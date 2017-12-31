Aloisi proud after Roar record rare win

Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi heaped praise on his players following their stirring 2-1 win A-League over Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium.
The Roar took a 2-0 lead into the break on Saturday after goals from Fahid Ben Khalfallah and Massimo Maccarone before skipper Matt McKay was sent off in first-half injury time.
Adelaide bossed the second half and managed to pull a goal back through George Blackwood but the 10-man Roar survived the onslaught.
“I can’t be prouder of the boys,” Aloisi said.
“When everything is going against us and (they’re) still able to put in a performance like that.
“I said to the boys at halftime let’s show everyone the Brisbane Roar character.”
Much of Brisbane’s difficulties this season come down to a lengthy absentee list currently boasting Michael Theo, Daniel Bowles, Avraam Papadopoulos, Brett Holman, Jade North, Eric Bautheac and Ivan Franjic.
Aloisi said given the players missing and his side’s position on the table, the victory was crucial in keeping their season alive.
The win temporarily lifts Brisbane to seventh, three points behind Perth Glory.
“It’s a great result – a big one for us,” he said.
“It’s been well documented how many players that we’ve got out.
“We needed that win and it was a big one for us.”
With extra player advantage for the entire second half, Kurz said the Reds had enough chances to salvage something from the match.
Substitute Michael Marrone hit the crossbar before Blackwood equalised, but the Reds couldn’t find a way through the resolute Brisbane defence.
“When you see the result, then (we did) not (do) enough,” Kurz said.
“But when you see the chances then I think we have enough chances to score goals.”
“Today we only score one goal and we are not happy with this result.”
Kurz said the Reds will quickly move on from the defeat and turn their attention to the next match against the Glory in Perth on Friday.
But, much to his disappointment, the German will have to do so without young stars Blackwood, Ben Garuccio and keeper Paul Izzo who will all be away on international duty with the under-23 Australia squad in January.
“For me it’s not good that three young boys go to a tournament,” he said.
“But that’s the rules.
“I’m not happy with this decision but I have no chance to change it.”
Waz said December 31st 2017 @ 7:15am
There’s no arguing that JA should be proud of his team, a 2-1 win in the circumstances would please any coach I suspect.
But, but ….
The first 45 minutes of 11 v 11 wasn’t that impressive and Brisbane could easily have trailed by the time Mackay saw red.
Mackay’s incident looked yellow in real time, red in slo-motion. It’s a bit hard to be sure without knowing his intent but it’s further evidence of ill-discipline in the squad.
And the 10 man defensive effort in the second half wasn’t that great, the outcome was good, but with a defence and midfield intact after the break the defensive effort was a bit haphazard.
It was a lucky win, but in a season where they’ve been a bit unlucky it will be interesting to see if this makes a difference going in to 2018?
December 31st 2017 @ 10:07am
LuckyEddie said December 31st 2017 @ 10:07am
Waz McKay kicked out and it was probably red. The bit that facinated me was if you look at the bloke he kicked out at that player seemed to have trouble working out where he got kicked. After the ref and players had joined in the player then decided he should grab his head and carrying on with the usual b-grade acting that has infected HAL over the last couple of years.
It’s things like that that is really causing a lot of angst with football supporters, was the player kicked in the head NO. Why the acting?
December 31st 2017 @ 10:40am
Waz said December 31st 2017 @ 10:40am
I agree it was “probably red” although you will remember Bobo’s was a “grey area”.
Mckay catches his opponent accidentally in the head after he collapses under a two footed challenge that resulted in a Roar free kick and then follows up with a little kick out afterwards, so rolled the dice with the ref but why the VAR was allowed to upgrade it to red is a mystery?
December 31st 2017 @ 10:42am
LuckyEddie said December 31st 2017 @ 10:42am
It took that bloke a long time to work out he had a sore head. He remembered just in time to assist the ref with the red card decision.
In regard to VAR, I’m starting to feel sorry for the refs. It must be hard being treated like a fool and having little authority over the game. Maybe they should not bother having a ref and just let the VAR bloke call out each and every decision over the PA system.
Hard to believe the clown in charge of FIFA has given VAR an A+. Dodgy Sepp Blatter had one thing right in that if you let technology into football you will eventually destroy it. Football had one thing other sports were lacking and that was PASSION especially when the big YES went up when your team scored.
Now you can go home and get the result after decisions have been to the High Court.
No sport ever had the big YES and now the fools are taking it away
December 31st 2017 @ 10:11am
holly said December 31st 2017 @ 10:11am
“And the 10 man defensive effort in the second half wasn’t that great, the outcome was good, but with a defence and midfield intact after the break the defensive effort was a bit haphazard.”
I disagree.
The Roar defended very well, crowded the centre of midfield and the defence, forcing Adelaide wide and into knocking pretty aimless balls into the box which were largely dealt with easily by deVere, Pepper, Kristensen.etc.
deVere and Kristensen marshalled the defensive effort excellently.
Provided they can stay in touch with the 6, some better luck with injuries towards the end of the season could see the Roar pose a serious threat in the finals.
December 31st 2017 @ 10:28am
Waz said December 31st 2017 @ 10:28am
I agree with your last paragraph although I think lack of fitness will continue to cruel them.
I didn’t think the defensive effort was that good though, they defended like headless chucks most of the time and booted the ball long. Adelaide in response kept pushing the hall sudd and shipped cross after cross in, a better side would have punished them I feel.
December 31st 2017 @ 12:11pm
holly said December 31st 2017 @ 12:11pm
we must have been watching different games 🙂
December 31st 2017 @ 1:03pm
Waz said December 31st 2017 @ 1:03pm
No, definitely not. But as the VAR has found out, we can all watch the same thing and draw different conclusions.
What I’m taking from your comments is that I’m probably being harsh on Roars second half efforts. I just would have preferred to see a lot more control and deliberation that’s all.
December 31st 2017 @ 9:35am
Chopper said December 31st 2017 @ 9:35am
A Lucky but hard fought win. One good thing to come out of it is a Brisbane Roar team without Matt Mackay for their next game. He has been very poor this year and constantly gives the ball away.
On another note I thought the officiating was very poor during the game starting with the Gullum “tackle” on FBK and it never got any better.
December 31st 2017 @ 9:58am
Waz said December 31st 2017 @ 9:58am
Plenty of people have been calling for McKay to be dropped, I’m guessing he’s gone for at least two games, so who replaces him?
December 31st 2017 @ 10:20am
Cool N Cold said December 31st 2017 @ 10:20am
We had different opinions regarding that was an accident or not when we were watching the match in a pub.
However, other camera angles (in a website) shows that Mckay stretched his left leg to hit into Nikola Mileusnic’s left chest for retaliation.
So, Mckay’s right foot hitting onto Nikola Mileusnic’s left side of his head was an accident. However, Mckay’s left leg foot hitting on Nikola Mileusnic’s chess was interpreted as retaliation.
The linesman (who was at a good position to see that) had a discussion with the main referee too.
In conclusion, the red card is right. Just that Nikola Mileusnic should have been given a yellow card also for slide kicking into Mckay.
December 31st 2017 @ 11:47am
Waz said December 31st 2017 @ 11:47am
I’m not sure but as a coach you’d say to the player “don’t put yourself in that position, don’t do stupid things” so Mckay is solely to blame.
I think the ref and linesman got it right with the initial yellow albeit it was lenient. The VAR highlights one of the dangers in technology, in real time it doesnt look bad in slo-mo it looks worse. I still want to know how the VAR can change the card, they said after the mariners game they wouldn’t do that didn’t they?
December 31st 2017 @ 10:30am
Cool N Cold said December 31st 2017 @ 10:30am
Watch this video at 0:59
blob:https://www.foxsports.com.au/e9eaa058-0c7b-468d-b474-36944d252761
Or, go to https://www.foxsports.com.au/football/a-league/matt-mckay-is-given-a-red-card-for-kicking-out-at-nikola-mileusnic-is-slammed-for-the-action/news-story/30778ebaf92fce1eaa9a780e3e39c90e to watch the video.
Mckay had his left foot hitting on Nikola Mileusnic’s chest for retaliation and was correctly red carded.