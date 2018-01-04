NFL Super Bowl countdown begins with Wild Card Round

With the 2017-18 regular season ending on New Year’s Day, we are left with 12 of the best to battle it out for a place in the Super Bowl in five weeks’ time.

Here is a rundown of all the match-ups for Wild Card Round. All times are in AEDT.

Tennessee Titans (9-7) @ Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) – Sunday, 8.30am

History: Chiefs lead 29-22

Odds: Titans – $3.95, Chiefs – $1.27

Let’s be honest with each other, the Tennessee Titans will lose this game, by a lot. They won’t make a dent in the playoffs at all. They lost three out of the last four games and only just scraped into the playoffs. They are only making up numbers.

The Chiefs have been hot and cold this season but should be too good for the Titans. Look for a big game from Alex Smith and Travis Kelce who were both rested from the final round.

Prediction: Chiefs to win 35-10

Atlanta Falcons (10-6) @ Los Angeles Rams (11-5) – Sunday, 12.15pm

History: Rams lead 47-29-2

Odds: Falcons – $3.28, Rams $1.36

This could be the game of the round. The LA Rams have surprised almost everyone this season with how good they have been. Quarterback Jared Goff has been unbelievable in his second year in the league and has guided this team to unforeseen heights. The versatile Todd Gurley has over 2000 total yards and 19 touchdowns to his name in 2017 and looks set to break every record the Rams have had.

The Falcons lost the Super Bowl to the Patriots last season and will be looking to get back there again this time around. They have weapons all over the park. Wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohammed Sanu and running backs Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman are some of the best players in the game.

Prediction: This could go either way. It’s going to be a tight game, with plenty of points on offer. The Rams will continue their winning ways in 2017 and push deep into the playoffs. Rams to win 31-28

Buffalo Bills (9-7) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6) – Monday, 5am

History: Bills lead 8-7

Odds: Bills – $4.15, Jags – $1.25

The Bills made the playoffs for the first time since 1999, thanks to a late touchdown to the Cincinnati Bengals. That gave the Bills the last playoff berth in place of the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite that, they do have a chance to beat the Jags in the Wildcard Round. They possess one of the best offensive players in the game in LeSean McCoy. He is the guy you want in the big games. He has almost 1600 total yards this season along with eight touchdowns.

The Bills defence will need to really step up if they are to challenge for a win. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor has had a stellar year and will look to propel his team deep into the playoffs.

The Jags have the best rookie running back in the game in Leonard Fournette. He also has over 1000 yards for the year along with eight touchdowns. He is a powerful runner and could turn this game all on his own. Look for him to run wild late in the second half when the Bills are tired.

Prediction: I really want to pick the Bills and love to see them go deep into the playoffs. But, I can’t see them getting passed the Jags. It will be close early, but Jacksonville will run away with it late. Jags to win 28-7

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints – Monday, 8.30am

History: Panthers lead 24-22

Odds: Panthers – $3.11, Saints – $1.39

The Panthers looked horrible last week against the Falcons. Quarterback Cam Newton couldn’t find a target to save his life. They have a solid offence and will need them to perform well to hold off their division rivals in the Saints.

The home side have beaten the Panthers twice already in 2017 and will feel comfortable they can do it again. Look for a huge impact from WR Michael Thomas. He has been their standout all year and will have a huge impact on this one.

Prediction: Panthers will put up a fight early, but the Saints will run away with this one. Saints to win 35-10

Winners from those games will travel to play one of the below teams in Week 2:

New England Patriots (13-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

Minnesota Vikings (13-3)