Big Bash League live scores: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers BBL07 blog

The Hobart Hurricanes have found some form, but they face a different challenge when they host a red-hot Adelaide Strikers at Blundstone Arena tonight. Join The Roar for Big Bash live scores and coverage tonight from 7:10pm (AEDT).

The Big Bash is a recession-proof model. It continues to grow, and while the action on-field was sub-par, the crowd in Geelong yesterday is indicative of the potential this competition has to extend and expand into previously untapped regions.

It continues tonight with a cracking fixture between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Adelaide Strikers.

The home side first. The Hurricanes started slowly, but on the back of some D’Arcy Short magic against the Sydney Thunder last start, they got on the board with their first win of the season. They have a wealth of experience in their order, and Jofra Archer, one of their imports, is a serious talent.

The other overseas player, Tymal Mills, has failed to fire as yet, and Short did a lot to patch up what has been a misfiring batting unit thus far in BBL07. If they can string it together, they’ll beat anyone in this competition. It’s a matter of which side turns up this evening.

The Strikers are second on the ladder, and unbeaten in a very positive start to their campaign. Alex Carey and Travis Head have been immense, and they have the best spine in the competition in the form of Jono Wells, Jake Lehmann and Michael Neser. Ben Laughlin continues to take wickets for fun, and they really do look the complete package.

Prediction

This game will be close. The Hurricanes are due a complete performance, just as Mills is due to fire at some stage. If it’s tonight, they win. Blundstone Arena will be rocking, and it should be tight.

The Hurricanes to sneak home in a tight one.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm (AEDT).