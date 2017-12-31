New Year’s Eve BBL Big Bash start time: When does Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat start? Date, venue, teams, broadcast information

The Big Bash League continues on New Years Eve when the Adelaide Strikers host the Brisbane Heat. The match is scheduled to start on December 31 at 7:10pm (AEDT) – 6:40pm (local), with it being played at the Adelaide Oval.

The Strikers hosting a game on New Years Eve is fast becoming a tradition. Last year, they beat the Sydney Sixers by 48 runs in front of more than 45,000 people.

Key game information: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

First ball: December 31, 7:10pm (AEDT) – 6:40pm (local)

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

TV: Live, Network Ten

Online: Live, Cricket Australia live pass

Squads

Adelaide Strikers

Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Jono Dean, Travis Head (c), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Michael Neser, Liam O’Connor, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells.

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Jason Floros, Cameron Gannon, Sam Heazlett, Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum (c, New Zealand), Jimmy Peirson, Matt Renshaw, Alex Ross, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Cameron Valente.