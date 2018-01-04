Why Glenn Maxwell missed ODI squad selection

Judging by the post selection comments from Steve Smith and Trevor Hohns, Glenn Maxwell had none and Buckleys of making Australia’s 14-strong ODI squad.

Skipper Smith was scathing in his comments:

“He has to give up the funky stuff, and stick to basics.

“Just looking at the way he trains, I think he could train smarter.”

Selection chairman Hohns didn’t miss either:

“What we have wanted from him is more consistency, but in his last 20 matches in this format he has averaged 22, and we need more than that from a player in the side’s batting engine room.”

It would be fair to assume selection was a direct head-to-head competition with the barnstorming Queenslander Chris Lynn.

They clashed with one another at the MCG in the Big Bash League two nights ago with Maxwell top-scoring for the Melbourne Stars with 50 off 39, while Lynn top-scored for the Brisbane Heat with an unbeaten 63 off 46.

But there’s no point in Lynn buying a Lotto ticket this week, he’s used up all his quota of good fortune at the ‘G.

Lynn was dropped by John Hastings on his third ball for a duck, and having been sawn off by a dreadful caught behind umpiring decision in the previous game for another third-ball duck, it would have been mighty brave of the selectors to pick him after one dig of 25 off nine in his only other appearance after serious shoulder surgery.

Since the surgery, there’s still a big question mark over Lynn’s fielding capabilities, especially diving, but selectors are obviously keen to overlook that fact.

That’s one capacity where Maxwell reigns supreme. Even in his darkest days with the bat, he’s always one of the best fieldsmen in world cricket in any format.

But Steve Smith has made it crystal clear he has to clean up his attitude and strokeplay, or he can forget his international career.

We all know he would be a major asset to Australian cricket if he can get his act into gear.

So the future is entirely up to Glenn Maxwell – it’s shape up, or ship out.

Australian ODI squad

Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, and Adam Zampa.