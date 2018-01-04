Melbourne Rebels scrumhalf Nic Stirzaker will miss the start of the Super Rugby season after signing a short-term deal with English club Saracens.

Stirzaker’s injury-cover contract will see him play for the Premiership club until March, meaning he’ll miss the Rebels’ season opener against the Reds on February 23.

However, he is still under contract with the Melbourne side, and Australian rugby, for the 2018 season.

The experienced scrumhalf, who has captained the Melbourne side for the past two years, has linked up with Saracens for the past few weeks.

“I’ve settled in really well, St Albans is a cool place; the club’s been really great and it’s a cool bunch of guys,” Stirzaker said.

“The last couple of games have been two good wins so it’s a good place to be around.

“I’m looking forward to learning from some really quality players here as well as learning from the way the team plays; the game is based around a kick-chase and accurate kicking which is something I’m really keen to develop.”

Despite being the side’s captain for the past two years, Stirzaker is unlikely to feature in Melbourne’s starting side in the 2018 season after the club signed Wallabies scrumhalf Will Genia. The Rebels also added Michael Ruru to their squad following the Western Force’s Super Rugby axing.

Despite falling down the pecking order in Melbourne, Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said Stirzaker would be a valuable addition to the English club.

“Nick’s an experienced player, he’s got 60 Super Rugby caps which is a lot for a young man,” he said.

“He’s a very exciting scrum-half with great passing ability, great running ability and with Henry Taylor out for the rest of the season and with Richard Wigglesworth’s recent injury we felt a little bit vulnerable in that area, so it’s great to be able to bring Nick’s quality across.”