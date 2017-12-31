The Sixers are down but still not out

The guys who run around in pink – sorry, magenta – are having a tough time of it so far this year.

Zero and three is never the ideal start to the season. Not many punters would be surprised to hear that the Sydney Sixers are coming sixth so far, with the Stars and Hurricanes below them with one and two games in hand respectively.

With only one half-century-maker this season – there are 12 across competition – and a one-off four-fer by Daniel Sams being the only real achievement in the bowling department, one would think they’re down the drain, a sentiment very much reflected by the 21,000-strong crowd on Saturday. The general feeling was disapproval, or maybe more like critical or even appalled.

But should we really write them off just yet?

No, they haven’t set the world on fire, but, as we know, stats don’t always tell the whole story.

Against a Shane Watson-captained Thunder they lost on the last ball after looking dominated and in control alternatively, and against the Scorchers it was after 18.4 overs that they completed their innings, with Perth running down the total after 18.1 overs. With ten to get off five on Thursday night, who was writing them off?

They haven’t lost any of their matches badly, but nevertheless a loss is a loss, and no side would be particularly keen to be in the Sixers’ position.

An interesting point to make is that the competition is two games longer, giving the Sixers more chances – or meaning that they have to win more than they did in previous seasons, depending on your point of view.

Moreover, the team that came in fourth as the lowest qualifier for the playoffs hasn’t always had a great run of success is the regular season.

In the first BBL season the Stars were the lucky ones, with four wins to come in fourth. In the second season it was the Heat with four wins and in BBL03 the Hurricanes snuck in with just three wins, proving the finals are a different competition.

Earlier this year it took five wins for the Sixers to qualify, showing that oftentimes a season is won in the early rounds. However, the Sydney Thunder made it in BBL05 with four wins and went on to win their inaugural title.

Last year it took only four wins to get the Stars in, albeit they had a very tough semi-final against the Scorchers, who ultimately beat them.

Clearly a franchise doesn’t need to win all of their games. When you consider the Sixers have seven games left – and most of them are very winnable games – anything could happen in this competition.

Yes, plenty of things need to improve, but don’t rule them out of making a late dash.

Now that Jordan Silk has finally got a game (and a 50), Ben Dwarshuis is taking the season by the collar and Johan Botha is quickly becoming a threat we can expect the men in magenta to be more synchronised and more streamlined and of course expect the bowling attack to work more as a team and less as individuals.

This team has so much potential, but they need their guns firing sooner rather than later.