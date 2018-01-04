Thorn’s big backline calls

New Queensland Reds head coach Brad Thorn would’ve bristled with barely contained rage when he heard the news that Karmichael Hunt had again found himself in hot water with the law.

Only recently resigned by Rugby Australia for a further two years, Hunt was looking like a key plank in Thorn’s bid to reignite the Reds in 2018. The former teammates share a love for the physicality of the game, a trait Thorn will try to engender in everything the Reds do this year.

However, if we take it as read that Hunt has played his last game for the Reds, which prior to the legal proceedings is not necessarily a certainty yet, his omission from the team leaves Thorn with some tricky questions to answer before the season kicks off in February.

Having recently advised both Quade Cooper and Nick Frisby that they were surplus to requirements at Ballymore, the Reds backline was due to look considerably different this year even before Hunt’s likely departure. To assess the impact of losing Hunt we need to understand what Thorn’s intentions might have been for the cross-code star.

Was Hunt due to stay at fullback, with Hamish Stewart being handed the reins at fly-half from week one, or was Duncan Paia’aua about to move in one spot, allowing Hunt to continue his development as an inside centre and with Stewart being eased in from the back?

The reality is that the three players are each versatile enough to cover a number of backline positions, so it’s difficult to know exactly what Thorn had in mind. What is clear is that Thorn is a fan of those who did the job for him in the National Rugby Championship with Queensland Country, and a number of those players will be rewarded with first crack at the starting XV.

It appears safe to say that there are two near certainties in the Reds backline for Round 1, barring anything unforeseen. James Tuttle led Queensland Country around the park all season, and it is likely this form was the deciding factor in Thorn releasing Nick Frisby. Tuttle will take the number nine jumper and with the backing of his coach should be looking to develop into a realistic Wallabies option by the end of the year.

The other certainty should be that Samu Kerevi will lock down the number 13 for every match he is available. Thorn must resist the temptation to slide him in one spot and instead allow Kerevi to rediscover his tackle-shredding best from outside centre. Playing outside a ten and 12 that are both running and passing threats can only free up extra space for the best metre-eater in Australia.

Outside of those two spots the other positions are up for grabs. It looks likely that Stewart will get first shot at fly-half, with his Country teammate Paia’aua outside him. The key here, though, is who replaces Hunt at fullback.

Izaia Perese will demand a starting spot somewhere, most likely on the wing, but is he an option to go back to 15? Eto Nabuli doesn’t offer the kicking game, and Filipo Daugunu, as electrifying as he is, needs to be eased in on the flank. Lachlan Maranta cannot even be in the conversation unless something has dramatically changed in the offseason.

If Thorn does opt for Stewart at the back, he will be looking for a 12, which is where he will be tempted to move Kerevi. Chris Feauai-Sautia is much more comfortable at outside centre, so perhaps the lack of options at 12 might make the decision for him. A super-sized midfield of Kerevi and Feuaui-Sautia is something we might see at some stage this year, though.

The least likely option of all is that Quade gets a call inviting him back to Ballymore. Next to no chance, but another injury or two would make things interesting.

So with the squad as it currently stands, Thorn appears to have two options for the make-up of his backline to start the Super Rugby season:

Tuttle; Stewart; Daugunu; Paia’aua; Kerevi; Nabuli; and Perese.

Or

Tuttle; Paia’aua; Daugunu/Nabuli; Kerevi; Feauai-Sautia; Perese; and Stewart.

It’s option one for me. Are there any combinations I’ve missed?