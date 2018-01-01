BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes

Happy New Year everyone! What better way to kick off 2018 than with a double dose of the Big Bash? In game one of the double header, the Hobart Hurricanes will be out to register their first win of the season as they look to exact revenge against the Sydney Thunder. Join The Roar for live scores from 6:10pm (AEDT).
Just two days ago, the Hobart Hurricanes were embarrassed by the Sydney Thunder in Launceston.
Beaten in every facet of the game, the home side were never in the hunt to chase down the 167 run total set by the visitors.
Jos Butler and Shane Watson bludgeoned the bowlers, while spin trio Fawad Ahmed, Arjun Nair and Chris Green wreaked havoc, taking six wickets between them.
However, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s loss.
The Hurricanes import Jofra Archer looks to be a star in the making – conceding just 22 runs in his four overs, while also picking up a wicket. Due to his combination of express pace and bounce, Archer has proven difficult to score of – boasting the third best economy rate (4.88 rpo) in the competition.
The young quick also showed he can handle the willow, finishing Hobart’s innings with an unbeaten 25 of just 16 deliveries.
Archer was ably supported by Clive Rose who completed his four overs with the miserly figures of 2/20. Despite conceding eight runs an over and remaining wicketless, English paceman Tymal Mills and wrist spinner Cameron Boyce both bowled well but without luck.
But in both matches so far, the Hurricanes have struggled with their fifth and sixth bowlers.
Superstar import Jos Butler had a breakthrough game on Saturday, bludgeoning 67 from just 41 deliveries.
24 four of those runs came from Tom Rogers as Butler dismantled the debutant, smashing him for four 6’s in one over – the last of which was hit out of the ground.
With experienced all-rounder Dan Christian conceding ten runs in his only over of the match, Hobart skipper George Bailey had little alternative but to bowl the inexperienced Rogers as he finished with ugly figures of 0/50 from his three overs.
Prediction
The Thunder enter the contest as strong favourites over the Hurricanes and deservedly so. Just 48 hours after a thumping win, Sydney have a great chance to register their third win from five matches.
However, Sydney are still overly reliant on their top order – specifically Shane Watson and Jos Butler.
Despite surpassing 150 for the first time in the previous match, the Thunder squandered the opportunity to post a total in excess of 180, but failed to do so after Watson and Butler were dismissed.
The Hurricanes were uncharacteristically poor with the bat on Saturday, but have too much talent in their line-up for it to become a trend.
Coupled with the emergence of Archer as a strike bowler, expect Hobart to bounce back.
Hurricanes to cause an upset.
9:33pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:33pm | ! Report
The Hobart Hurricanes have registered the first BBL win of the year and also their first victory of the season. After being thumped by 57 runs just two days ago, the Canes have exacted their revenge led by a fantastic innings from D’Arcy Short.
Jos Butler gave the Hurricanes a good scare with his second successive half century, but top bowling performance from Cameron Boyce was enough for the men in purple to hold their nerve and eek out an 9 run win.
9:24pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:24pm | ! Report
But Christian holds his nerve! The Hurricanes hold on to win by 8 runs!
Sydney Thunder
8/180 after 20.0
Sandhu 11
McClenaghan 1
9:22pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:22pm | ! Report
FOUR
The Thunder are still alive – if only barely. Another big swing from Sandhu but the under edge is enough to get the ball to fine leg for a boundary. 12 of 2!
9:21pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:21pm | ! Report
SIX
Hold the phone Sandhu’s not going quietly. This is in the slot and Sandhu has played a pretty conventional straight drive for six! 16 of 3.
9:20pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:20pm | ! Report
Mitch McClenaghan is the new man in.
9:20pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:20pm | ! Report
OUT
Butler is gone!! He tries to scamper through for a bye after Sandhu misses a slower ball outside off but Wade throws truly and finds Butler short of his crease. That;s probably game. 23 of 5 required.
Butler run out 81 (43)
9:19pm
XI said | 9:19pm | ! Report
I really wish Buttler would have just shoulder charged Wade there.
9:18pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:18pm | ! Report
Christian will bowl the last over
9:18pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:18pm | ! Report
OUT
Green departs trying to slog down the ground but he hits it straight to Bailey at long on. But much much worse than this -Green and Butler crossed on the last ball of the over, meaning Sandhu will face the first ball of the 20th over! 23 required of 6.
Green c Bailey b Archer 5 (3)
9:16pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 9:16pm | ! Report
That’s right on the borderline as Butler ducks under a decent short ball. Dot ball 24 of 8.