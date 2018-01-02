Confidence not the issue for City: Joyce

Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce is convinced confidence isn’t an issue for his out-of-sorts A-League team.

Joyce identified poor decision making on and off the ball and in their passing and finishing as key factors in Monday’s 2-1 away loss to Western Sydney.

City relinquished a lead and conceded two goals in two minutes and couldn’t equalise despite having plenty of possession and territory in the second half.

The early season pacesetters have lost their last three and taken just seven out a maximum 27 points from their last nine games, after starting the season with four successive wins.

They have dropped back to fourth behind surging crosstown rivals Melbourne Victory and trail leaders Sydney FC by 15 points.

City’s recent form would suggest their confidence levels may have dropped, but Joyce disputed that assertion.

“I don’t think so, I think it’s an easy excuse that, it’s decision making,” Joyce said.

“In the last three games, we’ve had spells.

“Certainly Sydney FC, we gave them a run for their money, I thought we were the best side, to be fair, but we gave away two goals in three minutes in that game.

“If you keep giving two goals away in three minutes in good situations when you are in the lead in games, you are going to give yourself problems.

“If it was confidence you are not able to come back and play like we did in the second half (against Wanderers) and drive the game, which we’ve done in all the last three games.

“Just the final pass or the final finish hasn’t been there.

“It’s harder to turn around if your playing badly. It’s individual mistakes really.”

He cast doubt on whether City could significantly improve their roster in the January transfer window.

“Just like any other team in the league you’ve got restrictions on what you do and what you can’t do,” Joyce said.

Leading scorer Ross McCormack will be monitored this week after being replaced late in the game.

McCormack, who scored City’s goal on Monday and had a penalty saved, missed their previous game, the Melbourne derby, with a knee issue.