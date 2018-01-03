Alex De Minaur vs Milos Raonic: Brisbane International tennis live scores, blog

Young Aussie Alex De Minaur will aim to pull off a second upset in a row at the Brisbane International when he takes on Canadian world No.24 Milos Raonic in the second round. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEDT).
De Minaur wasn’t supposed to escape the first round when he took on powerful Steve Johnson, but the 18-year-old played the match of his career to overcome the American.
It was easily the biggest win he has ever had at ATP level after he was handed a wildcard into the tournament.
There’s little doubting De Minaur is one of Australia’s brightest young tennis stars, and unlike compatriots Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios, he looks focused and driven to succeed.
He came to Brisbane with good form, having won the Australian Open Wildcard play-off for Australians at the end of 2017, and it showed as he overcame Johnson. In that tournament, he beat Alex Bolt in the final over four sets.
The match against Johnson will have served as a good preparation for taking on Raonic as well, with the Canadian known for having one of the biggest serves in the game.
Given this will be Raonic’s first competitive match of the season, De Minaur’s best chance is to get off to a good start and hope to put his opponent under pressure.
The Canadian slipped in the world rankings during the second half of 2017. After an appearance against Andy Murray in the 2016 Wimbledon final, Raonic had reached No.3 in the world, but he battled with injury last year.
The big-serving Raonic fell out of the top 20 after a quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon, missing the US Open altogether.
Missing the final grand slam of the year only followed a string of poor results though, including losses to Jack Sock and Adrian Mannarino in Washington and Montreal respectively.
He needs to make a strong start to 2018 and get some court time under his belt before heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open. With such a wide open field and plenty of injuries, Raonic ordinarily would have liked his chances, yet, his own battles will have him lacking confidence heading in.
Prediction
De Minaur is rising and will learn a lot from this match, but even without any competitive tennis under the belt, Raonic should be good enough to advance to the quarter-finals pretty easily here.
Raonic in straight sets.
9:53pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:53pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 Brisbane International as Alex De Minaur went past Milos Raonic in a straight-set boilover.
9:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:50pm | ! Report
Now, I don’t want to put the jinx on De Minaur, but with no Andy Murray in the draw, the bottom half is wide open.
Mischa Zverev is out, Milos Raonic is out, so the potential run to the final is 19-year-old American Michael Mmoh in the quarter-final, then either Denis Istomin, Jordan Donaldson or Ryan Harrison in the semi-final – all good players, but if De Minaur can knock over Raonic, anything is possible.
Anyway, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. What a win for the Aussie.
9:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:47pm | ! Report
9:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:47pm | ! Report
De Minaur (on the verge of tears out there)
“I honestly can’t believe it.”
“It’s going to take a while for me to believe what’s just happened right now. I’m lost for words.”
“At the end of the day I was going to come out and compete my hardest. I played an unbelievable match. It’s honestly crazy.”
“The crowd were behind me and got me over the line there.”
“I tried to change my returning position to try and throw Milos off a bit.”
“It’s a dream come true having him (Lleyon Hewitt) on the sidelines. I can’t believe it. I don’t know.”
“It’s going to be fun (playing Michael Mmoh). I’m going to go out there like it’s another match, compete my hardest and leave it all out there on court.”
Alex De Minaur 6 6
Milos Raonic 4 4
9:43pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:43pm | ! Report
GAME, SET, MATCH, ALEX DE MINAUR
Fault from De Minaur. The second returned on the backhand, then Raonic plays a forehand and sends one long from the baseline.
WHAT A WIN! Oh my! That’s one of the biggest upsets you are ever likely to see.
The 18-year-old Aussie on a wildcard has just knocked off Milos Raonic, a former World No.3, Brisbane International winner and Wimbledon finalist.
That’s unbelievable.
Alex De Minaur 6 6
Milos Raonic 4 4
9:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:42pm | ! Report
Fault from De Minaur. The second is at the body and he comes to the net, Raonic’s passing shot being hit far too flat on a stretching backhand into the net. Great approach shot.
Three match points!
De Minaur 6 5 – 40
Raonic 4 4 – 0
9:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:41pm | ! Report
Here we go! Raonic with a wide serve, a defensive backhand and the court was open, but Raonic misses with the backhand, swinging it wide.
De Minaur 6 5 – 30
Raonic 4 4 – 0