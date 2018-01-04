Big Bash League live scores: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers BBL07 blog

The Hobart Hurricanes have found some form, but they face a different challenge when they host a red-hot Adelaide Strikers at Blundstone Arena tonight. Join The Roar for Big Bash live scores and coverage tonight from 7:10pm (AEDT).
The Big Bash is a recession-proof model. It continues to grow, and while the action on-field was sub-par, the crowd in Geelong yesterday is indicative of the potential this competition has to extend and expand into previously untapped regions.
It continues tonight with a cracking fixture between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Adelaide Strikers.
The home side first. The Hurricanes started slowly, but on the back of some D’Arcy Short magic against the Sydney Thunder last start, they got on the board with their first win of the season. They have a wealth of experience in their order, and Jofra Archer, one of their imports, is a serious talent.
The other overseas player, Tymal Mills, has failed to fire as yet, and Short did a lot to patch up what has been a misfiring batting unit thus far in BBL07. If they can string it together, they’ll beat anyone in this competition. It’s a matter of which side turns up this evening.
The Strikers are second on the ladder, and unbeaten in a very positive start to their campaign. Alex Carey and Travis Head have been immense, and they have the best spine in the competition in the form of Jono Wells, Jake Lehmann and Michael Neser. Ben Laughlin continues to take wickets for fun, and they really do look the complete package.
Prediction
This game will be close. The Hurricanes are due a complete performance, just as Mills is due to fire at some stage. If it’s tonight, they win. Blundstone Arena will be rocking, and it should be tight.
The Hurricanes to sneak home in a tight one.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm (AEDT).
10:19pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:19pm | ! Report
Over 20 Complete
GAME OVER
HURRICANES WIN!
STRIKERS 6/175 LOSE TO HURRICANES 5/183 by 7 RUNS
Neser 2 (2)
Rashid 4 (3)
Jofra Archer is the hero. Nails 5 Yorkers, and they can’t get him away. Proper death bowling, and don’t England wish they had him in the current Ashes series. He ends with 3/15 off his 4 overs, and the Hurricanes win their second on the trot!
10:16pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:16pm | ! Report
WICKET!
Jono Wells – 28 (18) – Run Out, Wade.
STR 6/171
That is unreal. Unreal. Archer bowls a 145km/h Yorker and Never can’t get bat on it. They run through, and Wade throws the pegs down catching Wells just short.
10:14pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:14pm | ! Report
WICKET!
Jake Lehmann – 16 (8) – LBW, Bowled Archer.
STR 5/171
Jofra Archer take a bow! Quick, fast, spearing Yorker – and it traps Lehmann bang in front. Dead. Archer is absolutely jubilant.
10:12pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:12pm | ! Report
Over 19 Complete
STR 4/171
Wells 28 (18)
Lehmann 16 (7)
Mills to bowl, and the first is a wide. The second is a slower ball which Wells spanks for six. His third ball is a shocker, and Mills is lucky to get away with it. Lehmann is on strike, needing 17 from 10. Momentum with the Strikers.
Single off the 3rd ball, nice slower ball from Mills. Single off the 4th, nice ball from Mills – getting it close to that off stump wide line. Huge, huge two balls in the context of this game coming up. Wide ball on the 4th again. Criminal. Absolutely criminal. Single off the fifth, another checked pull shot from the slower ball. Dot to finish the over! Nice close bouncer cramped him up. 144kmh. Handy.
10:06pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:06pm | ! Report
Over 18 Complete
STR 3/157
Wells 20 (14)
Lehmann 14 (5)
Dan Christian bowls the 18th, the first is a single to Wells, and the second a wide as he chases that wide Yorker. Lehmann spanks the third ball, but straight to point who fields well. Lehmann chunks the third ball, and gets 2 to mid on. Ball 4, and Lehmann is up to the task, spanking that to the cover boundary for 4. Two off the fifth to mid off, Wells is a little pocket rocket between the wickets. That is a huge blow. He swipes a SIX off the last ball – and the Strikers need 25 off the last 12 balls. This is a thriller at Blundstone Arena!
9:59pm
Nick Kelland said | 9:59pm | ! Report
WICKET!
Colin Ingram – 66 (44) – Caught Short, Bowled Mills.
STR 4/142
Huge! Archer steps back off the Ingram pull shot, takes the mark on his tiptoes and tosses it inside to D’arcy Short who completes the catch. That could be the ball game. Great grab, and Archer has been touched by the hand of god tonight!
9:58pm
Nick Kelland said | 9:58pm | ! Report
Over 17 Complete
STR 3/137
Wells 18 (11)
Ingram 62 (40)
Tymal Mills to bowl a huge 17th, and it’s a single off the first to Wells. Ingram is the key man here. He slides inside the stumps and gets it off the toe end of the bat for 4 off the second.Third ball is a dot – up in the blockhole. Third is a slower ball bouncer which Ingram can’t get away either – nice comeback from Mills with 2 balls to come in his set.
9:54pm
Nick Kelland said | 9:54pm | ! Report
Over 16 Complete
STR 3/137
Wells 18 (11)
Ingram 62 (40)
Dan Christian bowls the 16th, and the first is clipped for 2. The second ball is a nice slower ball – no runs. A single off the third, and the Canes are nosing ahead again here. Wide off the 4th ball as Christian chases the wide slower ball. Two off the fourth ball of the over. Single off the last, great over – only 8 off it.
9:49pm
Nick Kelland said | 9:49pm | ! Report
Over 15 Complete
STR 2/129
Wells 14 (7)
Ingram 60 (38)
Cam Boyce bowls the 15th over – and it’s make or break. Wells sweeps and sweeps hard first up for a single. Ingram does the same off the second, and Wells pushes one on the third, too. Nice start from Boyce. That hurts for Boyce. Wells steps across his stumps and flat bats a six off the fourth ball. 11 off the over.
9:49pm
Matthew Pearce said | 9:49pm | ! Report
If CA is really serious about DRS being too slow, surely they should be cracking down on obvious run-out calls being referred like that. How much of a better view do you need?
9:46pm
Nick Kelland said | 9:46pm | ! Report
Over 14 Complete
STR 2/118
Wells 5 (3)
Ingram 58 (36)
Jofra Archer has swung things back for the Canes, big time. Wicket first ball, dot second, near run out on the third. Wells gets off the mark with a nice two off the 4th ball. Dot ball off the 5th, and a three to finish the over – nice batting from Wells. Only six off, though.