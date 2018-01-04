Australia vs England live stream: How to watch the fifth Ashes Test online or on TV

After a boring draw in Melbourne, the Ashes shift their attention up the Hume for the final Test, with England still looking to get on the board against a dominant Australia. This is The Roar‘s guide to live streaming the match online or watching it on TV.

The final Test of the series is scheduled to start on Thursday, January 4, with the first ball at 10:30am (AEDT) on the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia have already won the Ashes after cruising through the first three Tests and they will enter favourites to make it a 4-0 series win in Sydney.

England showed some positive signs in Melbourne, but ultimately came up short despite having more than 130 overs to bowl Australia out in the second innings.

How to watch the match on TV

If you want to watch the fifth Test of the Ashes on TV, the only way to do so in Australia will be through the Nine Network.

They will broadcast each day of the game, their coverage starting an hour before the first ball at 9:30am (AEDT) on each day of play.

Their coverage will end shortly after the final ball, scheduled for 5:30pm (AEDT), but able to go until 6pm (AEDT) for over rates or 7pm (AEDT) for bad weather.

Channel Nine can be found at Channel 90 in high definition and 91 in standard definition. If you are watching through Foxtel, you’ll be looking for Channel 209 in HD and 100 in SD.

How to live stream the match online

The only way to stream any cricket played in Australia by the national team is through the Cricket Australia live pass. This gives you access to every day of play, as well as the BBL and televised WBBL games.

Because Cricket Australia retain their digital streaming rights, you won’t be able to watch through 9Now – nine’s usual streaming application.

The live pass will set you back either $29.95 for a year or $5.99 per day.

The Roar will be covering the match with the best live blog on the internet and highlights of all the action.