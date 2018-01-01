Can Glenn Maxwell learn from Mitchell Marsh’s batting at the MCG?

It would be fair to say Glenn Maxwell is the most naturally-gifted batsman in Australia.

And the only one to blame why he’s not a Test regular is Glenn Maxwell.

He’s on top of the Sheffield Shield averages with 590 runs for the Vics at an average of 73.75 that includes a career-high 278 and three other digs of note – 96, 64, and 60.

That’s more than enough to be wearing a baggy green cap, but selectors can’t be blamed for overlooking him when he can be somewhere in between shouldering arms first ball in a BBL game to be unceremoniously bowled, and cracking 278 off 318 with 36 fours and four maximums.

The answer lies in responsible batting by playing deliveries on their merits.

Forget the reverse sweeps, the ramping, and any other trick shot. Leave the hero shots in the shed to concentrate on using his natural ability to its max.

And if ever there was a perfect example to emulate, Mitchell Marsh provided it at the MCG.

Maxwell is far more gifted than Marsh, but the Western Australian played the innings of his Test life when he replaced older brother Shaun with Australia five down, and only 14 runs ahead of England and plenty of time left.

Skipper Steve Smith and Marsh were the only recognised batsmen left, with England ready to pounce to win after losing the first three Tests.

You’d expect Smith to tough it out, but certainly not Mitchell Marsh.

Yet they were still together after 50 overs, having added 85 runs when the Test was called off with a draw.

Marsh had faced 166 deliveries for his unconquered 29, with only three boundaries.

Sure his career-high 181 was a welcome Test return to the WACA, but the 29 not out under intense pressure was by far the most important dig he’s played for his country – cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Can Glenn Maxwell do that?

Until the selectors believe he can he will remain a Test discard, despite all that awesome natural talent.

What a waste.

Maxwell has the rest of the Sheffield Shield season, and probably the ODIs, and T20s, to press his claim for South Africa which will be a vital tour.

In my book he’s a must to tour, but whether he can crack a Test spot will depend entirely on responsible batting for the rest of the Australian summer.

A responsible Maxwell, plus his brilliant fielding, would be a major plus in baggy green.

If Mitchell Marsh can do it, surely Glenn Maxwell can follow suit.

If not, his Test career is dead in the water.