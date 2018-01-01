Representing Australia used to be an honour – so what has changed?

There are no real winners in the latest club versus country row, which highlights just how far apart the FFA and A-League clubs have drifted.
The National Arbitration Tribunal has ruled that A-League clubs must release all players requested for this month’s AFC U-23 Championship in China.
“Going into today’s hearing we believed that we had a strong case to select players from the A-League for national representative teams under the long standing contractual relationship with each A-League club set out in the club participation agreement,” said Football Federation Australia chief executive David Gallop following the announcement.
“It is not ideal that this Asian Football Confederation tournament falls outside a designated FIFA international window, however, the scheduling is outside FFA’s control.”
He’s right that it’s not ideal the tournament falls outside a FIFA window, although the AFC won’t be unduly troubled given that several of the competing nations are in the midst of their winter break.
And this an AFC which, by and large, has never warmed to Australia’s inclusion.
If they don’t like us now, just imagine what they’d think if we sent a second-string team to what is literally the U-23 Asian Cup.
Yet it’s hard to disagree with former Socceroos shot-stopper Mark Bosnich, who criticised the decision to call up key A-League players midway through the season.
“(I)f you’re trying to promote the A-League as your premier competition, but you continue to decimate it with under-23s and you don’t have international breaks, then it takes away,” Bosnich said on Fox Sports on Saturday.
“The clubs and the fans and the people who watch on TV, in my opinion, are not getting value for money.”
It’s true. And the fact the FFA can’t be bothered to follow the lead of every single major football league on the planet and incorporate international breaks speaks volumes for their lack of football nous.
But international breaks wouldn’t have helped here, and it’s not a problem powerful regional rivals like South Korea and Japan have to worry about given that both the K League Classic and J. League are currently between seasons.
Little wonder the likes of Dijon midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon and current Stuttgart striker Takuma Asano used the 2016 tournament as a springboard to bigger and better things.
That doesn’t hold much sway with either Adelaide United chairman Greg Griffin or Central Coast Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp though – the latter of whom calling the AFC U-23 Championship “a meaningless tournament”.
But here’s the thing. Griffin is a former AFL player agent. And before he joined Western Sydney Wanderers and then the Mariners, Mielekamp worked for the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL.
Both of them understandably want the best for their respective clubs.
Yet both of them view football through the same prism as every other Australian sport, and neither seems willing to acknowledge the global nature of football.
Part of that global nature is tournaments like the AFC U-23 Championship, and if we ever want to forge closer relations with our neighbours in Asia, that means taking tournaments like this one seriously.
This is a squad, it’s worth remembering that has failed to qualify for each of the past two Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro respectively.
It used to be that representing your country was the highest honour a player could earn in any age group, and it shouldn’t be forgotten that some of the players now at the centre of the latest club versus country tussle have already played in the qualifying campaign, and deserve the chance to compete in the finals.
But that qualifying campaign took place outside of the A-League season, and it’s easy to understand why clubs are unhappy to lose their best players.
There are no easy answers here.
But what is certain is that representing your nation should be a huge accolade.
Sadly for football fans, this latest chapter makes it feel more like a horrible chore.
Kangajets said | January 1st 2018 @ 6:12am | ! Report
A football article without mentioning how good Sydney tc were
or how good the game between victory and jets was,
and the backs to the wall resilience of Brisbane Roar .
Fadida said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
Amazing that Sydney’s brilliance is ignored. It’s almost as if people are only looking for negatives….
Buddy said | January 1st 2018 @ 6:56am | ! Report
We want to be part of AFC but we want special rules and exemptions for Australia seems to be the order of the day. We have a professional league that runs parrallel to many of the “big leagues” around the globe but we don’t acknowledge the international breaks that are put there to benefit all clubs who might be decimated by cll ups for country.
It is complicated but we lack an identity and a backbone and so the issues fester and it is one more thing against the governing body in a lengthy list of complaints about their handling of the game here. We participate in the AFC Champions League but make it difficult, almost punishing for participating teams. We complain in the A League off season about the schedule but enjoy the fact that when the conpetition kicks off in Feb, the two powerhouse countries are just starting up after their winter break.
What’s it all about then?
Lionheart said | January 1st 2018 @ 11:59am | ! Report
The FFA has made changes to help the ACL teams, adding some byes for those teams involved. Noteworthy though, they refuse to help out during their playoffs so Roar’s schedule will be the same as last year with 4 games in 12 days with much travel in between. Only certain clubs get help.
Waz said | January 1st 2018 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
Aloisi was adamant they will send an NPL squad to the Mariners game if it’s not shifted. Pointing out that the only reason Borrello got noticed and transferred for several hundred thousand dollars was his performance in the ACL
Grobelaar said | January 1st 2018 @ 7:53am | ! Report
Ratings for Sydney FC v Perth Glory up 75%
Cousin Claudio said | January 1st 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report
There were 20% more people at the SFC v Perth game than the Everton v Bournemouth English Premier League game.
And the Glory away fans had to travel 5,400 kms.
The death of the EPL is nigh too!
Nick Symonds said | January 1st 2018 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
And Bournemouth won the match 2-1.
Shots on goal – Bournemouth 18 v Everton 6.
Shots on target – Bournemouth 7 v Everton 1.
Bournemouth population = 183,000
Cousin Claudio said | January 1st 2018 @ 12:48pm | ! Report
Population of England – 65.64 million
Distance from east coast to west cost – 475 km.
Nick Symonds said | January 1st 2018 @ 1:12pm | ! Report
Distance between A.F.C. Bournemouth (Dean Court) and Everton F.C. (Goodison Park) is 193 miles (311 kilometers)
Moore Park to Parramatta = 38.5 kilometers
Manly to Penrith = 76.2 kilometers
Sydney is tiny. Every NRL match should be a sellout!
Nick Symonds said | January 1st 2018 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
“The death of the EPL is nigh too!”
The EPL is so boring that even the A-League is more popular –
OLD NEWS – “More Aussies now watching A-League than Premier League on TV”
http://www.roymorgan.com/findings/6727-more-aussies-now-watching-a-league-than-premier-league-on-tv-201603222218
Waz said | January 1st 2018 @ 7:58am | ! Report
Two seasons ago Brisbane finished third, missing out on the title by a point. In the middle of that season Roar lost 3 first team players to international U23 duty including top scorer Maclaren and Borrello.
In the three games they were away Roar won only one point from a possible nine and went on to miss the title by a single point.
What did Aloisi learn out of that farce?
That season he had one of the youngest, most dynamic squads in the competition. This season he has one of the oldest.
It has nothing to do with the “honour of representing Australia” it’s simply that in a salary capped League you only have 23 players to choose from, there’s no loan system, no transfers and no international breaks, so losing first team players for 3-5 weeks is unacceptable.
Players who are playing regularly in the first team must be be given special consideration, otherwise U23 players will disappear from first team football.
How many first team players will SFC lose for example??
Stevo said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:21am | ! Report
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australia_national_under-23_soccer_team
If I can count it appears that SFC have ZERO players called up. Definitely a deliberate strategy by Arnie to focus entirely on the HAL and not get caught up in losing players to representative tournaments. A big FU by Arnie to FFA.
Fadida said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:24am | ! Report
Arnie often goes for experience
January 1st 2018 @ 8:30am
Waz said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:30am | ! Report
He does, and to be fair the only reason there’s so many U23 players in the HAL is because they’re cheaper and fit under the cap easier.
But last time it was Brisbane impacted, this time Adelaide and Mariners could get hit really hard. The lesson to coaches is simple – don’t play the kids.
January 1st 2018 @ 8:35am
Fadida said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:35am | ! Report
Or is the lesson, have good depth, so you can replace the good kids with more good kids?
January 1st 2018 @ 8:55am
Waz said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
“is the lesson, have good depth, so you can replace the good kids with more good kids?” … that’s not quite the way youth development works. It’s extremly rare to have two good young kids coming thorough in the same position – at least in the A league where development squads are typically only 30-45 strong
Stevo said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:37am | ! Report
Yes and including FFA rules:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/A-League
“Three players in the squad must also be under 20 years of age. In addition to these three under 20 players, clubs are allowed to sign an additional three youth players onto full-time contracts at a lower pay rate than the rest of the squad.”
Stevo said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:30am | ! Report
He’s more focussed on an older more experienced squad that can get him silverware that’s for sure.
January 1st 2018 @ 10:19am
Nemesis said | January 1st 2018 @ 10:19am | ! Report
Pretty sure Graham Arnold’s squads at CCM included some of the cream of AUS youth, who now play for the senior National Team.
But, let’s keep cherry-picking facts to suit our narrative.
January 1st 2018 @ 10:49am
Kangajets said | January 1st 2018 @ 10:49am | ! Report
McBreen
Hutchinson
Bojic
Stevjodkdi
Zeaandswiik
McGLINCHEY
Josh rose
Bozanic
Cherry picking indeed
January 1st 2018 @ 11:29am
Nemesis said | January 1st 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
I’m no fan of Graham Arnold, but he is the coach who helped launch the professional careers of:
Musti Amini
Maty Ryan
Trent Sainsbury
Tom Rogic
Bernie Ibini
Danny Vukovic
Oli Bozanic
Of lesser repute, but still serviceable
Nick Fitzgerald
Anthony Caceres
Mitch Duke
January 1st 2018 @ 12:03pm
Lionheart said | January 1st 2018 @ 12:03pm | ! Report
that’s a good point, but it’s not how he has worked at Sydney. How many youth careers has he launched at Sydney? How many youth players will he lose to the AFC U23 tournament?
not so super said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:24am | ! Report
good to see MIke turning over a new leaf and not going for cliched sensationalism this year
January 1st 2018 @ 8:31am
Waz said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:31am | ! Report
… and yet he discusses a very valid issue. Unlike you lol.
January 1st 2018 @ 8:33am
Fadida said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:33am | ! Report
Representing Australia used to be an honour?
I might ask;
Mark Bosnich (skipped plenty of games)
Tony Dorigo (chose England)
Jamie McMaster (chose England)
Craig Johnston (chose England then Scotland)
Ante Seric (chose Croatia)
Josip Simunic (chose Croatia)
Joey Didiluca (chose Croatia)
if representing Australia was always an honour.
It’s an underage tournament. No one cares who wins. It’s should be about what is best for player development. Those players who are first team regulars in the A-league are better served staying and playing in the higher standard competition.
January 1st 2018 @ 8:40am
Waz said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
Agree. They should play in the higher standard competition – the A League.
There’s no benefit in thumping Laos U23’s 13-0 and getting knocked out by one tough game against the one well prepared opponent.
It’s not like we’re short of good young players to send. A win-win would have been to leave the majority of the first team players in the HAL and pick some of the fringe players like Akbari … that way we would have accelerated the development of 15+ more players.
January 1st 2018 @ 8:44am
Rolly said | January 1st 2018 @ 8:44am | ! Report
It should be an honour to represent your country
Country comes first over club any time and every time
There should be a break in the regular season for national team duty
A player will benefit greatly and more so from international duty than playing for their club. experience at international tournaments can only help a player in future tournaments for the national team and at club llevel .
One of the biggest advanatages our code has over other codes in this country is we play internationals real internationals no other codes can say that .international duty has to come first .
January 1st 2018 @ 9:43am
j,binnie said | January 1st 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Fad- You mention Craig Johnson on your list. Craig was a very puzzled kid in those days for under the regulations at the time he could have played for South Africa (born there), Australia (domiciled with his parents as a kid), England (because he played there and had the correct “parentage”) and Scotland (one of his parents was a Scot).
Craig never played a full international for any of those countries,amassing only 2 Under 23 caps for England. Cheers jb
ps Jamie Young ,the Roar goalkeeper has the same problem. Travelling to England at his own expense he played in lower leagues but came to the attention of selectors and actually won caps at various under-age levels for that country. Jamie was born and raised in Australia, has a Scottish father and, so like Craig, could have chosen to play for Australia,England or Scotland.such are the rules.jb
January 1st 2018 @ 9:57am
Waz said | January 1st 2018 @ 9:57am | ! Report
jb. Young also qualifies to play for India as well.
January 1st 2018 @ 11:38am
Chopper said | January 1st 2018 @ 11:38am | ! Report
Did he spend a lot of time in Birmingham? lol
January 1st 2018 @ 10:01am
LuckyEddie said | January 1st 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Well said Fadida. These wasteful junkets are doing nothing for football in Australia. Money and talent that could be used to give the game a boost via marketing is being wasted in a tournement that no one cares about.
As for playing for Australia, it sure is a great honour at senior level but these under something teams are becoming a joke. I mean does anyone know who is the under 17 WC holders, does anyone care.
A lot of these kids are at second class overseas clubs slogging away in junior teams and propped up with money from the tax payers and well off parents. Their main goal is not to play in HAL and they will play for any country they can if a half decent offer comes along.
As for the coaches etc. well it’s a highly paid overseas junket where results will not matter. We will get the old BS line about experience.
The amount of money we waste on these junkets could easily help HAL through it’s current state of affairs. The standard of HAL is quite good but we need the money from the OS junkets to get the message out – MARKETING. Taking into account that most of the media has bought into other codes we will have to pay to promote our game.
January 1st 2018 @ 11:37am
Chopper said | January 1st 2018 @ 11:37am | ! Report
It’s not hard to see where the money goes with these expensive overseas tournaments. Accommodation, transport (both air and land), coaching, medical, food and dietary requirements and at the end of it I believe there are players selected that will be too old for our Olyroos.
This is TV money from our A League that is being stolen to fund wasteful idealism.
January 1st 2018 @ 11:51am
Cousin Claudio said | January 1st 2018 @ 11:51am | ! Report
Call the police now!
The FFA is stealing money from club owners and the poor hungry children of western Sydney.
What a disgrace!
January 1st 2018 @ 12:00pm
LuckyEddie said | January 1st 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
Better keep that Doctors appointment, new meds may help. But seriously we are doing our best and putting forward pretty logical points of view so either join in in good faith or watch Peppe Pig.
January 1st 2018 @ 12:48pm
Kangajets said | January 1st 2018 @ 12:48pm | ! Report
Eddie
The new meds comment again
It’s 2018
U need a new joke .
January 1st 2018 @ 12:10pm
Lionheart said | January 1st 2018 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
But isn’t this an Olympic qualifier? That’s not an irrelevant competition if it’s a path to the Olympics.
I’m sure England are U17 WC holders, and U23. They’ve put a big effort into their youth, time will tell in a couple of years if it is worth it. For sure it works for Germany.
January 1st 2018 @ 12:21pm
Waz said | January 1st 2018 @ 12:21pm | ! Report
What’s the salary cap like in England though? Are they restricted to 23 players maximum in a squad as well? And how many age-rep players are regularly turning out for EPL teams? And do the European qualifiers take place mid season as well?
The FFA just need to be more sympathetic here – of the 15 selected only 4 or 5 (like Izzo and Da Silva) are an issue; if Australia hasn’t got a handful of backup players to cover those we don’t deserve to qualify.
Qualifying for the olympics while damaging the HAL is not acceptable, but the ffa thinks it is hence football in this country is a mess – the ffa just don’t get football.
January 1st 2018 @ 1:00pm
Lionheart said | January 1st 2018 @ 1:00pm | ! Report
I’m with you Waz, and Nemesis fact below re Olympics adds more weight to your argument.
I heard while watching a game in England that more English youth get a start in the Bundesliga these days, than the EPL. The cross over of coaches probably helps, but also apparently English youth are held in quite high regard through exposure at international tournaments like youth WCs and Euros.
January 1st 2018 @ 12:23pm
Nemesis said | January 1st 2018 @ 12:23pm | ! Report
This version of the u23 AFC Championship is not the Qualifying Tournament for Tokyo 2020. The u23 Champs in Jan 2020 will serve as the Olympic Qualifiers.
January 1st 2018 @ 12:55pm
Lionheart said | January 1st 2018 @ 12:55pm | ! Report
thanks Nemesis