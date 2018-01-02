Where will your side finish in 2018? (Part 1)

2017 has passed and the 2018 NRL Season is now within sight. If you have not noticed by now, every year two things are almost always guaranteed.

1. The Melbourne Storm will continue to irritate all other supporter bases with their consistent success.

2. The New Zealand Warriors will disappoint.

However, other than that, the 2018 season is shaping as one of the closest in history. You only have to look at the masses of people foreseeing a Top Eight finish for the previously cellar-dwelling Newcastle Knights to realise this.

So, without any further delay, here are my most probably incorrect predictions for the 2018 season.

16th – New Zealand Warriors

The losses of Kieran Foran, Ben Matulino, Ryan Hoffman and Jacob Lillyman have left significant holes in the Warriors’ playing roster. The purchases of premiership-winning edge forward Tohu Harris and former Bronco Adam Blair have somewhat addressed the departures up front while the arrivals of Gerard Beale and Peta Hiku add further depth to an already potent backline.

The signing of Blake Green, however, could prove the most important. It is undeniable that Shaun Johnson has the potential to be one of the best players in the competition. Yet consistency has too often eluded the New Zealand halfback.

Green’s game management and experience should ease Johnson and allow him to embrace his natural talent and ability. In spite of this, much like the Tigers, the Warriors will need to address key flaws within their game from last year in order to be truly competitive in season 2018.

In previous seasons, the Warriors have been branded as the most exciting team in the league. In 2017, however, this amounted for little as Stephen Kearney’s men averaged the fourth-least points in the competition.

Meanwhile, their lack of commitment in defence remains a serious issue, with the Warriors conceding the third-most points on average last year. Will the league’s perennial underachievers finally break the drought and return to the finals for the first time since 2011?

Well it’s the Warriors, so no. Unfortunately, given the quality of this year’s competition, 2018 may be coach Stephen Kearney’s final year at the helm as frustrations grow across the ditch.

15th – Gold Coast Titans

New Gold Coast Titans coach Garth Brennan has enjoyed a wealth of success in the lower grades, mentoring the Penrith Panthers NSW Cup side to two premierships in the past four years.

He also coached their NYC team to grand final victory in 2013. However, Brennan’s introduction to first grade coaching does not get much tougher than the prospect facing him on the Gold Coast.

The enigmatic Jarryd Hayne may have departed, yet Brennan is still left with a side coming off a devastating 15th place finish in 2017 – a result made even more disappointing given that only a year prior the Titans had reached Week 1 of the Finals.

Of particular concern was the Gold Coast’s defence. The Titans averaged conceding 26.5 points a game, placing them as the second-worst defensive team in the competition last year.

With Hayne gone, the recently re-signed Ash Taylor will likely be given the responsibility to direct his side’s attack.

Taylor was highly impressive in 2017, finishing with 18 try-assists from 23 games. Hayne’s absence has also allowed Brennan to make astute purchases which have transformed the Titans into a better-rounded outfit heading into 2018.

The acquisitions of Leilani Latu and Jai Arrow will bolster the Gold Coast’s already strong forward pack while Michael Gordon and Brenko Lee replace Hayne and William Zillman respectively.

Mitch Rein should also offer speed and energy off the bench after solid showings for the Penrith Panthers in 2017.

In 2018, the Titans appear a better team on paper. However, almost every team in the competition seems an improved prospect this year and that unfortunately should see the Titans claim back-to-back finishes in the bottom four.

14th – Wests Tigers

It is no coincidence that the Tigers of 2018 appear similar to the Panthers of 2013-2014. Both sides share one, obvious similarity – a coach by the name of Ivan Cleary. Back in 2013, Cleary was at the helm of a Panthers side who were coming off a disappointing 15th place finish the year prior.

The club was in a rebuilding phase following the decision to let go of key men such as Luke Lewis, Michael Gordon and Michael Jennings. Yet, in 2013, the Panthers finished 10th and only a year later, they came within one game of a stunning grand final berth.

Cleary’s success in his short period in Penrith was a credit to his own recruitment.

Cleary did not target big-name players with large price tags. Rather, he opted for men such as Dean Whare, Jeremy Latimore, James Segeyaro, Sika Manu and Lewis Brown – players who were committed to the club and willing to work hard for success.

Fast-forward five years and the Wests Tigers enter 2018 in a rebuilding phase after a 14th place finish and the departure of big names such as James Tedesco and Aaron Woods.

Their recruits for 2018 include Chris McQueen, Josh Reynolds, Benji Marshall and Ben Matulino – players who have not arrived on big dollars but rather bring a passion and dedication that Cleary looks for. Unfortunately, the Tigers will still struggle to improve if they cannot get the fundamentals right.

In 2017, Cleary’s side finished with the second-least amount of points scored, second-most tries conceded, third-most errors and second-most missed tackles – numbers which would hardly fill any coach with confidence. While Cleary’s bus appears to be going in the right direction, patience is needed as it may take a while before it reaches its destination.

13th – Canberra Raiders

After a disappointing year, 2018 looks even dimmer for Ricky Stuart’s men after a devastating injury to hooker Josh Hodgson.

Hodgson’s ACL injury suffered in England’s 20-18 win over Tonga effectively ruled him out from Canberra’s 2018 campaign – a cruel blow given that the Raiders had recently released back-up hookers Adam Clydesdale and Kurt Baptiste.

While their issue has temporarily been fixed by the signing of former Warrior Siliva Havili, the Raiders will still be without one of their most important players in 2018.

Hodgson finished 2017 with a club high nine try-assists while his long-range kicking game was an added bonus. Without him, much of the responsibility for Canberra’s attack will fall on the shoulders of halves Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin.

Both players had an underwhelming season last year and Coach Stuart will be hoping the return of former Raider Sam Williams will be enough pressure to get the best out of the duo. The Raiders struggled to close out games in 2017, losing seven games by six points or less.

The Green Machine’s hopes of a Top Eight finish appear slim if Sezer and Austin cannot step up and take charge.

What do you think Roarers? Have I got the Bottom Four right? Stay tuned for Part Two of my 2018 Preview where I will look at the sides set to finish from ninth to 12th position.