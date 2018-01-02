BBL Big Bash live score, highlights: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat

The Melbourne Stars will be desperate to record their first victory of the Big Bash season when they host the Brisbane Heat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT).

It’s hardly a crime for the Stars to lose their first two, given they are yet to play at home, but they need to start turning things around in a hurry.

Already having a loss on the board against the Heat this season will mean momentum is against them, but they were right in that match, despite chasing more than 200 as Marcus Stoinis scored a cracking 99.

The Stars will be under plenty of pressure to make amends though, given their batting completely failed them at the WACA when they lost to the Perth Scorchers on Boxing Day.

With eight games to be played in the next 26 days, it’s going to be a full on schedule for Melbourne and they must get on the front foot straight away or risk finding themselves in an unrecoverable, spiralling position.

There is little doubting Stoinis is going to be the key for the Stars, but it’s up to others – namely Luke Wright and Kevin Pietersen to stand up around him.

As mentioned, the Heat already have a victory over the Stars this season, putting together a stunning performance at the Gabba without Chris Lynn.

The plight of Lynn is an interesting one, with one half of the bash brothers unable to deliver since returning from injury. The other half – Brendon McCullum – has made a few starts, but hasn’t been able to go on with it.

The Heat, outside of their spin options in Mitchell Swepson and Yasir Shah (who has replaced Shadab Khan) don’t have the bowling attack to limit opposition sides, and it’s a big part of the reason they have made an inconsistent two and two start to the season.

While they are far from struggling, they need more from their batting line-up if they are to succeed in this tournament, and it starts right here on the MCG against the Stars.

Prediction

The Stars should finally get on the board. They have too much talent in their side to keep losing, so expect them to begin their push for the semi-finals.

Stars in a close one.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Big Bash League from 7:10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment below.