Five takes from Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes

The Hobart Hurricanes got revenge over the Sydney Thunder on New Years Day, winning by nine runs at Spotless Stadium. Here are my five main takeaways.

1. Hurricanes get first win

George Bailey would have breathed a sigh of relief as the Hurricanes broke through for their first win. In a high scoring affair, the Thunder went close to running down the Hurricanes imposing 4/189 thanks to a brilliant 81 from Jos Buttler.

However, another middle order collapse stopped them in their tracks. Earlier, D’Arcy Short had played a blinder of an innings, scoring 97 from just 63 balls including four sixes, while Ben McDermott chipped in with an important cameo towards the end, belting 49 from just 25 balls.

The loss drops the Thunder to 2-3 as they continue their inconsistent form in BBL07.

2. Short impresses

D’Arcy Short can be a hot and cold player, but when he is on, there are not too many better. He got the attention of the great Shane Warne last night who tweeted that Short is a player he would like to see in Australian T20 colours, with his package of top order power hitting and left arm wrist spin.

Just switched on the tv & watching Darcy Short bowl left arm leggies, very impressive. He looks like a cricketer that we will be seeing in Aussie colours shortly @juniorwaugh349 !!! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 1, 2018

Short is incredibly well balanced and hit the ball sweetly, hitting five sixes and nine fours. Short was particularly savage on anything straight, lifting the ball over the leg side effortlessly at times.

He has finally broken through into First Class cricket, however, only averages 22 from six games, and bizarrely batted as low as No.9 for the Warriors against Victoria in their last First Class game. In that match, he impressed with the ball, taking 3/78 off 21 overs against a strong Victorian lineup.

3. Hurricanes construct an innings

This was about as good a batting performance as the Hurricanes are capable of as they finally kick-started their season. It was a good move to get wicketkeeper Matthew Wade up to No.3 and more involved in the game.

Wade has had a wretched time in the middle order in all forms of cricket in the past few months and while he only managed 27 from 23 balls, it allowed Ben McDermott to come in and play with freedom at No.4 later in the innings.

Alex Doolan’s struggles at the top of the order continue, and the Canes should be tempted to push Wade up to open and bat George Bailey at No.3, as having him at five is far too low for a player of his class.

4. Thunder leave Buttler stranded

Jos Buttler certainly enjoys playing against the Hurricanes, having racked up 148 runs in two innings against the men in purple.

Buttler eclipsed his 67 in Launceston with a brutal 81 from just 43 balls, including five sixes. Buttler was left stranded in many respects, facing just 43 of a possible 115 balls as the Thunder struggled to rotate and get the in-form Englishman on strike.

Buttler, unlike fellow English imports across town in Jason Roy and Sam Billings, has made a big impact at the Thunder with his clean striking and tidy wicketkeeping.

He showed his class later in the innings as he worked the ball into different areas, brutalising some sixes down the ground, but also manipulating the ball behind square to find the boundary when third man was brought up.

5. Fielding blunder nearly costs ‘Canes

There is no doubt Jofra Archer is a very promising emerging talent in world cricket, however, he will need to scrub up on his fielding.

Two games in a row now, Archer has fumbled regulation outfield catches in key moments. While anyone can drop catches under pressure, last night’s fumble could have been extremely costly as Buttler went on to nearly steal the game.

It must be questioned why Archer was fielding in the key position of long on. It’s normally reserved for a David Warner-type fielder – a great athlete with a safe pair of hands.

It’s one of the most prolific areas for a batsman, particularly in the final ten overs, so it was a confusing move – one the Hurricanes can’t afford to repeat in the future.