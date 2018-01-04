Melbourne Rebels scrumhalf Nic Stirzaker will miss the start of the Super Rugby season after signing a short-term deal with English club Saracens.
Stirzaker’s injury-cover contract will see him play for the Premiership club until March, meaning he’ll miss the Rebels’ season opener against the Reds on February 23.
However, he is still under contract with the Melbourne side, and Australian rugby, for the 2018 season.
The experienced scrumhalf, who has captained the Melbourne side for the past two years, has linked up with Saracens for the past few weeks.
“I’ve settled in really well, St Albans is a cool place; the club’s been really great and it’s a cool bunch of guys,” Stirzaker said.
“The last couple of games have been two good wins so it’s a good place to be around.
“I’m looking forward to learning from some really quality players here as well as learning from the way the team plays; the game is based around a kick-chase and accurate kicking which is something I’m really keen to develop.”
Despite being the side’s captain for the past two years, Stirzaker is unlikely to feature in Melbourne’s starting side in the 2018 season after the club signed Wallabies scrumhalf Will Genia. The Rebels also added Michael Ruru to their squad following the Western Force’s Super Rugby axing.
Despite falling down the pecking order in Melbourne, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said Stirzaker would be a valuable addition to the English club.
“Nick’s an experienced player, he’s got 60 Super Rugby caps which is a lot for a young man,” he said.
“He’s a very exciting scrum-half with great passing ability, great running ability and with Henry Taylor out for the rest of the season and with Richard Wigglesworth’s recent injury we felt a little bit vulnerable in that area, so it’s great to be able to bring Nick’s quality across.”
January 4th 2018 @ 11:40am
piru said | January 4th 2018 @ 11:40am | ! Report
It’s a bit disappointing if he’s being ‘encouraged’ to look at other options isn’t it?
January 4th 2018 @ 11:48am
PeterK said | January 4th 2018 @ 11:48am | ! Report
IMO Stirzaker is better than Ruru in most aspects of scrumhalf play.
January 4th 2018 @ 1:27pm
Fionn said | January 4th 2018 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
I’m not so sure. I watched him a lot this year, and while the Rebels were collectively dire Stirzaker definitely didn’t cover himself in glory. Ruru was far more impressive in 2017.
January 4th 2018 @ 1:05pm
Mmmmm..k said | January 4th 2018 @ 1:05pm | ! Report
I think Nick will end up in the NH leagues for good soon.
The game has kicked on there at all levels and has become the world’s rugby melting pot.
I’m really excited by England, Ireland and Scotland’s rise and Wales may be close behind.
It’s entirely possible that both Australia and SA could find themselves struggling to make the top 5 teams in the world.
Anyway…if W.Skelton, N.White, J.O’Conner, TPN, L.Turner, J.Horwill, J.Hanson, N.Charles R.Horne, K.Longbottom, J.Schatz, S.Finger, B.Tapuai, and G.Holmes are already in England he will be able to over to their place and have a BBQ.
January 4th 2018 @ 1:14pm
AndyS said | January 4th 2018 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
So, not staying around to apply pressure on the likely incumbents then…
January 4th 2018 @ 1:59pm
Crash Ball2 said | January 4th 2018 @ 1:59pm | ! Report
Genia is an automatic first choice when fit and Ruru was possibly the form halfback of the conference in the latter part of last season (Louwrens in the early part). Unlikely Stirzaker was going to shift hearts and minds in the 2018 pre-season – regardless of how he performed at training – so good opportunity for a talented young half to gain some Northern Hemisphere rugby exposure, add to his incumbent skill set, get some real time match fitness and come back to make a run at re-asserting his value back in Melbourne. If he is unable to get back in the Rebels rotation, a few European / UK / Irish clubs will have gotten a few weeks look at him in their own backyard.
January 4th 2018 @ 2:23pm
piru said | January 4th 2018 @ 2:23pm | ! Report
If only there was a way to keep players like this in Australia, like another Super team or something
January 4th 2018 @ 3:41pm
Realist said | January 4th 2018 @ 3:41pm | ! Report
Keep dreaming Piru 🤣
The Rebels is your team now