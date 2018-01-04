Australia vs England: The Ashes cricket live scores, blog – 5th Test, Day 1

After the disappointment that was the Boxing Day Test, attention turns to Sydney for the final match of the Ashes as England attempt to get a win against Australia. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 1 from 10:30am (AEDT).

The hosts dominated the first three Tests of the series, regaining the urn after they lost it in England during 2015, but the Melbourne Test was a farce.

A pitch which didn’t deteriorate across the five days was provided. While Australia found themselves under plenty of pressure towards the end of Day 4 and early on Day 5 batting to save the match, the result which we were always destined for was reached.

The match was called with an hour to go and saw plenty of warranted criticism afterwards from players, the media and fans.

Despite the disappointment of Melbourne where England were in a good position, taking a big lead out of the first innings and leaving themselves 140 overs to knock over Australia, they must turn their attention to Sydney as they search for a first win on tour.

The tourists showed positive signs in Melbourne. From Alastair Cook’s double century to the collapse they caused in the Australian first innings, there was enough to suggest they may be in with a chance at the SCG.

Still, the problem of getting Steve Smith out remains. He was unbeaten with another century to his name at the end of the match and is in the form of his life. He is almost unarguably the best batsman in the world and if England can’t find a way to get him out, they can forget about competing in Sydney.

David Warner too found some form in Melbourne, hitting a century in the first innings and then playing a patient knock in the second.

He scored a century before lunch against Pakistan on the same ground last year and could well take down an English attack lacking penetration in a similar way.

Then there will be dealing with the Aussie quicks as Mitchell Starc returns to the side for Jackson Bird. He is joined by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, the trio ripping England in half more than once this summer.

On a pitch likely to turn, England has decided to beef up their spin stocks with Mason Crane replacing the injured Chris Woakes. Given the poor performance of Moeen Ali this series, Crane can’t do any worse but probably isn’t up to Test standard.

Against one of the top spinners in the world – Nathan Lyon – it could get ugly on multiple fronts for England.

Prediction

Australia have dominated and even though they weren’t in a good position in Melbourne, England’s middle order is still vulnerable and their attack poor after openers Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson. Australia should bounce back and wrap up the Ashes the way they started them over the next couple of days.

Australia to win the Ashes 4-0.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 1 from 10:30am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.