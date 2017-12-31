Five takes from Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder

The Thunder blew away the Hurricanes by 57 runs last night in Launceston. Here are my five main takeaways.

1. Thunder annihilate Hurricanes

The Sydney Thunder went to 2-2 overnight with a convincing 57-run victory over a disappointing Hobart Hurricanes outfit at Blundstone Arena.

The Thunder skittled the Hurricanes for just 109, after making 5/166, as they bounced back from back-to-back away losses to the Strikers and Heat.

Overseas import Jos Buttler found form, smashing 67 from 41 balls including taking four 6’s from one Tom Rogers’ over.

Shane Watson continued his imperious form with 41, while all of the Thunder’s bowlers chipped in with two wickets as the Hurricanes never threatened.

These teams clash again on New Year’s Day in Sydney.

2. Buttler shows his class

I am a fan of Jos Buttler as a batsman, and he delivered last night after a quiet start to BBL7.

There is always extra pressure on overseas players, especially opening batsmen, who are expected to get their team off to flying starts, so it would have been a relief more than anything for Buttler to contribute to a commanding victory.

Buttler showed his experience by targeting young Hobart seamer Tom Rogers on debut. Rogers hit a length far too often, and Butler showed no mercy dispatching him for four sixes in an over to really swing the momentum of the game after a relatively tight start.

3. McClenaghan making his mark

Eyebrows were raised when the Thunder recruited Mitch McClenaghan at the start of the season, however the big Kiwi quick has proved a smash hit through four games.

It’s not only the fact that he has taken two wickets in every game, and some big ones at that, but it’s the presence and aggression he brings to a side lacking some big names and big characters.

McClenaghan really sets the tempo for the Thunder’s 20 overs in the field with his in your face style and exuberant celebrations of his wickets.

Just listening to him, he seems a really likeable character who could provide a great dynamic in the dressing room.

4. Hurricanes looking listless

It’s only been two games, however the Hurricanes look like a side short of quality and short of answers at the moment.

I thought at the start of the season far too much would depend on George Bailey with the bat, and the side has really struggled with Bailey missing out in both of the opening games.

The loss of Tim Paine to the Australian team has been a big one for the Hurricanes, as Paine has been a very reliable commodity at the top of the order.

His replacement, Matthew Wade, has had a shocking few months with his poor form with the bat showing no signs of abating.

5. Hurricanes get a quick chance for revenge

It’s not often in Australian professional sport you get a chance at revenge two days later, however that exactly what happens when the Hurricanes get the chance on New Years Day with the return bout in Sydney at Spotless Stadium.

The quirks of the new 10-round draw are on show, with these sides having to make the very quick turnaround.

While you would think that would favour the Thunder, given the hiding they gave the Hurricanes on Saturday night, I wouldn’t think too much momentum could be taken from game to game.

Whatever the case, it’s a desperate game for the Hurricanes who need to avoid an 0-3 start as they stare straight down the barrel of a fourth season outside the finals.