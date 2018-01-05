Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

Two of the BBL07 favourites will meet tonight when the Brisbane Heat host the Perth Scorchers at the Gabba. Join The Roar for live scores, a live blog and highlights from 7:10pm (AEDT).
Despite being hit by a raft of injuries and Australian call-ups, the Perth Scorchers have cruised to the top of the Big Bash ladder, winning each of their first four games.
They head into this match having made a few changes to the squad which defeated the Sydney Sixers last time out. Leg-spinner James Muirhead has been ruled out with a left hamstring strain picked up against the Sixers, while Mitchell Johnson has been rested.
However, coach Justin Langer has two outstanding replacements for the missing men; Ashton Agar will replace Muirhead after missing out on Australian selection for the fifth Test, and former Australian quick Joel Paris comes in for fellow left-armer Johnson.
The Heat have also been in fine form, and come into tonight’s game having comprehensively dismantled the Melbourne Stars earlier this week. While all the headlines were about ‘Bash Brothers’ Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn, who powered Brisbane’s run chase, the victory was set up by the superb leg-spin of Mitchell Swepson and Yasir Shar.
The two tweakers combined for 8-30 from their eight collective overs, preventing the Melbourne’s Star-studded line-up from setting a competitive total.
The Heat have made just the one change to their squad for this match, Marnus Labuschagne coming into the game-day 13 for the injured Josh Lalor.
This match will likely be decided by Perth’s ability to cut through Brisbane’s top order. The Scorchers’ campaign has been characterised by outstanding bowling, particularly from AJ Tye, who has earned a call-up to the Australian ODI side thanks to his marvellous Big Bash form. If the Perth side can strangle McCullum and Lynn and prevent the star duo from teeing off, the Heat will hard-pressed to post a decent total.
Prediction
This should be a cracking match; an enticing meeting between the competition’s best bowling side and arguably the best batting one. Tempting as it is to go with the star-power of the Heat’s batting order, we’re predicting the excellent bowling and deep batting of the Scorchers will be enough to keep the ladder leaders undefeated.
Perth Scorchers in a close one.
10:40pm
Tim Miller said | 10:40pm | ! Report
Ben Cutting is the Man of the Match for his game-changing 46 off just 20 balls, with 5 big sixes.
Well, that’s it from me tonight. The Heat move into top spot on the BBL table with a statement-making 49-run win over the Perth Scorchers. I’ll be on tomorrow night for a crucial Melbourne Derby between the Stars and the Renegades, so be sure to tune into that, but until then, ta-ta!
10:40pm
10:38pm
Tim Miller said | 10:38pm | ! Report
BOWLING
Joe Burns- 1-0-4-0 (2w)
Yasir Shah- 4-0-27-1
Mark Steketee- 4-0-28-3
Brendan Doggett- 4-0-35-5 (1nb, 1w)
Mitchell Swepson- 4-0-34-1
Ben Cutting- 2-0-14-0 (2w)
10:36pm
Tim Miller said | 10:36pm | ! Report
SCORECARD
David Willey- c Burns b Swepson- 25 (27), 1×4, 1×6
Michael Klinger- c Cutting b Steketee- 15 (13), 2×4
Hilton Cartwright- c Burns b Steketee- 0 (1)
Ashton Turner- c Swepson b Doggett- 18 (15), 1×4
Adam Voges- c Doggett b Yasir Shah- 13 (12)
Ashton Agar- c sub (Gannon) b Steketee- 31 (18), 1×4, 2×6
Tim David- b Doggett- 16 (13), 2×4
Josh Inglis- c Heazlett b Doggett- 2 (4)
Jhye Richardson- not out- 8 (6), 1×4
Andrew Tye- lbw b Doggett- 7 (4), 1×4
Joel Paris- c sub (Gannon) b Doggett- 1 (2)
Extras- 6 (1nb, 5w)
TOTAL: 142 (19 overs)
10:33pm
Tim Miller said | 10:33pm | ! Report
The Brisbane Heat win by 49 runs, and that’s a thumping win over the previously undefeated Perth Scorchers in front of a record BBL crowd at the Gabba. A brilliant cameo at the start of the home side’s innings from Chris Lynn, and an even better one at the close from Ben Cutting, saw the Heat rack up 6/191 from their 20 overs, a target that was made even more lofty by a slow pitch that looked like it would favour the spinners. But while Mitchell Swepson (1/34) and Yasir Shah (1/27) were both tidy, it was the pace bowlers who made the biggest inroads. A maiden T20 five-wicket haul from Brendan Doggett (5/35) should give him plenty of confidence after copping some stick earlier in this competition, and it also sees him become the first player in the Big Bash to take a five-four at the Gabba. With Mark Steketee making early inroads, including dismissing Michael Klinger and Hilton Cartwright with successive balls in his first over, the Scorchers were never able to get going. A dynamic 31 from Ashton Agar proved the only real resistance as the Heat racked up their third win on the trot at the Gabba, their fourth win out of five this competition, and made a serious statement that the Heat are definitely in the running for a second BBL crown.
10:27pm
Tim Miller said | 10:27pm | ! Report
18.6, Doggett to Paris, OUT, Doggett has a five-for and that’s the end of the match! Length ball, Paris looks to smack this into the Northern Territory but gets it very high on the bat, it balloons out into the deep where the two fielders out there very nearly collide, but eventually common sense prevails and Cameron Gannon swallows the steepler! (Not literally of course, he caught it, but you know what I mean.)
Joel Paris- c sub (Gannon) b Doggett- 1 (2)
SCORCHERS 10/142
10:25pm
Tim Miller said | 10:25pm | ! Report
18.4, Doggett to Richardson, FOUR RUNS, good shot. Lovely cut off a full wider ball down past point to the boundary.
(SCORCHERS 9/141)
10:24pm
Tim Miller said | 10:24pm | ! Report
18.2, Doggett to Tye, OUT, got him next ball and that’s as plumb as they come. Full length on the pads, Tye looks to hoick across the line but misses completely, and the umpire has no hesitation in raising the finger!
Andrew Tye- lbw b Doggett- 7 (4)
Last man in is Joel Paris.
(SCORCHERS 9/136)
10:23pm
Tim Miller said | 10:23pm | ! Report
18.1, Doggett to Tye, 2 runs, dropped! A hard chance. Full length at the stumps, Tye clumps it down the ground, but just short of a diving Steketee at long on!
(SCORCHERS 8/136)