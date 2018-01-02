Gerard Whateley’s move to SEN makes for an intriguing 2018 on radio

The first day of 2018 produced the year’s first big sports media story: Gerard Whateley is departing ABC Grandstand for its commercial radio rival SEN.
The potential ramifications of this move are significant, but first we need to examine what has changed.
At the ABC, Whateley did plenty to go with his Monday to Thursday role as AFL 360 co-host on Fox Footy.
In the football season, he called and hosted Friday night and Saturday afternoon football, and presented the TV panel discussion show Offsiders on Sunday mornings.
Over the last three summers, he has also called live Test cricket and presented many more hours of discussion through rain delays and at stumps.
As well as these regular roles, Whateley also called the marquee races of the Spring Racing Carnival, travelled to Olympic Games to call the swimming and report on the ground, and provided analysis as a panellist for the ABC’s 2015 Asian Cup coverage.
Such is his versatility, the ABC will likely need to hire several people to fill his substantial shoes. This ability to cover so many sports at a consistently high standard and without an irritating ego makes him an outstanding gain for SEN.
At his new home, Whateley will become the chief AFL and horse racing caller and host the morning slot, Whateley, from 9 to midday. The format of this show is most curious and is somewhat unknown.
Whateley said in a statement that he couldn’t resist “the opportunity to create a program truly reflective of the way I believe Melbourne engages with sport from its fans to its participants.”
“My work and style is well revealed and that is what I’ll bring to SEN.”
This makes it seem too obvious that Whateley would follow the standard SEN format: a mixture of light discussion and analysis, mostly around AFL, mixed with listener talkback to engage more directly with the host and guests.
Quite what Whateley may do differently I can only guess, but I will have to pay close attention online as I live in Queensland, well outside the AM and DAB range of SEN in Melbourne.
All I hope, as I stream SEN on my phone without soaking up too much data, is that Whateley provides the same level of intellect and in-depth analysis he brings to his other work, whether on ABC or Fox Footy.
SEN would not have hired him had they not expected more of the same, so I expect he will be given a good deal of creative freedom, which can only be a good thing for SEN and its listeners.
As for the ABC, this really is a crucial time for their future as a sports broadcaster. From my limited perspective, this has to be good news for Kelli Underwood.
Long serving as Whateley’s deputy on Offsiders, she is his logical replacement and would do a fine job starting from its early return this Sunday.
As for radio, you will hear no complaints from me if Underwood also replaces Whateley in his roles for Friday night and Saturday afternoon football coverage. She already hosts coverage on Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons and this would be a simple jump.
As for racing and cricket, the ABC will have their work cut out finding replacements who perform to the same irrepressible standard as Whateley.
SEN have landed a seriously big fish and they should do everything possible to make full use of him. 2018 could well shape up as a pivotal year in Australian sports broadcasting, for better or for worse.
As for Gerard Whateley himself, he has earned the right to dictate the form of content he produces. Here’s hoping it proves to be something new and refreshing, as it would force all competitors to up their game, and we would all benefit from that.
Gyfox said | January 2nd 2018 @ 9:13am | ! Report
I have always enjoyed Gerard’s comments/insights on the AFL. Guess I will have to start listening to SEN.
He is typical of AFL callers in Melbourne – they are also good callers of other sports all year round. I can only think of 1 NRL commentator in Sydney who is similar.
The Sheriff said | January 2nd 2018 @ 9:29am | ! Report
In fact, hardly anyone outside of the Melbourne area will hear Gerard again. It could be highly paid oblivion.
ABC Grandstand has an enormous audience in regional areas of Australia and they will have to find someone to take his place.
It NSW he is rarely heard in the winter time. The ABC has always come up with a worthy replacement for tits retiring cricket commentators ( Gerard filled in for someone initially, I recall) and there is likely to be along list after the job.
Last Straw said | January 2nd 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
My thoughts also. Gerard is risking a move from being a national sport broadcasting identity with valued knowledge and opinion across many sports, and an even approach to all sports, to now becoming just another AFL hack in Melbourne at a radio station that is clearly biased to AFL. SEN does little to promote or encourage growth of other sports in Melbourne and seems at times to be the media wing of the AFL. Many of its callers are former AFL players who have little knowledge of the rugby codes or football, and no real interest in seeing those sports progress in Melbourne, always protecting AFL against intrusion of the other codes.
If Melbourne is truly Australia’s sporting capital, it’s sport media needs to to grow beyond AFL, and deal more equally and less derisively with other sports. Hopefully the appointment of Gerard at SEN will be a step in that direction.
Redb said | January 2nd 2018 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
Classic dummy spit that ignores the reality of sport in Melbourne in winter.
RandyM said | January 2nd 2018 @ 1:20pm | ! Report
Based on what I’ve see on offsiders all he wants to discuss is AFL or horse racing anyway so the move will probably suit him.
His knowledge of Rugby League is limited to scandals which he is happy to give attention to.
Aligee said | January 2nd 2018 @ 1:57pm | ! Report
On your last sentence, that applies to most Australians knowledge of RL, , who can we blame here – Sydney Tabloid press ?, in fact if anyone bothers researching RL history, we will see it was born out of controversy and some would argue that is exactly how it remains in the public consciousness..
Aligee said | January 2nd 2018 @ 9:57am | ! Report
He has great knowledge on all sports and can be interesting, but sort of strikes me as a gender neutral non binary sort of typical ABC employee and i cant stand that, he needs to man up a bit IMHO.
Paul D said | January 2nd 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
Yes, I’ve always thought his cricket commentary would be improved if he grabbed his crotch, grunted & slammed a tin of VB every time Australia hit a boundary.
TomC said | January 2nd 2018 @ 11:15am | ! Report
A troll looking for a reaction, I think. There’s a few of them around.
Or possibly just one with a series of aliases. ‘Aligee’ is probably a Sacha Baron Cohen reference.
AdelaideDocker said | January 2nd 2018 @ 11:46am | ! Report
I don’t think they’re a tr%ll. I mean, they’ve done more than most usual disruptors on here: they’ve written three articles since Christmas.
TomC said | January 2nd 2018 @ 1:17pm | ! Report
I haven’t read the articles, but I’m pretty sure that comment was designed to get a particular reaction.
I guess it’s irrelevant. If it’s a hundred people being unpleasant and inflammatory or only one they should be ignored just the same.
AdelaideDocker said | January 2nd 2018 @ 1:29pm | ! Report
Oh, for sure.
I was just trying to point out the difference between anonymous, disruptive posters who try to provoke and attack in the comments, and those who are somewhat provocative but can back up their comments with articles. From my perspective, Aligee is the latter.
Aligee said | January 2nd 2018 @ 1:50pm | ! Report
@ AD, well you might want to retract that,:) i have an article in the wings sort of about negative football as opposed to top end football which i find much better to watch.
Sorry but Ross Lyon gets a mention.
TomC said | January 2nd 2018 @ 2:57pm | ! Report
No, I don’t think that’s a meaningful difference, AD.
Aligee said | January 2nd 2018 @ 12:44pm | ! Report
Maybe and maybe not, someone in between robbo and whately thanks, I find him a bit to effeminate if that is ok by you
Paul D said | January 2nd 2018 @ 12:50pm | ! Report
You can have whatever opinion you like
As can I
My opinion is that holding an irrational grudge against someone because they can’t help being 5 ft 4 and with an accompanying high pitched voice is more than childish
particularly when you venture your criticism using lines like “gender neutral non binary sort of typical ABC employee and i cant stand that, he needs to man up a bit IMHO” – I mean honestly, if that’s the sort of language and attitude you want to broadcast, maybe you should leave the broadcasting to the pros like Whateley. I think he’s great.
Aligee said | January 2nd 2018 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
I am even more outraged by his lack of height now, wish you hadn’t told me that!.
Geez, I find the bloke effeminate, no broken law AFAIK
Paul D said | January 2nd 2018 @ 1:03pm | ! Report
Again. You can have whatever view you like.
As can I. If you don’t want your opinion disputed don’t say it publicly. Simple
The insecurity of some people on this place is hilarious
Aligee said | January 2nd 2018 @ 1:46pm | ! Report
Thanks, although it must be pointed out, you are as quick as a rat up a drainpipe to respond, so its interesting you bought up insecurity.
Paul D said | January 2nd 2018 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
Insecurity is feeling you need to justify what you write to some random dude chipping you about it.
If you’re down to chipping me as to how quickly I can read and punch out a reply to an email notification about what you’ve said I’ll take that as an admission you’re out of ideas.
Aligee said | January 2nd 2018 @ 2:03pm | ! Report
I take it you are the sort of poster who needs to have the last word – good for you and happy new year 🙂
Paul D said | January 2nd 2018 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
Not always, usually I’m the one walking away. Particularly when Macca is involved.
But yes it doesn’t take much for me to rise to the challenge of going into bat for Gerard, I think he’s great for sport punditry because he’s such a refreshing change from the usual ex-players clasping mikes
Paul D said | January 2nd 2018 @ 10:38am | ! Report
Good luck to Gerard. I think if you look closer SEN might have offered his wife a job at the station as well as a sweetener.
Damn shame I won’t get to hear him anymore in QLD. Is he still going to do AFL 360?
Cat said | January 2nd 2018 @ 11:23am | ! Report
Yes, he will still be doing 360.
Birdman said | January 2nd 2018 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
I assume Slobbo will continue to play the buffoon to Whately’s straight guy?
Paul D said | January 2nd 2018 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
You will notice I didn’t ask if Slobbo was still doing 360. The care factor is somewhat less as to whether or not his feelpinions continue to be sloshed out all over the desk each night
Birdman said | January 2nd 2018 @ 12:34pm | ! Report
the tortured sighing and groaning is the worst.
valhalla said | January 2nd 2018 @ 12:41pm | ! Report
when considering slobbos verbal offerings on tv and radio, one would reasonably suspect the hun employs mutiple layers of editorial handling before any of his written musings see the light of day …. if only they would do the same for bolt, panahi et al (and if they do then that is just troubling …. very very troubling)
Aligee said | January 2nd 2018 @ 12:47pm | ! Report
Aligee said | January 2nd 2018 @ 2:02pm | ! Report
Paul D said | January 2nd 2018 @ 2:11pm | ! Report
Graeme said | January 2nd 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report
That’s a loss for the ABC. Hopefully not a loss for Gerard … I’m an ABC type listener I admit, but some commentators are never quite the same once they leave for commercial radio & get too caught in entertainment and spruiking the sponsors’ products – Tim Lane & Kerry O’Keefe come to mind.
Birdman said | January 2nd 2018 @ 2:50pm | ! Report
Good post Graeme but Whateley’s handled the AFL 360 gig without losing his soul so I reckon he’ll be ok post ABC but yes a great loss to the public broadcaster.
Aransan said | January 2nd 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report
I am sorry, but I don’t like Kelli Underwood as a commentator.
Birdman said | January 2nd 2018 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
not sold on her game calling but she certainly knows her onions when it comes to punditry.
Aransan said | January 2nd 2018 @ 12:45pm | ! Report
The silence on here with regard to Underwood is deafening. I think the ABC would do well to recruit Daisy Pearce. Isn’t Alison Mitchell a delight to hear on the cricket?