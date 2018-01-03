Dropped catches hurt, some devastate

It was the third ball of the BBL innings at the MCG last night with the Brisbane Heat bash twins Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn chasing the Melbourne Stars’ 142 for victory.
And there were 35,000 in stands gobsmacked at what was to follow.
Lynn clubbed James Faulkner straight to Stars skipper John Hastings at mid-off – a regulation out and a great start in the first over for the Stars.
But Hastings made a meal of it, and despite five futile attempts to complete the catch, it was on the deck.
The score was 0-0 at the time, but it took 101 runs with 11 fours and five maximums before the Stars claimed their first wicket – McCullum out for 61 off just 30 with seven fours, and three sixes.
That was the only wicket to fall as Lynn and Joe Burns passed the Stars 7-141 with 32 deliveries up their sleeve. Total carnage. Lynn finished with an unbeaten 63 of 46 to match McCullum with seven fours and three sixes, while Burns finished with 18 off 12 with three fours.
There’s no greater sight than McCullum and Lynn in full flight and no worse sight for the Stars when they should have been parted with zero on the board. Hastings would have swallowed that 99 times out of 100 it was so straightforward.
The loss was the Stars’ third from three, which is impossible to understand with their line-up of such talent as Luke Wright, Ben Dunk, Kevin Pietersen, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Rob Quiney, James Faulkner, John Hastings, Adam Zampa, Liam Bowe and Michael Beer.
Their highlight was Maxwell cracking 50 with only two trick shots that produced nothing, concentrating on playing every other ball on its merit. He was caught at long on trying for a second maximum to go with his five fours.
But he was more responsible, even though the majority of his shot-making wasn’t right out of the sweet spot. He did enough to make sure he’s selected in the Australian squad for the five ODIs.
But the honours went to Heat leggies Mitchell Swepson and Yasir Shah. Despite the defendable 141 the Stars set with the bat, Swepson bowled his four overs to claim 3/14 and the man of the match award with his nagging accuracy, superbly supported by Yasir’s 1-16 off his four.
And even though the Heat won by the length of the straight, Stars leggie Zampa went for 28 runs off his four, and 20-year-old left-arm chinaman Liam Bowe, who has yet to play first-class cricket of any description, went for 14 off his two.
The rest of the Stars attack went for double figures an over, so the two slowies can take a big bow.
Not often does one delivery change the course of a game, but there’s no doubt the catch John Hastings dropped off the third ball of the innings did just that.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:16am
Mattyb said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
David,you should have told the story of how you never dropped a catch because of your training of taking catches off the family rocks in the flower bed again.
Best story ever.
January 3rd 2018 @ 2:51pm
Pope Paul VII said | January 3rd 2018 @ 2:51pm | ! Report
I reckon Lordy might have trouble adjusting to the speed the balls come of the massive modern bats..
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:33am
JohnB said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:33am | ! Report
Bowe went for 21 off his 2. Bowled some nice balls mind you. Dropping Pietersen who looked in good touch when he was about 20 could have been just as damaging as dropping Lynn.
January 3rd 2018 @ 2:48pm
Pedro the Maroon said | January 3rd 2018 @ 2:48pm | ! Report
I thought the Duke might have been concussed after that sickening hit to the head when he batted. No surprises that he was out the very next ball.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:46am
Don Freo said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:46am | ! Report
The listing of the Stars batting line up with ‘such talent’ is funny. Pietersen is just an old bloke who once had ‘such talent’.
Only Maxwell and Stoinis are strong players. That squad is weak. There are only 5 Victorians in the team. Leave the has beens and the overseas plodders out. Pay the locals the dollars to stay in Victoria and build something competitive and parochial.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:10am
josh said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:10am | ! Report
Odd comment. ol BMac is loved in Brisbane. You don’t need to be local, just play well. Champion team over a team of champions etc..
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:23am
Don Freo said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:23am | ! Report
That’s Brisbane. At least Brissy played 7 locals. The previous game they only had 6 and the Strikers had 4.
The Sydney and Melbourne sides are failing because they have no one anyone cares about.
Meanwhile, the strongest side has 10 locals each game and the player we most want out is David Willey because he keeps young players out.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:47am
Internal Fixation said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:47am | ! Report
Hi Don,
The Strikers in terms of crowd numbers and community engagement are the best in the BBL.
So I’m not sure that “locals” are the entire argument.
I do agree that some recognisable and promising young locals need a go but I think a lack of star power in Melbourne and Sydney is actually doing the competition a bit of a disservice this year.
All that said it would be nice to have Callum Ferguson playing for the Strikers. Interestingly, guys like Dan Christian who I considered SA based for years, actually played junior cricket in NSW. It is hard to just have a pure WA or SA born and bred team!
Scorchers are great – no doubt – but is it because of “locals” who want to stay because of a good team culture.
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:09am
Don Freo said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:09am | ! Report
It is because of locals that you build a team culture.
You will never do that with a Gayle, Pietersen, Wright, Rashid type gun for hire. Brad Hodge has played for every team he can find. These blokes are the novelties and they won’t be competitive with novelties as playing power.
It’s like racing at Bathurst with a vintage Austin A30. I’m talking about being competitive not how many turn up for a piece of entertainment.
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:30am
Don Freo said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:30am | ! Report
It is not hard at all to find 11 local born and bred players. It is not hard to find 30 of them.
It is not hard to find a 20yo local that plays better than Hodge, Pietersen, Willey, Wright, Roy, Hastings.
McCullum, Hogg and Voges and Johnson are the only old blokes performing and the last two are not imports but the authors of that team culture.
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:41am
Internal Fixation said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:41am | ! Report
Don – I understand what you are getting at but are Johnson and Klinger “locals” – both not born and bred in WA and played long periods of junior and Shield with other states.
If you mean “locals” in the sense of the Shield team then I am with you on that front but it is tough for the BBL to not have some “star power” to pull in the casual fans which is what has made it so successful in many ways.
You also haven’t explained the Strikers crowd success with only 4 locals?
January 3rd 2018 @ 11:35am
Don Freo said | January 3rd 2018 @ 11:35am | ! Report
I don’t care about ‘crowd success’. That’s your irrelevant addition to this conversation. The article and my original comment is about playing performnance. The Scorchers have been a sellout every game in their existence so you make no point anyway.
As for Johnson and Klinger, who else have they played for in their past 5 years? The Scorchers have 9 first picked players out right now…all West Australians…and have replaced them with West Australians while remaining undefeated. Klinger, BTW, has only played 2 games this BBL.
Why can’t states with 8 times the population follow the template for success?
You don’t mount much of an argument.
January 3rd 2018 @ 11:00am
Paul D said | January 3rd 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
It’s hard for NSW to field a team of locals when they’re all in the test team Don
January 3rd 2018 @ 11:39am
Don Freo said | January 3rd 2018 @ 11:39am | ! Report
How many players do you think make up a team? There are a few more cricketers in NSW than that.
NSW has 6, WA has 4…while NSW has 8 times the population.
January 3rd 2018 @ 12:44pm
Internal Fixation said | January 3rd 2018 @ 12:44pm | ! Report
“Irrelevant”
Have some respect Don.
It’s a conversation – not the dictatorship of Kim Don Ill
You mentioned parochial which implies crowd and fan engagement and involvement.
No wonder you are Billy no mates on here….
January 3rd 2018 @ 12:47pm
Internal Fixation said | January 3rd 2018 @ 12:47pm | ! Report
Easy to sell out 20000 seats as well.
And Johnson, Klinger and a few others are NOT WA – duh
January 3rd 2018 @ 12:55pm
Don Freo said | January 3rd 2018 @ 12:55pm | ! Report
The aggro is coming from you. Surely you can live with alternate views.
I put an argument, you change the subject, I re-affirm my argument…you call names. Hmmm!
January 3rd 2018 @ 1:13pm
Internal Fixation said | January 3rd 2018 @ 1:13pm | ! Report
Don Freo
“I don’t care about ‘crowd success’. That’s your irrelevant addition to this conversation.”
Would you say that to me at the pub. I don’t think so.. so who started the aggro?
Don Freo
“The Sydney and Melbourne sides are failing because they have no one anyone cares about”
So crowds and fan engagement aren’t part of your argument?
You must be on another level
January 3rd 2018 @ 1:55pm
Don Freo said | January 3rd 2018 @ 1:55pm | ! Report
Yep…That’s the argument. Keep changing the team and cricket fans have no one to connect with.
I am not talking about numbers. Many that turn up to BBL are only interested in responding to basketball chants or “Cooeee!”.
I’m talking about caring about cricket and cricketers…not the Americanized silliness. No cricket fans wants that.
January 3rd 2018 @ 2:07pm
Paul D said | January 3rd 2018 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
Implying that some fans are better than others, and this inherent snobbery that they’re not ‘real’ cricket fans is precisely the sort of attitude soccer snobs routinely get crucified for holding. Makes no sense either. It’s not like test cricket fans get shaken down for more money than your family wearing buckets of chicken on their head along for their once a year cricket match.
Anyone who sneers at fans who only go to BBL games can be disregarded as a crank.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:47am
E-Meter said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:47am | ! Report
Hastings is too old. Can’t bat, bowl or field. He should stand down.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:15am
paul said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:15am | ! Report
The opposite is equally true. A dropped catch can either save or resurrect a career. I wonder what we’d we saying now, if Smith had held that catch when Cook was on 60?
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:53am
way no way said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report
Remember Ponting…scraping the bottom of the form barrel in 2009-2010 when Pakistan toured. Got dropped first ball in Hobart hooking, and then went on to make 209.
Catch was an utter sitter too.
January 3rd 2018 @ 11:00am
Paul D said | January 3rd 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
Not sure you can treat any catch dropped by Pakistan during that tour as dropped on its merits
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:31am
Harry said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Who’d have thought 20/20 bashfests would see leg spin so effective. Good to see and adds a dimension to what can be tedious viewing,