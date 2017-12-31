Gaze questions the resolve of his Kings

He didn’t say they quit, but Sydney coach Andrew Gaze might be starting to question the commitment of the Kings judging by his comments after Saturday’s 24-point thrashing from Melbourne United.

The NBL wooden spoon favourites led by two at half-time before capitulating in the second half and crashing to their 14th loss in 19 games.

Gaze is in the second year of a three-season contract but it remains to be seen if he is at the helm in 2018-19.

“We’ve got some significant issues and have had all season,” Gaze said.

“We go out after half-time and go up five, then we have four or five horrific offensive possessions and go five up to seven down in the blink of an eye. We didn’t have the resilience or the discipline at both ends of the floor.

“It was embarrassing, that’s the only way to describe it. There has to be a will and desire, and when you’re in the situation we’re in, there’s a tendency to put it in the too hard basket.”

The Kings hope to have two-time NBL MVP Kevin Lisch back from injury for next Saturday’s home game against reigning champions Perth but Gaze isn’t holding his breath.

“Hopefully he’ll be back practising, but to come back against Perth on one training session would be a tough ask,” Gaze said.

“We have to consider his welfare and look at the bigger picture so I’d say it’s unlikely.”

Sydney import Jerome Randle scored a team-high 26 points in Saturday’s 103-79 loss but shouldered much of the blame for his team’s performance.

“When things are not going well I look at myself, and I feel like I’m not getting it done as a leader and not pushing my guys to another level,” Randle said.

“I’m never going to give up, it’s just not in my blood.

“I don’t like to be embarrassed and I’m embarrassed right now.

“My pride is hurt and everyone else’s pride should be hurt from that (score).”