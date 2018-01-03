Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers: BBL07 preview and prediction

The ailing Sydney Sixers look for a win on their fifth try as they travel to Geelong to take on the Melbourne Renegades. Here is my full previe.

Melbourne Renegades (2-1) v Sydney Sixers (0-4) @ Geelong Head-to-head history: Sydney Sixers 4, Melbourne Renegades 2

Last 5: Sydney Sixers 4, Melbourne Renegades 1 Sydney Sixers 13-Man Squad

Johan Botha (c), Nic Maddinson, Daniel Hughes, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Soumil Chibber, Peter Neville (wk), Harry Conway, Doug Bollinger, Daniel Sams, Ben Dwarshuis Melbourne Renegades 13-Man Squad

Aaron Finch (C), Dwayne Bravo, Tom Cooper, Marcus Harris, Brad Hodge, Brad Hogg, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth

The Melbourne Renegades will be looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, when they host the winless Sydney Sixers at Etihad Stadium tonight.

The Renegades opened the season in dominant fashion with two big wins, before going down narrowly to the Perth Scorchers by three wickets, after a poor batting display in their last match.

The Sixers are cast adrift at the bottom of the BBL07 table without a win in four games, despite a far better performance in Perth against the Scorchers.

Big batting battle: Aaron Finch v Jordan Silk

The Renegades’ skipper hasn’t fired a shot in BBL07 to date, having yet to reach double figures through three innings.

Finch is a pretty headstrong character, so I can’t see him changing his approach too much over the coming games.

Jordan Silk has come into the Sixers’ side and looked in outstanding touch in his first two innings, scoring 45 not out against the Scorchers after making 50 against the Strikers.

Big bowling battle – Brad Hogg v Johan Botha

In Sixers captain Botha and Renegades veteran Hogg we have two wily old campaigners who I expect will play a big role in this match.

Botha only bowled himself for one over in Perth, however, given the injury to Steven O’Keefe, expect him to play a key role here in controlling the middle overs and perhaps even bowling up front.

Hogg has been on fire in his team’s first two home games, taking 2/25 and 2/16 as he looks as good as ever at age 46.

Ground dynamic – Geelong

It’s hard to know what to expect of the Geelong wicket although the ground is a small one which the batsman should enjoy.

The Prophet’s pick (8-7) – Melbourne Renegades

“The Gades should have too much for the Sixers at home missing a couple of troops.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank (Running Tally = -39 Units)