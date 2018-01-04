Bizarre end to Renegades’ victory over Sixers

There are no words to adequately describe the Melbourne Renegades’ thrilling Super Over win over the Sydney Sixers in Geelong.

It took a cheeky extra run from Sarah Aley on the last ball of the game to push the match to a Super Over, after Renegades wicketkeeper Emma Inglis celebrated the victory too early. But in the end it was not enough to get the Sixers over the line.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Renegades got off to a horror start when Chamari Atapattu ran herself out, succumbing to the pressure of the suffocating Marizanne Kapp (0-15 off four overs).

Despite slumping to 3/17 after the end of the powerplay, skipper Amy Satterthwaite began to mount a rescue mission with the returning Kris Britt (19 runs off 21 balls). The pair were decidedly circumspect and content to turn over the strike rather than reach the boundary rope.

Satterthwaite drove beautifully in her run-a-ball 44 and after Britt departed, she played a holding role to the powerful Inglis (31 off 17).

Inglis, in her best innings for the tournament, finally delivered on her often untapped potential, smashing three boundaries and a six as she struck at the impressive rate of 182, giving the home side a somewhat defendable total of 7/120.

In reply, a typically bullish Alyssa Healy (25 off 17) started the innings with bang, smashing Molly Strano for four on the first ball through square leg. She didn’t let up either, crashing powerful drives and cleanly hit pull shots before Sophie Molineux conned her into a soft dismissal for the second game in a row.

With Perry (37 off 41) anchoring the innings, noodling around the ball and stroking the occasional four, and Burns (20 off 23) in the support role, it looked like the defending champions would cruise to victory.

Enter Atapattu (2/6 off two), who removed the dangerous pair by provoking dangerous slogs, before spin twins Strano (5 runs per over) and Satterthwaite (5.25 runs per over) took a wicket each and sucked the life out of the Sixers’ middle oder.

The Renegades started to celebrate their unlikely victory, before Aley stole an extra run with the ball on the ground to force the tie.

The protests from the Renegades fell on deaf ears, but when Healy cut the first ball of the Super Over straight to the point fielder, the girls in red were always in the box seat.

Sure enough, Jess Duffin guided their first ball to the third man fence, and then player of the match Satterthwaite remained calm to ensure the Melbourne side secured their fourth win of the tournament.

Highlight

The Renegades girls went wild when Duffin secured the single off the final ball of the Super Over to get the win. An emotional victory.

Lowlight

Emma Inglis would have been having nightmares for weeks if the ‘Gades lost. The most experienced keeper in the country believed the ball was dead once it hit her gloves and many, bar the umpires, agreed.

Clutch play

Hayley Jensen, a surprise candidate to bowl the Super Over, removed one of the world’s most dangerous T20 batsmen first ball, but it is impossible to go past the extraordinary play from Sarah Aley.

Matchwinner

Amy Satterthwaite displayed all the calmness and class that saw her crowned the ICC’s ODI Player of the Year recently, with a steady 44 and four overs that conceded a miserly 21 runs for one wicket.

By the numbers

• 108 fantasy points for Amy Satterthwaite

• An average of just 14.62 from eight innings for Alyssa Healy

• 16 dots between Molly Strano and Amy Satterthwaite in their eight overs.

• An economy rate of just 4.46 for the competition’s premier quick, Marizanne Kapp