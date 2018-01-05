Two wickets on the stroke of stumps have handed Australia control of the fifth Ashes Test against an England side which needs everything to go perfectly. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 2 from 10am (AEDT).

Day 1 of the match will be remembered for the partnership between Joe Root and Dawid Malan, as they brought England back from the perilous position of 3 for 95 before tea.

The lasting image though will be Root, hunched over his bat just a few overs before stumps having flicked a regulation straight ball to Mitchell Marsh at square leg who completed a diving catch.

That all came after rain knocked out the first two hours of the day, leaving 83 overs to be bowled in two very long sessions.

The pitch proved to be better than the lifeless road presented in Melbourne, providing just enough for the new ball to make an impact, as it did at the start and again near stumps.

Without the extra pace and some loose shots from the English top order, though, it could have been an extremely long day for the Aussies.

Extra pace in their attack is certainly an advantage and even with a new ball, as this pitch continues to bake, it’s questionable England will be able to get the same assistance.

They need a big first innings score badly, but being 5 for 233 at stumps leaves them in a perilous position.

The pitch will take turn, as Nathan Lyon proved yesterday. He got some balls to spin and bounce, but it was far from consistent or overly worrying. The off-spinner got through plenty of tidy work, bowling 26 overs in the day.

England are well below par. As Root, who scored 83, and Dawid Malan, who is 55 not out at stumps, proved, runs can be scored on this wicket and England, even with the advantage of bowling last, probably needed more than 400 in their first innings.

Malan will need to pick up where he left off on Day 1, but also must show more positive intent, crawling to stumps with a strike rate of 34 and never looking completely comfortable.

He will be joined by Moeen Ali, then the tail after Jonny Bairstow came and went last night. Ali has scored few runs all series, so the pressure is lumped onto Malan to survive while the new ball is still swinging and then make a big score batting with the lower order.

If he can’t do that and the rest fall cheaply as they have all series, Australia will be cruising by the end of Day 2.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 2 from 10am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.