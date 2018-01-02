Gerard Whateley’s move to SEN makes for an intriguing 2018 on radio

The first day of 2018 produced the year’s first big sports media story: Gerard Whateley is departing ABC Grandstand for its commercial radio rival SEN.

The potential ramifications of this move are significant, but first we need to examine what has changed.

At the ABC, Whateley did plenty to go with his Monday to Thursday role as AFL 360 co-host on Fox Footy.

In the football season, he called and hosted Friday night and Saturday afternoon football, and presented the TV panel discussion show Offsiders on Sunday mornings.

Over the last three summers, he has also called live Test cricket and presented many more hours of discussion through rain delays and at stumps.

As well as these regular roles, Whateley also called the marquee races of the Spring Racing Carnival, travelled to Olympic Games to call the swimming and report on the ground, and provided analysis as a panellist for the ABC’s 2015 Asian Cup coverage.

Such is his versatility, the ABC will likely need to hire several people to fill his substantial shoes. This ability to cover so many sports at a consistently high standard and without an irritating ego makes him an outstanding gain for SEN.

At his new home, Whateley will become the chief AFL and horse racing caller and host the morning slot, Whateley, from 9 to midday. The format of this show is most curious and is somewhat unknown.

Whateley said in a statement that he couldn’t resist “the opportunity to create a program truly reflective of the way I believe Melbourne engages with sport from its fans to its participants.”

“My work and style is well revealed and that is what I’ll bring to SEN.”

This makes it seem too obvious that Whateley would follow the standard SEN format: a mixture of light discussion and analysis, mostly around AFL, mixed with listener talkback to engage more directly with the host and guests.

Quite what Whateley may do differently I can only guess, but I will have to pay close attention online as I live in Queensland, well outside the AM and DAB range of SEN in Melbourne.

All I hope, as I stream SEN on my phone without soaking up too much data, is that Whateley provides the same level of intellect and in-depth analysis he brings to his other work, whether on ABC or Fox Footy.

SEN would not have hired him had they not expected more of the same, so I expect he will be given a good deal of creative freedom, which can only be a good thing for SEN and its listeners.

As for the ABC, this really is a crucial time for their future as a sports broadcaster. From my limited perspective, this has to be good news for Kelli Underwood.

Long serving as Whateley’s deputy on Offsiders, she is his logical replacement and would do a fine job starting from its early return this Sunday.

As for radio, you will hear no complaints from me if Underwood also replaces Whateley in his roles for Friday night and Saturday afternoon football coverage. She already hosts coverage on Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons and this would be a simple jump.

As for racing and cricket, the ABC will have their work cut out finding replacements who perform to the same irrepressible standard as Whateley.

SEN have landed a seriously big fish and they should do everything possible to make full use of him. 2018 could well shape up as a pivotal year in Australian sports broadcasting, for better or for worse.

As for Gerard Whateley himself, he has earned the right to dictate the form of content he produces. Here’s hoping it proves to be something new and refreshing, as it would force all competitors to up their game, and we would all benefit from that.