Five takes from Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

The Strikers went top of the BBL07 table with a commanding 56 run victory over the Heat. Here are my five main takeaways.

1. Strikers make it three from three

The Adelaide Strikers lead BBL07 heading into 2018 after a dominant 56-run victory over the Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval last night. The Strikers looked to be in some trouble after posting a mediocre 7/147 from their 20 overs before ambushing the Heat with the ball, bowling them out for just 91 in the 18th over.

Michael Neser came to the Strikers’ rescue with the bat, scoring 40 not out from just 26 balls to save an innings that was teetering at 5/76 after 13 overs.

The game swung dramatically when Heat danger man Chris Lynn was controversially given out caught behind without scoring when he appeared to hit the ground with his bat. From that point on the Heat folded, with Ben Laughlin continuing his outstanding form taking 3/11 from 2.2 overs. The loss drops the Heat to 2-2 and into the muddled middle of the competition.

2. Wacky New Years Eve games continue

The Adelaide Strikers continued their impregnable record in New Years Eve blockbusters, winning for a seventh straight time in this showcase game. Once again, with the big home crowd behind them, the Strikers came out breathing fire with the ball.

However, while the victory was impressive, this game was one of the wackiest of the season with dropped catches, misfields, poor running between wickets and umpiring bloopers. At times it looked like both these teams had got on the drink before play, with the number of mistakes in the field.

Josh Lalor had a particularly tough night despite picking up two wickets, as he put down two catches and proceeded to get run out after fumbling and stumbling a couple of times at the crease.

3. The Strikers’ attack is a match for the Scorchers

You wouldn’t think there is an attack in the BBL that could match the Scorchers, but Adelaide certainly come close. They have great quality, experience and variety in their attack, and so long as their batting is reasonable, it can propel them a long way in this competition.

Ben Laughlin is bowling as well as ever at age 35, with his slower balls and yorkers overwhelming the Heat’s middle order last night. Rashid Khan has proved to be an outstanding overseas signing not only because his fast leg breaks are hard to read but also by picking up key wickets as well as maintaining the run rate.

Throw in the towering pace and bounce of Billy Stanlake and the experience of Peter Siddle, and this is an attack that can regularly get on top of sides, as the Scorchers have done in their three title-winning seasons.

4. Head’s struggles continue

Travis Head looks like he is almost batting with too much responsibility this season for the Strikers, being clearly their best player on reputation and status. It was similar last year when Head was elevated to number three and you got the feeling he felt the weight of having to carry a fairly brittle batting line up.

Having taken over the captaincy this year, I think Head would be better off almost swinging from the hip for a couple of games to try and release the shackles. He has done this with some effect for Australia in the final eight to ten overs of ODI games over the past 12 months, which has now made him almost a lock for that side. He was one of the stars of the tournament in BBL05, but since then has batted quite circumspectly in many games.

5. Strikers’ tactics are on point

You have to give credit to Travis Head and head coach Jason Gillespie for opening the bowling with two spinners and really nullifying the Heat’s big players in Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn. Both have far inferior records against leg spin bowling to seam bowling in BBL cricket, and the Strikers dominated the Powerplay after claiming 2/10 in the first two overs.

While Lynn was unlucky to be given out, it’s clear he is not nearly as gung-ho and confident facing Rashid Khan as he would be facing a seamer first up. Travis Head opened the bowling with himself and took the wicket of Jimmy Peirson, who meekly chipped a ball straight to long on.

Having McCullum and Lynn in the top three Jimmy Peirson needs to show a little more nous on the final ball of an over, with no real need to hit fours and sixes every ball.