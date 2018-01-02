Will the Gold Coast Titans ever be a success?

The Gold Coast region is an area that kills sporting teams. Death it seems does not only target rugby league. Aussie rules, basketball and football teams have all suffered in the past.
At the moment the AFL is persisting with the Suns and the NRL is persisting with the Titans.
Since the Gold Coast-Tweed Giants rushed inclusion for the 1988 season, rugby league has struggled to take advantage of the region.
The Giants changed to the Seagulls. The Seagulls became the Chargers. The Chargers were left hanging dead by a peace deal. Apparently, the club had $1 million in the bank when this happened.
The sense of injustice left a bad taste in the mouths of many. Michael Searle and Paul Broughton led the push for re-entry. The Queensland Government contributed by building the Stadium at Robina. If you ever get the chance to go to the ground, do so, it’s a great place to watch rugby league.
The Titans were admitted into the NRL as the code’s 16th team, ahead of the Central Coast Bears. The future looked promising in 2007 as the Titans attracted great crowds and brought an energy to the game.
Many thought the new team on the Gold Coast were going to break the trend of sporting franchises; they thought the Titans would be a success.
Although the following season they came close to making the grand final, the global financial crisis almost crippled the club. Since then, the club has been through hell. Scandal has plagued the club, the club change administration, lost its centre of excellence, and most, unfortunately, lost its standing with the local community, and finally, the club ended up being owned and run by the NRL.
The NRL was not going to let the club die. The club is too important to the game. Meanwhile, on the Central Coast you can hear the Bears supporters say “if they chose us, this nonsense would not have happened”. Be that as it may, keeping the Titans alive is vital for the game.
The area boasts a large participation rate and junior development system for the game. It is one of the game’s heartland areas. They must not let it go to the AFL.
It is true that there are many distractions on the Gold Coast. The beach is the major one. Why go to the football when the surf is pumping? Why go to the football when its 30 degrees and not a cloud in the sky?
Why go to the football when there’s too many pubs, bars, restaurants and members of the opposite sex to check out? The question people on the Coast are asking themselves is “why go to the football?”
That is what the new Titans owners need to deal with. They need to respond to that question.
The key is simple, and it’s the same with all clubs. Community engagement is king. Attend junior clinics, schools, business meetings, community meetings – the whole lot, but for the Titans; they are lucky where others are not. The Gold Coast is a tourist hub.
The club needs to branch into the tourism market. Offer deals to away fans to entice them up to the Coast for the weekend when their team is playing. If they can tap into this market, then not only are local tourist up for grabs, but they could expand their reach.
Asia is on our doorstep. Just open the door. Offer travel packages to the millions of Chinese, Japanese, Koreans and other nationalities that come to visit the golden sands of the Gold Coast.
You are laughing at this suggestion. I get it. Too ambitious. Why would a Korean want to go to the footy? I’ll say this, why would an Australians want to go to the baseball when in America?
The answer is simple. You want to experience authentic Americana as much as you can. The Gold Coast Titans should be promoting themselves to foreigners “Hey come and see the game that the Aussies play”.
Do this, and with the right deals and promotions the tourist will come. The tourist will come in bucket loads. The tourists will spend their money, and what’s more, they may find themselves enjoying and loving the game.
Overall, the new owners of the Titans will be busy. They need to set up a centre for their operation and training that is their own and not rented. They need to bed down their roots and cement themselves with the locals. They have the lowest membership in the NRL with 10,833 members. Not nearly enough.
The population is over 500,000 and growing. If they obtain 10 per cent of the population as active fans that is 50,000 members. That is selling out Robina Stadium every week. Big goals for the new owners to achieve. If they do, then the Gold Coast Titans will be a super club.
Are they up to the task?
First Season: 2007
Titles: None.
January 2nd 2018 @ 8:11am
The tourist angle for away fans is the way to go.
They would need financial help from the local Gold Coast Government to offer such a package.
Discounts on both Airfares and Hotel packages with bed and breakfast is the way to go.
Play the game on a Saturday
Fly up on Friday after work, see the sights on Friday Night and Saturday Morning,
Go to the Footy Saturday afternoon/Night and see the sights/dinner Saturday Night.
Late checkout on Sunday and fly home.Sunday afternoon.
That is how I did it when Souths played up there in 2014.
It was a great trip.
The Titans largest Crowd is always against the Broncos.
Their second largest Crowd is always against the Rabbitohs!
Their third largest Crowd is against the Warriors
January 2nd 2018 @ 8:22am
Of course the Titans can be successful, it takes time for a team to gel and the club has already been around for ten years. I think that people need a little reminder of how long it can take to win a title. Here is a list of teams that took longer than a decade to get the job done.
Cowboys – 20 years in second attempt
Sea Eagles – 25 years in six attempt
Eels – 34 years and have been winless since yet nobody is questioning thier lack of success.
And let us not forget that the Sharks took 50 years to get thier act together.
Now to the Bears. The bears only won two titles back in 1921/22 close to a century ago and I’ll like to remind those fans that they were given the title as they finish on top of the table after the season finish there weren’t any grand finals played back in those days so they were gimmes at best. At then they had seventy years of not much going on. So for bears fans to say that the problems that the Titans are having would never happen at the bears is BS. They happened plus more, that’s the reason the bears were booted out after 1999 they were no longer a viable team and it was coming for a longtime. Sad as it was its the truth.
The Titans will get there eventually, they have the talent. I would like to remind everyone that of the four loses that the Storm had last year only two teams beat them a full strength, the sharks and the titans in round ten that was a top five game for my mind.
Its only been ten years, give the Titans five years or so to really get themselves together. Plus the writters idea of using it as a tourist destination with showcasing Australia’s is brilliant but would have to be corrected marketed to ensure that its not mistaken for the AFL.
People just need to be patient, GO THE TITANS!!!!
January 2nd 2018 @ 10:11am
Agreed Big J (HNY mate). A bit of continuity within the club and success will follow. Only with success will the crowds come back. I like the idea of showcasing the game to the tourists (I see they shuffled the Titans out of town during the Comm Games) with all the package offers or even throw in hats, shirts etc to maintain an engagement with the Titans brand. But all that is just cream as the coast has the population that will support a successful team.
January 2nd 2018 @ 8:29am
here we go, another article claiming the Titans must be selling out their stadium every week to be a success but the 9 Sydney clubs can get 16k to semi finals and thats ok…
January 2nd 2018 @ 11:21am
Not that this article really attempts to do this but it’s a good point. Fans tend to judge this league’s newest club by a harsher set of criteria than the other 15 clubs (one of which is my club that has seen its fair share of turmoil).
Low attendances isn’t exactly an issue that is confined to the Titans and there are and have been plenty of clubs with lower average annual attendances than the Coast. And the list of clubs with administrative and backroom dramas isn’t a short one either, even when looking at recent history.
Hopefully the recent changes will set the Titans on a much more stable and sustainable course. No doubt there are challenges that come with expansion but if we’re setting the bar in a position that’s over the Titan’s head, half of the comp are coming up short too and it doesn’t say a lot for our game and product if it’s stakeholders deem a presence in a heartland and market like the Coast as unsustainable.
January 2nd 2018 @ 10:56am
The big issue for the Titans is the stadium deal, Sydney teams in contrast have ANZ stadium which pays them to play there, the Titans would have the most expensive deal per stadium seat in the country. The difference is the AFL only put on a team on the Gold Coast after making sure they negotiated a very enviable stadium deal along with the building of the new stadium.
The population projections for the Gold Coast were such that it would overtake Adelaide, so the AFL sought to put a team for that reason, however it turned out the big population increases then occured in the major cities, so then the AFL brings in GWS and gives them priority over the Suns.
The Gold COast is not a high income area, people move there for cheaper real estate compared to coastal living in major cities, its got mostly lowly paid service industry jobs, so it needs to have matching cheap ticket prices and a low cost basis. Fix the stadium deal by threatening to move the team elsewhere then the Qld government might change their policies, otherwise the team will be constantly in financial trouble.
January 2nd 2018 @ 10:57am
I don’t know that a basing an attendance strategy around attracting international tourists to games has legs. What percentage of say a Yankees game would be made up of the international tourist market?
I agree with the above that more should be done to leverage the domestic tourism market- that’s why I think a BBL team could be a great success here with half of Australia being on the Gold Coast during much of their 6 week season. But any attendance strategy really has to be focused on attracting home fans to games.
Although CBUS is a great venue to watch from, its poorly located. I’m sure if the government had its time again, we wouldn’t have a Stadium built out at Robina. Especially now that the local strategy appears to be establishing a ‘CBD’ at Southport as opposed to the early naughties push of Robina becoming the Gold Coast’s heart which by-enlarge remains quite desolate. Hopefully the gradual but slower than originally expected transformation of the area, coupled with whenever the light rail arrives (which is a big one and hopefully come sooner than later) will have a positive impact.
January 2nd 2018 @ 1:04pm
Lets get positive. The Hayne distraction and overpayment is now gone. Lets get the pathways flowing into the top grade from the junior system and top up with some proven key team players in the spine to teach those coming through.