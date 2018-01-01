BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

It might be a new year, but the top of the table Perth Scorchers are still facing a mounting list of players on the sidelines when they host the struggling Sydney Sixers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 9:20pm (AEDT).

It’s quite unbelievable just how good the Scorchers have been given the toll of players sitting on the sidelines.

For their first match of the season, they had nine players out of their top squad unavailable, and now Ashton Agar is thrown onto that pile after being called up to the Australian team for the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Despite that, they haven’t lacked anything, winning all three of their games. The results have mainly come on the back of their bowling attack, with Mitchell Johnson and Jhye Richardson leading the way.

The pair have been damaging with the new ball and backed up strongly by Andrew Tye, it’s been impossible for other teams to get on top of them.

That has never been more evident than it was in their most recent win against the Melbourne Renegades when they limited them, hauling it back in after things had started to get away.

Chasing low scores, they have left it late, but always found a way to get the job done with Michael Klinger doing an excellent job at the top of the order.

The Sixers, on the other hand, are in all sorts of bother. They have lost all three of their games, including one at home against the Scorchers before Christmas.

It was a game they should have won, but then, the Sixers have been in positions to win all of the games they have played but found a way to lose.

Against the Adelaide Strikers, chasing 167, they fell six runs short. That came after the loss to the Scorchers and one against cross-town rivals the Thunder, where they gave up 16 runs in the final over.

It simply hasn’t been good enough. Their bowling attack have been inconsistent and their batting order unable to string a big score together with batsmen getting starts, but nothing more.

Prediction

Perth are classy – their attack hasn’t lost a great deal without Agar, and the Sixers haven’t been able to score enough runs against anyone else, let alone the Scorchers when they met last time.

Scorchers to stay undefeated.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the BBL from 9:20pm (AEDT)