Steve Smith provides more than just runs: Mitchell Marsh

Mitch Marsh rates Steve Smith’s leadership highly, saying the skipper inspires with words as much as he does the willow.

Smith’s career-best form has resulted in centuries at the Gabba, WACA and MCG this summer.

Smith has become Australia’s first captain to score 600 or more runs in an Ashes series since Don Bradman, helping the hosts reclaim the urn.

Much of the intrigue around the five-Test series finale, which starts at the SCG on Thursday, centres on how many more records Smith can break.

The world’s best batsman has made it clear he only cares about winning the series 4-0.

Smith will have a large say in whether Australia can record another win over England, not only because of his runs.

“He’s in incredible form but the thing I love most is the way he leads,” Marsh told reporters in Sydney.

“You want your captain to be leading on the field and off it. The way he does it all is unbelievable.

“He loves the game. It’s just his hunger for us to be a successful team .. it’s rubbing off on all of us.

“We’ve all got so much respect for him and hopefully his form continues.”

Marsh was at the non-striker’s end for much of Smith’s career-best knock of 239 in Perth then formed another key partnership with his skipper in Melbourne, ensuring Australia salvaged a draw.

“I’m starting to run out of things to say about him,” Marsh said.

“The other day it was like he was having a net session. We all love watching him bat.”

Smith’s words were ringing in the ears of Marsh when he walked out to bat at the MCG last Saturday.

Australia were 4-178 at that point, leading by 14 runs. England were a couple of wickets away from exposing the tail to the second new ball.

“Steve Smith always talks about being able to adapt … that innings was obviously a different role compared to my natural game,” Marsh said.

“There’s always nerves. I was very nervous, I felt like I was going to get out any ball in the first 20 balls.

“I know it was the flattest wicket in cricket history but to apply myself for that long and not really care about scoring is something I’ve gained a lot of confidence from.”