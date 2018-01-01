Can Glenn Maxwell learn from Mitchell Marsh’s batting at the MCG?

It would be fair to say Glenn Maxwell is the most naturally-gifted batsman in Australia.
And the only one to blame why he’s not a Test regular is Glenn Maxwell.
He’s on top of the Sheffield Shield averages with 590 runs for the Vics at an average of 73.75 that includes a career-high 278 and three other digs of note – 96, 64, and 60.
That’s more than enough to be wearing a baggy green cap, but selectors can’t be blamed for overlooking him when he can be somewhere in between shouldering arms first ball in a BBL game to be unceremoniously bowled, and cracking 278 off 318 with 36 fours and four maximums.
The answer lies in responsible batting by playing deliveries on their merits.
Forget the reverse sweeps, the ramping, and any other trick shot. Leave the hero shots in the shed to concentrate on using his natural ability to its max.
And if ever there was a perfect example to emulate, Mitchell Marsh provided it at the MCG.
Maxwell is far more gifted than Marsh, but the Western Australian played the innings of his Test life when he replaced older brother Shaun with Australia five down, and only 14 runs ahead of England and plenty of time left.
Skipper Steve Smith and Marsh were the only recognised batsmen left, with England ready to pounce to win after losing the first three Tests.
You’d expect Smith to tough it out, but certainly not Mitchell Marsh.
Yet they were still together after 50 overs, having added 85 runs when the Test was called off with a draw.
Marsh had faced 166 deliveries for his unconquered 29, with only three boundaries.
Sure his career-high 181 was a welcome Test return to the WACA, but the 29 not out under intense pressure was by far the most important dig he’s played for his country – cometh the hour, cometh the man.
Can Glenn Maxwell do that?
Until the selectors believe he can he will remain a Test discard, despite all that awesome natural talent.
What a waste.
Maxwell has the rest of the Sheffield Shield season, and probably the ODIs, and T20s, to press his claim for South Africa which will be a vital tour.
In my book he’s a must to tour, but whether he can crack a Test spot will depend entirely on responsible batting for the rest of the Australian summer.
A responsible Maxwell, plus his brilliant fielding, would be a major plus in baggy green.
If Mitchell Marsh can do it, surely Glenn Maxwell can follow suit.
If not, his Test career is dead in the water.
January 1st 2018 @ 5:14am
Luke Ringland said | January 1st 2018 @ 5:14am | ! Report
Well, if they don’t give him an opportunity, he won’t be able to demonstrate what he can do. Picking to some degree on faith ought not be a gift given to some players, but not others. And this is not at ALL to say that the selectors have done the wrong thing in going on faith with the likes of the Marsh brothers, only that you would hope Maxwell is given the same faith. In saying this, the points are well made as far as what is required to be a test batsman.
One can’t help but think that his vibe/attitude around the team has something to do with his being left out. This is not making excuses for the selectors — I think they should persevere with these types of players — only that he seems to be losing the coin flips when it comes down to him and another player right now.
Surely, he must be next cab of the rank for an extended stay?
January 1st 2018 @ 6:35am
David Lord said | January 1st 2018 @ 6:35am | ! Report
Luke, the only currency for an extended stay are consistent runs.
Not well-compiled runs playing deliveries on merit to all parts of the field. mixed with show pony cameos seeking hero worship with trick shots.
Glenn Maxwell is showing in the Sheffield Shield what he has to do to regain the selectors faith, and given another chance at Test level he knows what he must do in the future to retain that faith.
In short, Glenn Maxwell’s future rests with Glenn Maxwell.
January 1st 2018 @ 8:57am
Captain Cranky said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:57am | ! Report
It’d be sad to see Maxwell lose his inhibitions. I particularly enjoyed the reverse sweeps and ramp shots he played every second ball during his Test century in India.
January 1st 2018 @ 9:29am
David Lord said | January 1st 2018 @ 9:29am | ! Report
Those trick shots you enjoyed so much CC are the reason why Glenn Maxwell has played only seven Tests in four-and-a-half years, with an average of 26.07.
January 1st 2018 @ 11:12am
Don Freo said | January 1st 2018 @ 11:12am | ! Report
When did you last see him play, David? Those ‘trick’ shots are in your mind only when it comes to FC cricket.
Consistent runs are his currency. All he needs is a vacancy. Maxwell is on track and ready right now.
What you need to understand, David, is that only 11 players can play any given game. The reason Maxwell is not playing is that he is not in that 11…not because of ‘trick shots’.
January 1st 2018 @ 11:32am
Captain Cranky said | January 1st 2018 @ 11:32am | ! Report
David, you missed my point. As Don said above, Glenn Maxwell v. 2017 is no longer the irresponsible show pony of the past. He’s now playing well-structured innings, with sound technique as his basis. And to his immense credit, Mitch Marsh has also adopted this philosophy in the 2017/18 season.
We now have more options in the middle order, which was Australian cricket’s biggest Achilles heel these past few years. If anyone in the middle order gets injured or loses form , I now feel far more comfortable with our options.
I reckon Steve Smith deserves a fair amount of credit for this, with a clear mandate for patient batting being the way forward since that Hobart debacle.
January 1st 2018 @ 9:18am
paul said | January 1st 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
David, I’d suggest the same applies to MM and, for that matter, to a few other guys in the side. The aim, for any batsman, is to score runs consistently and adapt their game to suit the conditions. All of the current Test guys have done that for an innings or two but they need to do it consistently moving forward.
Hopefully Maxwell continues his current form, gets selected to tour and is given a chance to show us whether he’s genuine Test quality or not. I reckon he is but time will tell.
January 1st 2018 @ 10:01am
tyrone said | January 1st 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
“It would be fair to say Glenn Maxwell is the most naturally-gifted batsman in Australia”
not really, I think Steve Smith would be the most gifted.
January 1st 2018 @ 2:10pm
DaveJ said | January 1st 2018 @ 2:10pm | ! Report
Or Warner maybe?
January 1st 2018 @ 10:04am
jamesb said | January 1st 2018 @ 10:04am | ! Report
And they have all been overseas on the sub continent. David, you have to concede that Maxwell is turning over a new leaf. He scored a test century in India and is averaging 70 plus in the current shield season.