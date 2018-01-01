Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons: NFL live blog

NFC South rivals the Atlanta Falcons play host to the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on New Year’s Day AEDT. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting at 8:25am.

This game has huge repercussions on the final makeup of the playoffs for the NFC.

The Panthers (11-4) are already thinking about finals football. While the Falcons (9-6) need to win or hope the Seattle Seahawks (9-6) lose to progress. This game will be one you will not want to miss.

The two teams have met 45 times, with the Falcons holding a 27-18 lead all time. None of that matters today. Its all about getting that all-important win and a spot in the playoffs.

Look for a big game from the Falcons star player, Wide Receiver Julio Jones. Jones has already racked up over 1350 yards this season.

Keep an eye on Running Backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman who will look to rush up the middle and tire out the Panthers defense.

Matt Ryan is a star Quarterback for the Falcons and will want to get back to the finals after last years humiliating Super Bowl loss. Expect big things from him at home today.

The Panthers will be looking towards flamboyant Quarterback Cam Newton to spark life into the away side today. Newton has already found the line 21 times this season and will look to improve on that against the division rivals.

Wide Receivers Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffery have combined for 12 touchdowns and 1500 yards this season and are a force heading into the playoffs. They are not to be taken lightly.

Prediction

At some point in this game, it’s going to be hard for the Panthers to care enough to play their best football. They will surely have one eye on the finals. For that reason, I think the Falcons will be too good at home.

Falcons to win 24-14

