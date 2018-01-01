Oh for the box kick Down Under

Now that the dust has settled on the Wallabies’ trip to the UK, it is surely time for Michael Cheika and his backline coach, Stephen Larkham, to face and address a glaring problem.

The problem is that their otherwise world class No.9, Will Genia, cannot kick.

Just watching Ben Youngs and Danny Care for England, Connor Murray for Ireland – and throw in for good measure the brilliant Aaron Smith for New Zealand – you are witnessing masters of the box kick, now an essential attacking weapon.

Box kicks are of crucial importance in gaining field position and reducing pressure. They are an increasingly essential component of a halfback’s arsenal.

Not only can Genia not kick the ball high enough, but his kicking technique is so poor that the ball is often charged down.

I agree with those who think the large defeats by the Wallabies to England and Scotland were not a fair reflection of the progress made by the Wallabies since Cheika inherited the post-Super Rugby rabble a couple of months before the UK tour.

The Wallabies have made significant strides, as illustrated by their latter games against New Zealand.

Imagine how much better things would be with Genia having an effective box kick added to his armoury.

My suggestion is for Cheika to do what he did for his pack a few years ago – hiring the outstanding Mario Ledesma as specialist coach – and to similarly import a specialist halfback coach to work with Genia and teach him, and all squad No.9s, the box kick.

For me this would be a mouth watering prospect. Australia would overcome one of its crucial handicaps, enabling a more direct charge to the next world cup.

What do you think Roarers? What should Cheika and the Australians do to improve Genia’s box kick?