 50
Sehwag 50
Amiss 54
Warner 50
Langer 48
Boycott 48
Lawry 47
And there are others. These are all players when they played only in the opening position. Meanwhile Cook is averaging 46. The only reason Cook is being lauded is because of the number of runs he has scored, but then he’s played a lot more innings than most of those players. He’s just fortunate that during his period England played a lot more tests.
paul said | December 31st 2017 @ 10:11am | ! Report
I think Cook, in several series, WAS great, but that tag no longer appiies. If you take away his 244 from his current aggregate, the guy has scored just over 100 runs in 6 innings and his figures were similar in his most recent home series against South Africa and the West Indies.
I completely agree with all your comments about his patience, technique and longevity in the game, and he should be remembered as a terrific opener, but even English pundits don’t talk about him as they do about guys like Hobbs & Sutcliffe. Maybe they will when he retires but for now, he’s seen as a very good Test opener who might have had better days.