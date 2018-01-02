BBL Big Bash live score, highlights: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat

The Melbourne Stars will be desperate to record their first victory of the Big Bash season when they host the Brisbane Heat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT).
It’s hardly a crime for the Stars to lose their first two, given they are yet to play at home, but they need to start turning things around in a hurry.
Already having a loss on the board against the Heat this season will mean momentum is against them, but they were right in that match, despite chasing more than 200 as Marcus Stoinis scored a cracking 99.
The Stars will be under plenty of pressure to make amends though, given their batting completely failed them at the WACA when they lost to the Perth Scorchers on Boxing Day.
With eight games to be played in the next 26 days, it’s going to be a full on schedule for Melbourne and they must get on the front foot straight away or risk finding themselves in an unrecoverable, spiralling position.
There is little doubting Stoinis is going to be the key for the Stars, but it’s up to others – namely Luke Wright and Kevin Pietersen to stand up around him.
As mentioned, the Heat already have a victory over the Stars this season, putting together a stunning performance at the Gabba without Chris Lynn.
The plight of Lynn is an interesting one, with one half of the bash brothers unable to deliver since returning from injury. The other half – Brendon McCullum – has made a few starts, but hasn’t been able to go on with it.
The Heat, outside of their spin options in Mitchell Swepson and Yasir Shah (who has replaced Shadab Khan) don’t have the bowling attack to limit opposition sides, and it’s a big part of the reason they have made an inconsistent two and two start to the season.
While they are far from struggling, they need more from their batting line-up if they are to succeed in this tournament, and it starts right here on the MCG against the Stars.
Prediction
The Stars should finally get on the board. They have too much talent in their side to keep losing, so expect them to begin their push for the semi-finals.
Stars in a close one.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Big Bash League from 7:10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment below.
10:03pm
Paul D said | 10:03pm | ! Report
Smashed em. That being said I’m not sure it’s so much the Heat being amazing as the Stars being very ordinary. We had the better spinners for sure, Shah is the perfect replacement for Badree, even if he doesn’t bowl much in the powerplay.
Not sure how Rob Quiney is still getting a game for the Stars. He and Luke Wright may well get the axe if Fleming decides to haul it out. Pietersen has done enough, Stoinis is quality, and Dunk keeps so he can’t get the flick. Liam Bowe isn’t a bad bowler but is an awful liability in the field. He’s a luxury that they may not be able to afford.
Too many old blokes kept on out of loyalty and not enough good players. Eddie McGuire must have an awful feeling of deja vu these days when he starts his summer job
9:41pm
Internal Fixation said | 9:41pm | ! Report
Did Bmac read the roar’s own Bmac today and got a bit fired up 🙂
8:19pm
Jet said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Swepson should take a bow and then a plane to Sydney, sweep Agar sideways and get amongst the Poms.