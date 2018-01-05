Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

Two of the BBL07 favourites will meet tonight when the Brisbane Heat host the Perth Scorchers at the Gabba. Join The Roar for live scores, a live blog and highlights from 7:10pm (AEDT).

Despite being hit by a raft of injuries and Australian call-ups, the Perth Scorchers have cruised to the top of the Big Bash ladder, winning each of their first four games.

They head into this match having made a few changes to the squad which defeated the Sydney Sixers last time out. Leg-spinner James Muirhead has been ruled out with a left hamstring strain picked up against the Sixers, while Mitchell Johnson has been rested.

However, coach Justin Langer has two outstanding replacements for the missing men; Ashton Agar will replace Muirhead after missing out on Australian selection for the fifth Test, and former Australian quick Joel Paris comes in for fellow left-armer Johnson.

The Heat have also been in fine form, and come into tonight’s game having comprehensively dismantled the Melbourne Stars earlier this week. While all the headlines were about ‘Bash Brothers’ Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn, who powered Brisbane’s run chase, the victory was set up by the superb leg-spin of Mitchell Swepson and Yasir Shar.

The two tweakers combined for 8-30 from their eight collective overs, preventing the Melbourne’s Star-studded line-up from setting a competitive total.

The Heat have made just the one change to their squad for this match, Marnus Labuschagne coming into the game-day 13 for the injured Josh Lalor.

This match will likely be decided by Perth’s ability to cut through Brisbane’s top order. The Scorchers’ campaign has been characterised by outstanding bowling, particularly from AJ Tye, who has earned a call-up to the Australian ODI side thanks to his marvellous Big Bash form. If the Perth side can strangle McCullum and Lynn and prevent the star duo from teeing off, the Heat will hard-pressed to post a decent total.

Prediction

This should be a cracking match; an enticing meeting between the competition’s best bowling side and arguably the best batting one. Tempting as it is to go with the star-power of the Heat’s batting order, we’re predicting the excellent bowling and deep batting of the Scorchers will be enough to keep the ladder leaders undefeated.

Perth Scorchers in a close one.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and highlights of the Big Bash encounter between the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat from 7:10pm (AEDT).