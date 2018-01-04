Australia vs England start time: When does the fifth Ashes Test start? Date, venue, teams, key information

Australia will look to finish the Ashes the way they started it in the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground against a demoralised England. The match is scheduled for Thursday, January 4, with the first ball at 10:30am (AEDT).

Australia won the Ashes in the first three Tests, dominating England from start to finish, before the fourth Test in Melbourne on what could only be described as a lifeless pitch was drawn.

Key game information: Fifth Ashes Test

First ball: 10am (AEDT)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, New South Wales

TV: Live, Nine Network

Online: Live, Cricket Australia Live Pass

Umpires: Joel Wilson, Kumar Dharmasena

Overall record: Played 345, Australia 143, England 108, drawn 94

Record in Australia: Played 166, Australia 85, England 56, drawn 25

Record at the Sydney Cricket Ground: Played 55, Australia 26, England 22, drawn 7

First Test: Australia won by 10 wickets at the Gabba

Second Test: Australia won by 120 runs at the Adelaide Oval (D/N)

Third Test: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs at the WACA

Fourth Test: Match drawn

Likely XI’s

Australia

1. David Warner

2. Cameron Bancroft

3. Usman Khawaja

4. Steve Smith (c)

5. Shaun Marsh

6. Mitchell Marsh

7. Tim Paine (wk)

8. Mitchell Starc

9. Pat Cummins

10. Nathan Lyon

11. Josh Hazlewood

England

1. Alastair Cook

2. Mark Stoneman

3. James Vince

4. Joe Root (c)

5. Dawid Malan

6. Jonny Bairstow (wk)

7. Moeen Ali

8. Chris Woakes

9. Tom Curran

10. Stuart Broad

11. James Anderson

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) Duration First session 10:30am 12:30pm Two hours Lunch 12:30pm 1:10pm 40 minutes Second session 1:10pm 3:10pm Two hours Tea 3:10pm 3:30pm 20 minutes Third session 3:30pm 5:30pm Two hours

Note: Sessions may be altered based on match state, weather or over rates. Play may be extended until 6pm (AEDT) each day due to over rates or 7pm (AEDT) for weather.

Broadcast Information

The only way to watch the fifth Test in Australia is on the Nine Network. They will begin coverage at 9:30am (AEDT) each day.

Streaming the match can be done by the Cricket Australia live pass for a one off payment of either $29.99 for a year pass or $5.99 for a single day.

The Roar will also cover the final Test of the 2017-18 Ashes with a live blog and highlights.