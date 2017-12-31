BBL Big Bash Highlights: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat scores, blog

The Adelaide Strikers will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the Big Bash League, but they will have to go through one of the pre-season favourites in the Brisbane Heat. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:10pm (AEDT).
In the opening rounds of BBL07 the Strikers have thrown up a couple of surprises against the two Sydney sides that they have beaten.
Ahead of this year’s tournament, many had the Adelaide team struggling to avoid the wooden spoon. They lost a huge amount of talent in the off season and really didn’t seem to bring in many big names to replace them.
This has led to their first two batting performances being sub par for a team that would love to still be playing at the business end of the season.
Scores of 163 against the Thunder and 167 against the Sixers are relatively low and Alex Carey (the Striker’s top scorer so far this year) agrees that they should be posting targets up around the 190 mark, especially at home.
But what is surprising is that despite those two very average scores, their bowling and fielding has really stepped up and seen them unbeaten in the opening two matches.
The Strikers have two of the top six most economical bowlers in the competition so far – Khan at 5.50 runs per over and the veteran Siddle at a miserly 3.83 runs per over.
To beat the Heat they are going to need to restrain Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum in particular, and fans should keep a close eye on how Travis Head looks to use the spin of Khan to slow down the Heat’s powerhouses.
What could cause problems for the Heat however is their bowling attack – it’s not as economical or destructive as it needs to be to keep the Heat competitive.
Shadab Khan has been impressive taking six wickets so far in the tournament but he’d also like to get his economy rate down a bit – it’s currently just over seven runs per over.
Unfortunately rumours are that Khan will be making way for Yasir Shah who hasn’t played yet in BBL07. The rest of the bowling line up for the Heat will need to step up – especially Brendan Doggett who has been one of the least economical bowlers in this year’s tournament so far.
Prediction
The Adelaide wicket should present both sets of batsmen with a good track to attack from and we should expect some high scores. While the Heat do have some great hitters their bowling attack does look vulnerable.
Expect to see the home side’s more balanced side take the points in this one – Strikers to win and be three from three as 2018 begins.
10:13pm
10:13pm
Match Report
The Adelaide Strikers have beaten the Brisbane Heat by 56 runs as the Adelaide Oval hosted a great crowd on this New Year’s Eve match up in the Big Bash.
Adelaide won the toss and batted first and after about 10 overs they looked like they were struggling. They’d lost early wickets and were getting bogged down with the spin of Shah in particular. The run rate was dropping and they looked fresh out of ideas.
But Neser then played a critical innings for the Strikers – scoring 40 from 26 balls – and helped the home team post a target of 148 for the Heat to try and chase down.
The Heat’s bowlers had bowled well and the score could have been even lower if the fielders had backed them up and not dropped 3 catches. That being said, McCullum would have been pretty happy with the situation as the Heat openers strode to the wicket. 148 runs to win and one of the most powerful batting line ups just ready to cut loose.
Peirson started fast with some good clean hitting of his first few balls but he was gone before he could do any real damage and from there things just got worse for the Heat. Lynn – one of the real threats – was gone for a duck when he was alleged to have edged behind to the keeper (replays suggest he didn’t hit it) and by the 3rd over the Heat were already 4 wickets down.
McCullum tried to hang around probably thinking what many of us were – if he could be there come the 20th over then the Heat would win. But even he couldn’t get going and when he was gone in the 11th over the score was 6/56 and the game was over.
From there the Strikers just stuck with bowling good line and length and the Heat players kept getting out as the run rate got higher and higher.
In the end the win was a pretty easy one for the Strikers and they deservedly go top of the table as 2018 kicks off. They continue to impress with their all round balance and contributions coming from both batting and bowling attacks. They’d ideally like to be able to add a few more runs to their batting attack but they’ve got the talent to do it.
For the Heat this was a bit of a concerning performance – they bowled well but their real strength is meant to be their batting and it failed today. They can’t afford to have too many more performances like today and while I’m sure we’ll see them in the business end of the comp, they will need to get better with the bat if they want to challenge for the title.
A very happy new year to you all and look forward to more BBL in 2018!!
10:01pm
10:01pm
End of Innings
The Adelaide Strikers have done for the Brisbane Heat here in Adelaide – winning by 56 runs as the Heat really put up very little resistance.
Over: 16.2
Score: 10/91
9:59pm
9:59pm
WICKET!
Swepson tries to go big from his first ball but can’t get it anywhere near the distance – it gets taken by Weatherald at mid wicket and that’s the game!!
Strikers win by 56 runs!
Over: 16.2
Score: 10/91
9:58pm
9:58pm
Shah on strike to Laughlin and chips him to deep mid wicket for a single
Heat need 57 from 23 balls
Over: 16.1
Score: 9/91
9:58pm
9:58pm
WICKET!
Got him! Rashid pitches a tempting one up to Gannon and it’s another wrong un that does for the Heat tail ender.
Lovely bowling from Rashid
Heat need 59 from 24 balls
Over: 15.6
Score: 9/90
9:56pm
9:56pm
Nice wrong un from Radhid but Gannon gets a single
Heat need 59 from 26 balls
Over: 15.3
Score: 8/89
9:56pm
9:56pm
Rashid is back in to the attack to hopefully wrap things up Travis Head is thinking
Shah gets him away for a single to mid wicket
Heat need 60 from 29 balls
Over: 15.1
Score: 8/88
9:55pm
9:55pm
BIG swing from Shah and it makes it to just past the non striker’s end!
But he gets another single
Heat need 61 from 30 balls
Over: 14.6
Score: 8/87
9:54pm
9:54pm
Shah has gone in the air through mid wicket and it’s safe – two runs
Heat need 62 from 31 balls
Over: 14.5
Score: 8/86
9:53pm
9:53pm
Solid defence from Shah but still no runs
Heat need 64 from 32 balls
Over: 14.4
Score: 8/84
9:53pm
9:53pm
A second wide from Stanlake in this over as he slides down leg
Heat need 64 from 33 balls
Over: 14.3
Score: 8/84