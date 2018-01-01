Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons: NFL live blog

NFC South rivals the Atlanta Falcons play host to the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on New Year’s Day AEDT. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting at 8:25am.
This game has huge repercussions on the final makeup of the playoffs for the NFC.
The Panthers (11-4) are already thinking about finals football. While the Falcons (9-6) need to win or hope the Seattle Seahawks (9-6) lose to progress. This game will be one you will not want to miss.
The two teams have met 45 times, with the Falcons holding a 27-18 lead all time. None of that matters today. Its all about getting that all-important win and a spot in the playoffs.
Look for a big game from the Falcons star player, Wide Receiver Julio Jones. Jones has already racked up over 1350 yards this season.
Keep an eye on Running Backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman who will look to rush up the middle and tire out the Panthers defense.
Matt Ryan is a star Quarterback for the Falcons and will want to get back to the finals after last years humiliating Super Bowl loss. Expect big things from him at home today.
The Panthers will be looking towards flamboyant Quarterback Cam Newton to spark life into the away side today. Newton has already found the line 21 times this season and will look to improve on that against the division rivals.
Wide Receivers Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffery have combined for 12 touchdowns and 1500 yards this season and are a force heading into the playoffs. They are not to be taken lightly.
Prediction
At some point in this game, it’s going to be hard for the Panthers to care enough to play their best football. They will surely have one eye on the finals. For that reason, I think the Falcons will be too good at home.
Falcons to win 24-14
11:48am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:48am | ! Report
Final scores from all the other game across the league.
Bucs beat Saints 31-24
Titans beat Jags 15-10
Chiefs beat Broncos 27-24
Chargers beat Raiders 30-10
49ers beat Rams 34-13
Bills beat Dolphins 22-16
Cardinals beat Seahawks 26-24
Ravens beat Bengals 27-24
2:50pm
Christopher Spinks said | 2:50pm | ! Report
CORRECTION
Bengals beat Ravens 31-27
11:38am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:38am | ! Report
Finals scores from around the grounds to follow shortly.
11:34am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:34am | ! Report
Falcons win 22-10
Falcons have won this one today and will secure the final place in the playoffs.
They are looking good for a tilt towards the Super Bowl again.
The Panthers will need to improve significantly if they want to challenge for anything.
That’s all for us today.
Happy New year to everyone.
Enjoy your day.
11:30am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:30am | ! Report
Under 1 minute to play. This one is all over.
11:29am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:29am | ! Report
SACKED
Cam Newton goes down again for another loss.
2nd and 18. clock is still running
11:25am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:25am | ! Report
two-minute warning
Falcons lead 22-10.
Panthers with the ball, but no timeouts remaining.
11:23am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:23am | ! Report
kick is good.
Falcons lead by 12 points with 2:27 on the clock.
11:22am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:22am | ! Report
Matt Bryant steps onto the field for a FG from the 25 yard line.
11:20am
Christopher Spinks said | 11:20am | ! Report
Less than 4 to play. Falcons inside the redzone, leading by 9.