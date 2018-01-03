Is rugby really better in the professional era?

Back in the seventies I used to take the steelworkers bus to school in Wales. I was the only kid on it, but they would always welcome me – and if it was full, someone always made sure I had a seat.
During the trip they would tell me the stories of their latest rugby adventures in Dublin or Edinburgh – or, if they were lucky, Paris. Wales versus Ireland, Wales versus Scotland, Wales versus France.
There was emotion shining in their eyes after those long weekends, enough emotion to shrug off the long shifts of unbearable heat and toil at the steelworks.
Some of the Welsh players, like Bobby Windsor, were steelworkers or miners too, and they would go back to their day jobs and become just ‘one of the boys’ again – at least until next Saturday, when they resumed the mantle of sporting idol, living out the unrealised dreams of the fans.
Those were some of the greatest days of rugby union. In 1975 104,000 people crammed into Murrayfield to watch Wales play Scotland – 20,000 more than the official ground capacity.
There was no such thing as an ‘all-seater’ stadium back then; you stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the terraces hoping to catch your next breath in the press or, if you were really lucky, a glimpse of the action.
There were no toilet breaks, because you could not move. Relief was provided by empty beer bottles, and everyone had their own ‘first aid kit’ in that respect.
It was the same on the club scene. Hours before the match began thousands from the neighbouring village would march down the high street in an impenetrable phalanx, and the local shop owners would rub their hands, anticipating a roaring trade with their ‘special offers’ for the visiting supporters.
Supporters would attend club practices in their hundreds too. Those practices were so important that even a Pontypool, Wales and British and Irish prop like Staff Jones would walk eleven miles after his shift at the colliery finished – just to stagger up a steep local hillside called ‘the Grotto’ to the point of exhaustion, swap punches and boots with aspiring wannabes in the scrum and endure a shower of public humiliations from his coach, the legendary Ray Prosser. ‘Pross’ would call Staff ‘fat-ass’ and demote him to the second XV if he made a mistake.
The sharp sting of nostalgia for that era makes itself felt every time someone who belonged to the golden period of rugby passes on. Last week it was the great Wallaby Ken Catchpole, one of the two best scrum-halves of his time along with Gareth Edwards.
The difficulty of comparing eras is notorious, especially in respect of a sport which has endured the transition from an amateur to a professional game. But if both Edwards and Catchpole were reincarnated at their athletic peak today, there is no question in my mind that both would be representing their country once more.
On the playing and coaching front, the beauty of the seventies lay in the jewel of a rare balance between the hemispheres and the rapid pace of innovation in the game which derived from that. The British and Irish Lions had just won successive series victories against the two Southern Hemisphere superpowers, in New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa in 1974.
While the All Blacks had temporarily lost track of the coaching thread trailed by Fred Allen in the sixties, the British sides had picked it up through the advanced coaching of Carwyn James and men like rugby’s first true ‘performance director’, Ray Williams in Wales.
It didn’t last very long of course, and the Blacks and the Boks were soon back on top. But for three or four halcyon years the rugby world was in balance on and off the field in its own sweet, politically incorrect way – complete with its flying boots and fists, its seething overpopulated crowds and pitch invasions, its political naiveté and above all its wildly optimistic community spirit. Rugby was perfect in its imperfection for a short time.
As it’s a new year, let’s choose to suspend time for one week at least and compare those eras side by side by examining how a set-piece play worked back then and now.
One of the great games in the early seventies was the Scotland-Wales encounter at Murrayfield in 1971, a few short months before the Lions undertook their historic tour of New Zealand.
Wales were setting the template for that future victory with the quality of their back-line play, based on overlaps generated by introducing their outstanding full-back JPR Williams into the attacking line.
(Tries at 0:01 to 0:20 and 10:15 to 10:36 on the reel)
The differences begin with the extreme compression of the ‘amateur’ lineout, which is squeezed into approximately half the space occupied by the professional version; with the wingers throwing the ball into it (Wales’ Gerald Davies at 0:05, Scotland’s Billy Steele at 10:20 on the reel), so that they cannot be involved in the backs move. Even Wales’ blindside winger (John Bevan) is standing in the five-metre corridor to no particular purpose on the Scottish throw on that final try.
Wales create overlaps and make scores on both occasions against a simple ‘man-on’ defence. John Williams simply surges into the line and Wales achieve the two-on-one situation they are seeking. The only difference is that the Scotland open-side wing stays out with his man in the first instance (allowing Williams to go through the gap inside him), but marks JPR in the second (giving up the overlap outside).
The inadequacy of the front line defence against overlap plays is matched by the paucity of the second tier, or cover defence. In the first example there are only two cover defenders attempting to make tackles – the Scotland number six on JPR and the number nine on John Taylor after he receives the pass inside from Williams. In the second example there is only one – the Scotland full-back, who has covered across from a starting position in midfield.
There is of course ample scope for development on both sides in this snapshot from 1971. The forwards, with their ‘amateur’ level of physical conditioning and compressed into that claustrophobic zone near the five-metre corridor, could improve their contribution in second-tier defence; the front line could (and would) use a drift or one-out pattern to cover the full-back entering the line and the blind-side wings on both sides could enjoy a much bigger role on offence and defence rather than just throwing the ball into the lineout, or watching it happen.
Now let’s move on to 1988, and a Six Nations match between the same two opponents.
(Try at 32:55 to 33:20 on the reel)
The attacking situation is similar to the example from 1971, a set-piece (this time a scrum) out near the left-hand touchline. But in this instance the involvement of the two blind-side wings is far more proactive.
Even though Scotland are using a ‘one-out’ defence with their number ten drifting out on to the Welsh number 12, Wales now have not one but two extra attackers in the line – their red-headed number 15 Paul Thorburn on a decoy run between the two Wales centres and their blind-side wing – number 11, Adrian Hadley – making the critical intervention on the end of the third pass.
Although Wales number 13 Mark Ring gets a second touch in the movement, the defence is far superior to 1971 in numbers and organisation when Wales right wing Ieuan Evans receives the ball. Scotland full-back Gavin Hastings is blocking the path to the corner, but Evans also has to beat the covering blind-side wing (number 14), the Scotland number eight and number nine and finally a tight forward, number one, David Sole, for good measure.
As Bill McLaren said memorably in his TV commentary, “Merlin the magician could not have done it any better”.
Moving on to 2017 and the professional era, let’s see what happened when the British and Irish Lions essayed an overlap play against the All Blacks in the second test of the June series between the two teams.
(Try at 1:17 to 1:52 on the reel)
Both sides are missing a player at this left-side lineout, with Mako Vunipola and Sonny Bill Williams off the field on cards.
The detail in the lineout set-up gives an immediate indication of how much things have moved on since 1971.
The lineout now fills the entire width of the 15-metre zone, with two defenders, number two Codie Taylor and number nine Aaron Smith, ready to become part of the second tier defence when necessary.
The Lions too are playing with a full hand, with the blind-side wing (number 11 Elliott Daly) a key part of the attack and first receiver Johnny Sexton looking to get a second touch on the ball.
Even when the overlap for the Lions right wing Anthony Watson is (somewhat fortuitously) created, there are five All Blacks defenders close to the ball in cover – Taylor and Smith have shifted over from the site of the original lineout along with number seven Sam Cane, and full-back Beauden Barrett and blind-side wing Israel Dagg are already there.
When Watson goes to ground in the tackle of Barrett and Dagg the situation is in fact better for the defence than it is for the attack, and the All Blacks are suddenly presented with probably their best opportunity to disrupt the movement. The Lions’ scrum-half Connor Murray is forced to take out Dagg at the tackle and there are three Kiwis on their feet (Barrett, Cane and Taylor) facing one solitary Lion (Sean O’Brien).
With no scrum-half available to clear the ball quickly, this is a prime opportunity to blast the cleaner off the ball with a determined counter-ruck and win turnover. The All Blacks would have been disappointed to miss out on it – what a far cry from 1971 and even 1988.
The denouement to the sequence demonstrates how quickly the modern professional ‘reloads’ back into the game in a way that would have been inconceivable back in the 1970s and 1980s.
Israel Dagg not only assisted in the tackle on Watson initially after running the breadth of the field to get to the far edge, he stood up to contest the tackle ball with Connor Murray and create the counter-ruck opportunity.
When the ball is transferred back out to near sideline, it is none other than Dagg who has run all the way back across field to be the tackler on Taulupe Faletau. If he had been able to complete it, it would have been a truly outstanding example of the work-rate demanded by professional rugby at the elite level of the game.
Summary
The changes from the amateur game to the professional version we now enjoy are stupendous, and it is not an exaggeration to say that the games have little in common, given the advances in organisation, fitness and conditioning that have been made over the last 50 years.
But the improvements somehow cannot completely erase a nostalgic yearning for the game we used to know and love, which has now been usurped by a recast model saturated with the requirements of broadcasters and marketing men.
Would Gareth Edwards and Ken Catchpole thrive in the modern game? Of course they would.
But would they enjoy it as much as the era in which they practised their incomparable art at the base of scrum and ruck? That is much less certain.
It was the pioneering spirit of the 1970s – its many coaching and playing imperfections and innovations, its off-field political naiveties and its on-field brutalities and beauties in equal measure – which made it such a compelling era in which to both play and support rugby.
The game was closer to the germ of its beginnings than it is now, closer to the raw rock from which the sculptor starts. Above all, it did not apologise for itself or its origins.
Is there a way back to that sense of the beginning now that the apologists and sanitisers hold sway? Or has rugby travelled too far towards the distant horizon to ever rediscover its roots? Were they still with us, both Bill McLaren and Ken Catchpole would have had something to say about that.
January 3rd 2018 @ 6:36am
Jordan c said | January 3rd 2018 @ 6:36am | ! Report
I enjoyed late 90s the most not just due to wallaby dominance, but the back line moves were always more adventurous.
League is consistently Average
Union today feels consistently under average.
However a good game of union will always pants a great game of league.
Nothing better than seeing a rehearsed backline move coming off a set piece in union, I can almost remember Andrew Mehrtens playing the double loop off a lineout maul on the turn of professional era. Looked fantastic now the game is far too conservative which I can respect due to the amount of money and media scrutiny.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:26am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:26am | ! Report
A good question raised by your post Jordan – when was the last time you saw an outside centre make a genuine outside break?
Jonathan Joseph made one or two in his early days for England, before he was analyzed and people started to take it away!…
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:47am
Jordan c said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:47am | ! Report
Far too long! And it’s always a great sight seeing a big 13 burn his opposite man on the outside.
Forgot to say in my original post thank you for your well written article, they’re always a treat.
January 3rd 2018 @ 7:28am
Geoff Parkes said | January 3rd 2018 @ 7:28am | ! Report
Hi Nick
Best wishes for a great 2018! Fascinating article thanks, it’s a shame we can’t take the best aspects from the professional era and combine them with the best from the amateur era.
One of the things that stuck with me most from all of the research for my book was David Humphreys at Gloucester explaining how their younger players have little knowledge and passion for the game outside of their own club requirements and their own personal career development.
In that respect rugby in 2018 reflects how society has developed, and while those of us who remember Catchpole, Edwards, Carwyn James and Fred Allen etc risk sounding like grumpy old men, it is indeed a shame that the values, ethos and love for the amateur game have largely been lost.
But it is also important not to despair about it – this is how life works, things evolve and there will always be plenty to love and enjoy about rugby, even if, as you say, some aspects bear little resemblance to golden eras of the past.
January 3rd 2018 @ 7:45am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 3rd 2018 @ 7:45am | ! Report
Cheers Geoff!
Yes, perhaps the most important feature of amateurism has been lost – namely that players did a lot of other significant things in their lives because they weren’t paid to just play rugby.
A lot of professional players will tell you that they have a very narrow lifestyle, and few interests outside rugby if they don’t deliberately cultivate them.
That aspect is adjustable, but with the pressures to win as they are it can very easily be lost…
January 3rd 2018 @ 2:16pm
robbo999 said | January 3rd 2018 @ 2:16pm | ! Report
Geoff the thing I miss most from the seventies is the speed at which the scrums are formed and fed. Watch either of the two seventies games mentioned and the time taken from a scrum being called toit being fed is rarely more than 20s.
I was in the crowd for both those games (they neatly bookened my university years) and the atmosphere was beyond anything I have experienced at a rugby game since (with the possible exception of the second-half of the 2001 Lions game in Melbourne.
I read your book over Christmas. Many thanks a great read.
January 3rd 2018 @ 7:29am
Rob said | January 3rd 2018 @ 7:29am | ! Report
I’d rather watch lower skilled and lesser fit attackers against relatively poor defence than umpteen one-out phases and pick-and-goes with the predictable second man play thrown in.
January 3rd 2018 @ 7:33am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 3rd 2018 @ 7:33am | ! Report
I think this is the problem Rob. The field has effectively shrunk as players have become fitter and faster, and the old-fashioned ruck has diminished in importance – i.e. it attracts far fewer players on both sides. This makes the character of the game very different from what it was back in the seventies and eighties.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:32am
PeterK said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
very true
It was the poorly organised and very poor defence that made the old games look so good, it was easy to play attacking rugby even with poor short passing at the man, long passes weren’t required.
The highly skilled defences make games more dour and predictable than they were
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:22am
Taylorman said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
Really? Yet the scorelines of today yield a lot more trues than those of the 70’s.
January 3rd 2018 @ 11:14am
PeterK said | January 3rd 2018 @ 11:14am | ! Report
The ball is in play more now, a lot more.
They dropped the ball a lot more then.
The passing was less skilled in not being able to pass long , nor much in front.
The ball was kicked out a lot more, there were a lot more (a lot lot more) scrums.
What was easier was breaking tackles or beating players but they had a lot less opportunities to do so.
January 3rd 2018 @ 3:05pm
Dave_S said | January 3rd 2018 @ 3:05pm | ! Report
To be fair, some of that poor handling reflects the conditions. Games are rarely played on boggy fields these days, and never with leather balls.
January 3rd 2018 @ 3:15pm
PeterK said | January 3rd 2018 @ 3:15pm | ! Report
very true
January 3rd 2018 @ 12:22pm
ethan said | January 3rd 2018 @ 12:22pm | ! Report
Make penalties only worth two. Encourage teams to run more and thus fatigue more. This will open up defences more easily to make the game a little more reminisce of old.
If it will encourage more penalties, the yellow card should sort that out.
January 3rd 2018 @ 2:06pm
PeterK said | January 3rd 2018 @ 2:06pm | ! Report
agree
also most technical penalties you cannot kick a goal.
mandatory yc on every 3rd penalty of any type within the 22
January 3rd 2018 @ 7:54am
Josh said | January 3rd 2018 @ 7:54am | ! Report
Before i start let ne say this isnt a call to combine league with union but i would like to see union trialled with 2 less players. This would reduce the benefit of increased fitness and make the field bigger withput going all the way down to 7. In saying that what id also like to see is scrums kept to 8 players and lineouts to involve a min of 7 for a set lineout (quick lineouts to remain). This keeps the forwards locked in. I would also however like to ensure that scrums are reset less often so we have great scrums but with only 1 reset max. To avpid teams rorting the situation if the scrum i reccomend that the ref feeds the scrum not the halfback. A little crazy i admit but thats what comments sections are for.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:07am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:07am | ! Report
Before i start let ne say this isnt a call to combine league with union but i would like to see union trialled with 2 less players.
In time it may very well come to this Josh. The body types and roles of different players are already becoming more ‘standard’ and interchangeable, as they are in League. Restricting substitutions is another option, to let the effects of fatigue take their course more obviously.
The recent changes to tackle law are moving the game away from more traditional aspects – by limiting competition after the tackle – and towards longer series of play-the-balls, like League but without the six tackle limit!
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:28am
soapit said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:28am | ! Report
not a bad idea but how do you do it. tell all the flankers of the world theyre now competing with the number 8’s for one spot? would taje some guts
i would say as well its not too surprising when things go closer to league. theyve had 100 years to work on rules that suit professionals whereas a lot of rugbys set up relied on amateurism and isnt really ideal for a pro game
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:59am
Crash Ball2 said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:59am | ! Report
A 7 wearing an 8 jersey? Never happen.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:38am
Ruckin Oaf said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:38am | ! Report
Sounds like somebody is trying to nobble the AB’s – reduce competition after the tackle, reduce the turnover opportunity.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:44am
Geoff Parkes said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:44am | ! Report
This is a key challenge isn’t it? Rugby’s ethos that a contest for the ball is paramount, versus the implied need to provide entertainment appropriate for today’s audience.
We can see the mess that cricket has got itself into, it’s pure form, test cricket steadily being consigned to the dustbin because it isn’t judged ‘entertaining’ enough, and the calendar being overrun by $ generating short-form competitions. New audiences are being found but is the game overall better for it? Hardly.
AFL is going through the same thing – big lumbering ruckmen are being extinguished from the game and there is an obsession with trying to eliminate ‘unsightly’ wrestling for the ball.
In rugby, somewhere along the way it was deemed that two packs of big forwards competing for the ball was ‘boring’ and so the game is evolving to where all players are attackers and perform similar tasks. Is the game better for this? Sometimes yes, to see forwards running and handling like backs is great, but the evolution towards a game that resembles league is problematic.
Professionalism deservedly allows for elite players to be well paid. But it has also led to significant advances in coaching, conditioning, nutrition, fitness (and dare I say… analysis) that, combined with the increasing influence of self-interested marketers, broadcasters and sponsors, has resulted in unintended negative consequences.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:49am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:49am | ! Report
There are always ‘unintended negative consequences’ Geoff… and rugby is no different considering that the push to professionalism was so poorly coordinated in the two hemispheres. We are still suffering the consequences of that one, as you know.
It would be a great pity if the old (core) rugby principle of it being ‘a game for players of all shapes and sizes’ were truly lost, that’s for sure…
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:39am
PeterK said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
I don’t believe most people forwards competing for the ball at lineouts or rucks is boring.
Scrums and mauls yes. Partly due to actually lack of competition in these pieces.
The main issue with rucks being boring are that they in fact limit competition but allow them to be slowed down so it is the worst of both worlds.
If competing is to be limited then then must be allowed to be made quick and any players slowing it down penalised heavily, or encourage proper competition so forwards do attack rucks instead of fanning out in defence.
You shouldn’t be able to slow or kill rucks but be able to win the ball at them.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:51am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
The competition is determined by one simple reality – that the first defender in is allowed to play the tackle ball with his hands. That dictates the action of the support players in attack. If that defender cannot play the ball with his hands, a form of rucking once again becomes possible….
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:08am
PeterK said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:08am | ! Report
thats the trouble though , refs allow defenders after a ruck is formed to slow the ball down, look at the ab’s attack a ruck , they always go for the ball with the hands even after a ruck is formed and it is not penalised often
It would be great to make players stay on their feet at rucks as per the laws and make them compete using feet.
I don’t mind a jackler being allowed to use their hands before a ruck is formed , it is a good method of competing and adds variation, the key is before a ruck is formed
January 3rd 2018 @ 12:33pm
ethan said | January 3rd 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
Restricting interchanges is a good idea. 8 on the bench, but only 4 or 5 allowed. Naturally would result in a more fatigued game. Coaches would also be wary of interchanging too early in case injury struck, and would make changes later.
In an era of contracts and player welfare its hard to see those involved in the game agreeing to it, but it would certainly open the spectacle up a bit.
January 3rd 2018 @ 12:22pm
RobC said | January 3rd 2018 @ 12:22pm | ! Report
Josh: http://www.theroar.com.au/2016/01/14/when-will-the-rugby-codes-finally-merge/
January 3rd 2018 @ 7:58am
nothing if not critical said | January 3rd 2018 @ 7:58am | ! Report
Hi Nick, great article as usual.
I was a kid in Brisbane during the 70s and remember going to Ballymore after school with my father when visiting national teams played Queensland and watching from the hill. The atmosphere was so charged and raucous i’ve often thought how the current spectacle pales in comparison.
I started to tune out from rugby this past year because of a few factors: fed up with the current national coaching team, oversupply of the product (you can watch Aus. rugby from feb to dec), and the overall sameness of the product
This year I might not go to any Reds’ games – would rather go to NRC matches instead. There’s still a rawness and unevenness there that makes it exciting.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:25am
Boris said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:25am | ! Report
I’ll back your last point about the NRC. It seems to hold a few endearing aspects of amateurism that have been lost at the pro levels above it. That is very attractive to me.
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:11am
Cynical Play said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
Nick, you have again brightened a dull rugby day.
The wonderful tribalism of those older games, with real people playing for love and glory. The attacking skill in the backlines on the highlights are outstanding.
“…one of 3 policemen in the side…” classic!
other observations, all desirable …
less sea-gulling from the half-back
less TMOing
scrums re-set in a jiffy
no dreary endless rolling mauls
real side-burns…
Last years Lions v ABs was the most enjoyable rugby for me, in recent years, because of the wonderful tribalism and the passion. It is hard to find in the modern era of mercenary player recruitment and player ego.
Great Stuff !!
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:28am
riddler said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:28am | ! Report
cp.. dooley, richards and who else for the pommies? for the life of me now can’t remember.. but just your words bring back mclaren’s voice as we huddled around the tv on low volume after we had snuck into the tv room after all had gone to sleep.. priceless memories of the great game..
January 3rd 2018 @ 2:15pm
Perthstayer said | January 3rd 2018 @ 2:15pm | ! Report
Ackford.
Better still Ackford outranked Dooley (by several levels) which showed teh game to be the leveler we know it as
January 3rd 2018 @ 8:29am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 3rd 2018 @ 8:29am | ! Report
I think that’s why so many people go on tour to support the Lions CP – however cynical the marketing exercise, it still summons the great ghosts of tours past, and that is still lifeblood to the game today…
As you say there was still an air of tribalism about the NZ-Lions series, one that has to some degree disappeared from other traditional contests like NZ vs Bokke for example.
January 3rd 2018 @ 2:56pm
jim boyce said | January 3rd 2018 @ 2:56pm | ! Report
Nick – The other thing that has disappeared is the game of the touring side against the provincial side. This was part of the life blood of rugby in the amateur time. The finance of the national unions now dictates televised stadiums and these games now rarely happen.There was a play written about the famous Munster defeat of the All Blacks . Most NZ tours used to open up at Gisborne against Poverty Bay., and people came from everywhere to get a taste of the new touring team.A similar situation existed in South Africa, with tours starting on the veldt to acclimatize. A tour in NZ and S Af had a building excitement for fans.
How are you going with ” Brilliant Orange ” ? The fitness to practice ” Total Rugby ” was out of reach in the amateur period.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:43am
PeterK said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
the backlines actually lacked skills.
Look at the passing in 71, no long passing bar the scrumhalf, passing to the man not in front and the players receiving were static.
Despite this a lot of dropped ball.
Yes they ran the ball very well but mainly due to such poor tackling, very easy to break or beat tackles.
Agree that lineouts and scrums were quicker which is better.
That said it is a fact that the ball is in play nowadays a lot more than it was.
January 3rd 2018 @ 9:48am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 3rd 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Passing skills were a lot better and quicker in 1971 in fact Peter – the offside laws at set-piece were not as generous as they are now. Given the advantages of modern conditioning and support programmes, backs like Gareth Edwards, Mike Gibson, Gerald Davies, John Bevan and JPR from those 1971 Lions would prob be a cut above in precision skills compared to today’s versions.
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:03am
PeterK said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:03am | ! Report
fact is they didn’t have the support programmes.
Barring the scrumhalf I don’t see any long passing from the backline.
Also nearly all of the passes are to the man and not in front which shows a lack of skill.
I do agree the passing is quick though.
I don’t agree the passing skills were better in 71 than now. I don’t see backline moves at pace anywhere close to what the ab’s execute regularly with long fast passes at full pace from one end to the other.
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:06am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:06am | ! Report
Those backs in ’71 could get the ball from one side of the field to the other without cut-out passes quicker than the backs of today could do it even if they were allowed to miss men out! Guaranteed.
Not too many blokes around now who can use the pass to beat the man, as John Dawes used to be able to do then.
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:10am
PeterK said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:10am | ! Report
agree that fast through the hands is better, and I should have been more precise in my description.
When I say backline moves at pace I mean the pace of the runners not the speed of the passing, the backs in 71 would not have been passing whilst running at the pace the players do now.
January 3rd 2018 @ 10:39am
Taylorman said | January 3rd 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report
Yes but I put that down those sides simply having better individuals than they do today and its no coincidence that the 71 and 74 Lions are unrivalled by any professional sides of today from the NH.
And I include the current and 2003 english side who even in dominating the SH sides did so with the boot and not through overpowering sides with tries. They scored something like 11 tries in 14 wins of the 15 win run, one bok match a blowout. Wilkos boot combined with the tight tactics were key there.
The 74 side particularly dominated from 1-15.
The pioneering tou mention didnt really occur in the 70s for NZ. Late 70s there were signs of it but Harts Auckland and Wyllies Canterbury sides from 83 blew the game open, leading to the unbeaten, and more importantly very heavy tryscoring side of the 87 cup and after. No side has had the domination of that run in terms of heavy wins until the later AB sides.
January 3rd 2018 @ 12:05pm
Taylorman said | January 3rd 2018 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
On that though Nick the directoon of northern rugby was looking so good in the 70’s. Such a shame it was based on the backs of a few legendary players. At the time we thought that was the norm.
Wasnt till the third test in 77 where we won 19-7 in Dunedin despite letting go greats like Batty and Going that we thought the threat wasnt going to continue. From there things started to turn, from narrow wins to a gradual surge in the mis 80s.