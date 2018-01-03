BBL Big Bash Highlights: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers live scores

Big Bash League cricket comes to Geelong for the first time ever, as the Melbourne Renegades host the winless Sydney Sixers on Wednesday night. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT).

The Sixers travel to Victoria for the first time this BBL season, as they eye off their first victory of their campaign. Four losses to the Thunder, the Strikers and twice to the Scorchers see them sit seventh in the BBL standings, only one spot above the hapless Melbourne Stars, so the Sixers would love to kick-start their campaign with a win in Geelong.

Cross-town rivals to the Stars, the Melbourne Renegades have had slightly more success, but their record of two wins from three matches sees them sit fourth.

This match represents a golden opportunity for the Renegades to push ahead of the table, and go deeper into the top four.

Players to Watch

Melbourne Renegades- Cameron White

Cameron White has been around the blocks for a long time now, and is one of the most experienced T20 batsmen on the Australian circuit.

He has started well this season for the Renegades, and in a format where many batsmen can panic, White’s composure can often pay dividends.

Sydney Sixers- Sean Abbott

When he’s on, Abbott is one of the best death bowlers in Australian T20 cricket.

Unfortunately, he has not been as successful with that this season, struggling to execute his skills in the dying overs of games. A gun bowler and solid lower order batsmen, expect Abbott to turn his form around.

Prediction

Melbourne by 40 runs/6 wickets

When you look at the Renegades squad, they’re simply too strong for a struggling Sixers unit. Playing down in Geelong for the first time ever, expect Melbourne to continue to burrow their way deeper into the top four, with a tough win over Sydney.

Will Melbourne push their way further into the top four of the BBL standings? Or can Sydney register their first win of the BBL season? Join the Roar for live coverage and scores from 7:10pm (AEDT).