Football is a game of opportunities. How did your team use theirs in 2017?

Sometimes you become acutely aware that something you are doing is objectively odd.

Once I went through the checkout at Woollies with several blocks of chocolate and potato chips and little else. The cashier looked upon my haul and remarked I must’ve been having a party. I laughed in agreement.

I was not having a party.

I’ve had a similar feeling over the past few weeks as I wondered when it was safe to start talking about the football again, and by ‘safe’ I mean socially acceptable to people who don’t devote a single second of their time to wondering when it is safe to talk about football again.

Pondering this is odd. Perhaps I was tired of contemplating this when I arbitrarily decided there was no better time than now. The annual AFL trade period hope-a-palooza has long passed and the AFLW season remains weeks away. Why not smack bang in the middle of the turgid AFL offseason?

Armed with my flimsy justification and acute footballing withdrawal, I thought I would spend some of the holiday season trying to decipher what exactly football is.

Now I’m no David King. I possess no stats lab. I’ve not calculated a premiership trapezoid for you. But I have attempted to distil Aussie Rules football into a very basic idea – one I hope will prove insightful, though I’d settle for moderately interesting.

I posit that football is a game of opportunities and execution. How many opportunities did a team create? How many did they give their opposition? Did they execute once they created an opportunity? Do they let opponents maximise their opportunities?

If we accept this premise, then we can reasonably easily compare teams across these measures. An opportunity can broadly be defined as any time you enter your attacking 50 – after all, this is where most of the scoring is done. How often you hit the scoreboard shows how efficient you are at executing those opportunities, and that efficiency can be refined even further if we measure how often a scoring shot amounted to six points. The same is true of defence.

These measures make for interesting reading for season 2017. I’ve noted some observations that stood out to me, and hopefully you might find others of interest to you.

Attack

Attack (higher is better) How many opportunities did they create? How often did their opportunities turn into scores? How often did they maximise their opportunities? Team Games Total Inside 50s Earned # per game Rank Total Scoring Shots % of inside 50s = scoring shots Rank Total Goals % of inside 50s = goals Rank % of scoring shots = goals Rank (1) Adelaide 25 1437 57.48 2nd 720 50.10 2nd 395 27.49 1st 54.86 4th (2) Geelong 25 1324 52.96 8th 632 47.73 6th 343 25.91 7th 54.27 8th (3) Richmond 25 1396 55.84 3rd 639 45.77 14th 331 23.71 12th 51.80 13th (4) GWS 25 1359 54.36 7th 641 47.17 7th 336 24.72 10th 52.42 12th (5) Port Adelaide 23 1363 59.26 1st 629 46.15 12th 323 23.70 13th 51.35 14th (6) Sydney 24 1263 52.63 11th 608 48.14 5th 329 26.05 5th 54.11 9th (7) Essendon 23 1182 51.39 12th 596 50.42 1st 319 26.99 3rd 53.52 10th (8) West Coast 24 1189 49.54 13th 555 46.68 9th 309 25.99 6th 55.68 2nd (9) Melbourne 22 1206 54.82 4th 525 43.53 16th 319 26.45 4th 60.76 1st (10) Western Bulldogs 22 1203 54.68 5th 557 46.30 10th 260 21.61 18th 46.68 18th (11) St Kilda 22 1160 52.73 10th 570 49.14 3rd 271 23.36 14th 47.54 17th (12) Hawthorn 22 1064 48.36 14th 499 46.90 8th 273 25.66 8th 54.71 5th (13) Collingwood 22 1197 54.41 6th 554 46.28 11th 278 23.22 15th 50.18 16th (14) Fremantle 22 1044 47.45 16th 452 43.30 17th 231 22.13 17th 51.11 15th (15) North Melbourne 22 1163 52.86 9th 533 45.83 13th 290 24.94 9th 54.41 7th (16) Carlton 22 1026 46.64 17th 434 42.30 18th 232 22.61 16th 53.46 11th (17) Gold Coast 22 1062 48.27 15th 471 44.35 15th 257 24.20 11th 54.56 6th (18) Brisbane 22 1012 46 18th 497 49.11 4th 276 27.27 2nd 55.53 3rd

Adelaide were an elite offence and nobody else was particularly close. They were the only side to rank top four in each category. They got the ball into attacking positions often, and when they did they tended to score, and what they scored were goals. They, along with the Bombers, were the only sides to score from more than 50 per cent of their forward entries, though the Crows broke the forward-50 barrier six more times a game on average.

Port Adelaide moved the ball inside 50 more than anyone else, but they were very inefficient once they did, finishing well below average in each of those measures. Premiers Richmond were similar.

The real surprise here is Brisbane – they are in the inverse of the premiers. They created the fewest opportunities each game, but when they did manage to create them, they were very efficient. It will be interesting to see if this holds in season 2018.

The Western Bulldogs’ campaign was extremely wasteful, almost in the top bracket for total opportunities but dead last in converting for goals. Collingwood followed a similar pattern.

Fremantle are the only side in the bottom bracket for all four categories. Carlton’s slightly better accuracy in front of goal spares them from the same fate.

Essendon were below average in terms of creating opportunities but converted them into scores at a better rate than any other team. They were slightly below average in terms of accuracy, though.

Melbourne produced a very odd mix. They got forward often (4th), but were extremely poor at turning their entries into scores (16th). When they did manage to score, they were the most accurate side in the competition.

The Giants were decidedly middle of the range in the attacking facets of the game.

Defence

Defence (lower is better) How many opportunities did they concede? How often did their opponents turn opportunities into scores? How often did their opponents maximise their opportunities? Team Games Inside 50s given up # per game Rank Scoring shots given up % of inside 50s given up = scoring shots Rank Total goals given up % of inside 50s given up = goals Rank % of scoring shots given up = goals Rank (1) Adelaide 25 1258 50.32 5th 547 43.48 3rd 292 23.21 6th 53.38 10th (2) Geelong 25 1270 50.8 7th 589 46.38 8th 299 23.54 7th 50.76 3rd (3) Richmond 25 1263 50.52 6th 531 42.04 1st 264 20.90 1st 49.72 1st (4) GWS 25 1295 51.8 10th 567 43.78 4th 298 23.01 5th 52.56 8th (5) Port Adelaide 23 1125 48.91 1st 494 43.91 5th 251 22.31 3rd 50.81 4th (6) Sydney 24 1197 49.88 3rd 505 42.19 2nd 260 21.72 2nd 51.49 5th (7) Essendon 23 1240 53.91 15th 590 47.58 12th 307 24.76 8th 52.03 6th (8) West Coast 24 1292 53.83 14th 584 45.20 6th 295 22.83 4th 50.51 2nd (9) Melbourne 22 1125 51.14 8th 534 47.47 10th 280 24.89 9th 52.43 7th (10) Western Bulldogs 22 1091 49.59 2nd 518 47.48 11th 279 25.57 11th 53.86 12th (11) St Kilda 22 1146 52.09 11th 531 46.34 7th 291 25.39 10th 54.80 16th (12) Hawthorn 22 1126 51.18 9th 550 48.85 14th 301 26.73 14th 54.73 15th (13) Collingwood 22 1107 50.32 4th 528 47.70 13th 287 25.93 13th 54.36 14th (14) Fremantle 22 1163 52.86 12th 575 49.44 15th 317 27.26 16th 55.13 18th (15) North Melbourne 22 1215 55.23 16th 609 50.12 16th 331 27.24 15th 54.35 13th (16) Carlton 22 1165 52.95 13th 543 46.61 9th 299 25.67 12th 55.06 17th (17) Gold Coast 22 1233 56.05 17th 626 50.77 17th 337 27.33 17th 53.83 11th (18) Brisbane 22 1339 60.86 18th 691 51.61 18th 367 27.41 18th 53.11 9th

Richmond were the clear standouts on defence. They prevented their opponents from entering the attacking 50 at a good but not elite rate (6th), but they top the rankings across the board in snuffing those opportunities out. Their opponents’ entries turned into scores less often than any other side, and when they did score they were behinds. Richmond was the only team in the league to concede fewer goals than behinds in 2017.

Sydney are the next best defensive outfit, ranking top four in three different categories and only just missing out on the opponent accuracy measure. Their defensive efforts in the middle of the park appear superior to Richmond’s in that they let their opposition inside 50 less often, and they weren’t far behind Richmond in the other groupings.

Port Adelaide also excelled in this facet of the game. Their midfield deserves a lot of credit for their showing in 2017. Nobody controlled field position better. They got the ball into their opponents’ defensive 50 at a better rate than anyone else and also conceded the fewest entries into their own.

The Western Bulldogs’ attacking inefficiencies are replicated in defence. They were very good at preventing their opponents from getting forward, but once they did break through they often conceded. Like Port Adelaide, they controlled field position reasonably well in 2017 but were very inefficient at both ends of the ground.

West Coast’s midfield owes their defenders a drink. They were almost in the bottom tier when it came to preventing their opponents from getting forward but elite at preventing those entries becoming goals.

Brisbane and Gold Coast reside in their own defensive pits of despair. They can both be grateful their opposition wasn’t more accurate in front of goal.

Final observations

Geelong had a good but not great season and were a picture of stability. Across both attack and defence, they ranked between fifth and eighth in all but one category.

Essendon and West Coast fit similar profiles – quite good and often elite in facets of the game at either end of the ground but quite poor in the middle of the park. Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs are the inverse in that they’re strong in the middle but inefficient at both ends of the ground.

Fremantle didn’t finish higher than 12th in any of the measures. Yikes.