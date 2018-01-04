Australia vs England: The Ashes cricket live scores, blog – 5th Test, Day 1

After the disappointment that was the Boxing Day Test, attention turns to Sydney for the final match of the Ashes as England attempt to get a win against Australia. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 1 from 10:30am (AEDT).
The hosts dominated the first three Tests of the series, regaining the urn after they lost it in England during 2015, but the Melbourne Test was a farce.
A pitch which didn’t deteriorate across the five days was provided. While Australia found themselves under plenty of pressure towards the end of Day 4 and early on Day 5 batting to save the match, the result which we were always destined for was reached.
The match was called with an hour to go and saw plenty of warranted criticism afterwards from players, the media and fans.
Despite the disappointment of Melbourne where England were in a good position, taking a big lead out of the first innings and leaving themselves 140 overs to knock over Australia, they must turn their attention to Sydney as they search for a first win on tour.
The tourists showed positive signs in Melbourne. From Alastair Cook’s double century to the collapse they caused in the Australian first innings, there was enough to suggest they may be in with a chance at the SCG.
Still, the problem of getting Steve Smith out remains. He was unbeaten with another century to his name at the end of the match and is in the form of his life. He is almost unarguably the best batsman in the world and if England can’t find a way to get him out, they can forget about competing in Sydney.
David Warner too found some form in Melbourne, hitting a century in the first innings and then playing a patient knock in the second.
He scored a century before lunch against Pakistan on the same ground last year and could well take down an English attack lacking penetration in a similar way.
Then there will be dealing with the Aussie quicks as Mitchell Starc returns to the side for Jackson Bird. He is joined by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, the trio ripping England in half more than once this summer.
On a pitch likely to turn, England has decided to beef up their spin stocks with Mason Crane replacing the injured Chris Woakes. Given the poor performance of Moeen Ali this series, Crane can’t do any worse but probably isn’t up to Test standard.
Against one of the top spinners in the world – Nathan Lyon – it could get ugly on multiple fronts for England.
Prediction
Australia have dominated and even though they weren’t in a good position in Melbourne, England’s middle order is still vulnerable and their attack poor after openers Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson. Australia should bounce back and wrap up the Ashes the way they started them over the next couple of days.
Australia to win the Ashes 4-0.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 1 from 10:30am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
3:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:42pm | ! Report
TEA
Malan defends the last two of the over and the session as Lyon tosses them up on a good line. That will take us to the tea interval as the players head off the ground after 42 overs.
Great session for Australia really. Three wickets on a pitch not doing a great deal. They are on top, but Root and Malan were starting to look better at the crease in the run to tea.
Scorecards in a moment.
Over: 42
Score: 3/122
3:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:40pm | ! Report
FOUR
Malan living dangerously there as Lyon offers a bit of width on a full length. He goes for the cover drive and gets it away, but he hit that well away from his body.
Over: 41.4
Score: 3/122
3:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:39pm | ! Report
Lyon throws this one up and Malan defends, stuck on the crease. The next is is punched to extra cover with Malan coming down the wicket.
Over: 41.3
Score: 3/118
3:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:38pm | ! Report
Lyon to start around the wicket at Root. This is down the leg side and worked behind square leg for an easy single.
Over: 41.1
Score: 3/118
3:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:37pm | ! Report
Hazlewood gets this one to jag back in towards the off stump from around the wicket.. Great ball that with Malan leaving a little dangerously.
Lyon will try to rush through this over, but it’s probably going to be the last before tea.
Over: 41
Score: 3/117
3:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:36pm | ! Report
Good length ball from Hazlewood, outside the off stump and Malan leaves it alone through to Paine.
Over: 40.5
Score: 3/117
3:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:35pm | ! Report
Hazlewood bowling around the wicket. Good length, into the body and Malan defends off the back foot down the wicket.
Over: 40.4
Score: 3/117
3:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:34pm | ! Report
Bouncer down the leg side this time from Hazlewood and Root is able to hook it around the corner for an easy single.
Over: 40.3
Score: 3/117
3:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:34pm | ! Report
Root defends the next to point.
Over: 40.2
Score: 3/116
3:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:33pm | ! Report
Hazlewood starts this over at Root on a good length, angling into the off stump and it’s defended back down the wicket.
Over: 40.1
Score: 3/116
3:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:32pm | ! Report
Lyon goes back around the wicket at Malan to end the over and he defends a full one back down the wicket.
8 minutes to tea.
Over: 40
Score: 3/116