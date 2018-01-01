BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

It might be a new year, but the top of the table Perth Scorchers are still facing a mounting list of players on the sidelines when they host the struggling Sydney Sixers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 9:20pm (AEDT).
It’s quite unbelievable just how good the Scorchers have been given the toll of players sitting on the sidelines.
For their first match of the season, they had nine players out of their top squad unavailable, and now Ashton Agar is thrown onto that pile after being called up to the Australian team for the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Despite that, they haven’t lacked anything, winning all three of their games. The results have mainly come on the back of their bowling attack, with Mitchell Johnson and Jhye Richardson leading the way.
The pair have been damaging with the new ball and backed up strongly by Andrew Tye, it’s been impossible for other teams to get on top of them.
That has never been more evident than it was in their most recent win against the Melbourne Renegades when they limited them, hauling it back in after things had started to get away.
Chasing low scores, they have left it late, but always found a way to get the job done with Michael Klinger doing an excellent job at the top of the order.
The Sixers, on the other hand, are in all sorts of bother. They have lost all three of their games, including one at home against the Scorchers before Christmas.
It was a game they should have won, but then, the Sixers have been in positions to win all of the games they have played but found a way to lose.
Against the Adelaide Strikers, chasing 167, they fell six runs short. That came after the loss to the Scorchers and one against cross-town rivals the Thunder, where they gave up 16 runs in the final over.
It simply hasn’t been good enough. Their bowling attack have been inconsistent and their batting order unable to string a big score together with batsmen getting starts, but nothing more.
Prediction
Perth are classy – their attack hasn’t lost a great deal without Agar, and the Sixers haven’t been able to score enough runs against anyone else, let alone the Scorchers when they met last time.
Scorchers to stay undefeated.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the BBL from 9:20pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
12:44am
Doctor Rotcod said | 12:44am | ! Report
The Scorchers fielding was a bit sloppy and Richardson went for way too many, but the Sixers couldn’t defend the highest score made against the Perth side. Klinger was superb,Turner as well and David at the end,but the Sixers misfielded and bowled poorly.Losing O’Keefe was a blow and here’s hoping it’s just a cracked tibula.
Great crowd catches though
2:42am
TheCunningLinguistic said | 2:42am | ! Report
It certainly wasn’t our best win, but as I keep saying, a win is a win! Considering it was done without a probable 7 of the first choice lineup, I’ll take it. With so many starters missing, I never expected us to be 4-0, I thought 2-2 would be pretty reasonable at this point of the comp.
What amazing depth!
12:38am
Haydos said | 12:38am | ! Report
Klinger what a champion, really set up that win. The Sixes looked ahead for most of that match.
12:31am
Scott Pryde said | 12:31am | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 Big Bash League as the Perth Scorchers got one up over the Sydney Sixers.
Hopefully you enjoyed the coverage.
Bye for now.
12:30am
Scott Pryde said | 12:30am | ! Report
Thoughts on the game Roarers?
2:44am
TheCunningLinguistic said | 2:44am | ! Report
As a Scorchers fan, even I can’t believe the depth of talent we possess! I think there’s probably 7 first choice players missing, and they’ve not even been needed!
12:26am
Scott Pryde said | 12:26am | ! Report
SIX! SCORCHERS WIN!
That is absolute garbage from Abbott. Full toss, onto the line of leg stump and Voges has got it away over the keepers head and it’s gone into the grandstand.
Voges finishes with 6 off 1 and the Scorchers have picked up a huge win over the Sixers to remain undefeated in the 2017-18 Big Bash League.
Sean Abbott is having a rough season. His death bowling has been atrocious, and that could be the Sixers finals chances up in smoke.
Over: 19.1
Perth Scorchers: 4/170
Required score: 168
12:24am
Scott Pryde said | 12:24am | ! Report
Voges on strike, not having faced a ball. 9 to win. FIVE WIDES!!! What a dreadful ball.
Over: 19.0
Perth Scorchers: 4/164
Required score: 168
12:23am
Scott Pryde said | 12:23am | ! Report
Sean Abbott to bowl the 20th over.
12:23am
Scott Pryde said | 12:23am | ! Report
SIX
WHAT A SHOT! Sams probably just missed his length a fraction here and David has played straight through the ball, hitting the sightscreen on the full.
9 to win!
Over: 19
Perth Scorchers: 4/159
Required score: 168
12:22am
Scott Pryde said | 12:22am | ! Report
Sams goes for a wide yorker this time and nails it at David. He swings and misses trying to get it away over mid wicket.
Over: 18.5
Perth Scorchers: 4/153
Required score: 168
12:22am
Scott Pryde said | 12:22am | ! Report
Adam Voges in. David on strike though.