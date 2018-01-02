Five takes from Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

The Perth Scorchers won again last night over a brave Sydney Sixers outfit to move back to the top of the BBL07 table. Here are five talking points from the match.

1. Scorchers make it four from four

The Perth Scorchers continued their unblemished start to BBL07 with a tense 6-wicket victory. The Scorchers broke another record, chasing their highest score ever at the WACA in running down the Sixers 4/167 with four balls to spare.

The Scorchers were helped by an outstanding 83 from Michael Klinger and 45 from Ashton Turner, as the pair shared a 97-run third wicket partnership to tilt a game the Scorchers had been behind in for long periods.

The Sixers dropped to 0-4 and despite an improved performance, look long odds now to get back into the finals hunt with just six games remaining.

2. Klinger the match winner

Michael Klinger’s return couldn’t have come at a better time for Perth over the past couple of games as he strengthens their batting line up significantly.

Klinger was at his workmanlike best last night, making 83 from 71 ball and controlling a run chase that looked difficult from the outset for a team used to chasing scores around 20 runs less. Klinger has the ability to hit boundaries without taking huge risks, and played a lot of classical cricket shots along the way.

It just goes to show T20 openers don’t all have to be like Brendon McCullum or D’Arcy Short, trying to bash balls over the rope from the outset.

Klinger has an amazing T20 record, averaging 37 with the bat from 159 games. He is exactly the sort of player Perth need at the top with his cricket brain and experience allowing them to bat around him, as they did once again last night.

3. Turner shows growing maturity

Turner is a player who has enjoyed the increased responsibility placed upon him at the Scorchers in the absence of many of their batsmen.

Last year, Turner was reduced to batting cameos from six or seven, while this year he has a very important role at No.4 in the absence of the Marsh brothers and Sam Whiteman.

Turner is one of the hardest and longest hitters in the competition and played a couple of outstanding shots which cleared the rope with ease last night.

He has now played two match-winning type innings against the Sixers this year and like many of this Perth squad, is stepping up to the plate and showing the depth, as well as the winning mentality.

4. Abbott’s Last overs Woes Continue

Sean Abbott had an outstanding BBL06 campaign where he finished as the leading wicket-taker. However, he isn’t the most reliable death bowler. Even last year, Abbott went for over eight runs per over, and this year he has conceded 143 runs at nearly nine runs per over through four games.

While there is no doubt Abbott is a strike weapon with his ability to take wickets, the pressure got to him in the final over against both the Thunder and the Scorchers as he coughed up the required nine runs in just two balls last night.

Two woefully executed leg side full tosses were not what the Sixers needed with their season on the line. There is not a whole lot of experience in the pace bowling stocks, however, it was poor captaincy from Johan Botha to allow their best seamer, Daniel Sams, to be left an over short with 2 for 25 from three overs.

5. Jordan Silk is all class

Silk looks like a very good player. He is far and away the Sixers’ best batsman at the minute, and it’s a bit of a mystery why he didn’t play the opening two games.

In fairness to the Sixers, they have a star-studded line-up which simply hasn’t performed including English internationals Jason Roy and Sam Billings as well as the likes of Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson and Moises Henriques.

However, Silk is a very intelligent player capable of manipulating the ball and playing a power game as he has demonstrated in both his innings so far – top-scoring both games for the Sixers.

His 45 not out from 33 balls last night elevated the Sixers to a more than competitive score and despite Daniel Hughes coming back into the side, Silk should retain the No.4 position for the rest of the tournament. He is also an outstanding fielder and with his sharp running between wickets brings plenty of energy to a Sixers’ side that looks a bit casual at times.