Parra does matter

The Parramatta Eels have probably survived the most turbulent time in their history. It got so bad that many were asking if Parramatta even mattered.
Luckily for their fans, it seems that the club has come through the scandals of the previous couple of seasons with only cuts and bruises. They are waiting to be a force once more.
It took the club a while to make the grand final, and although they didn’t win on their first two attempts, they would not be denied for long. The 80s were glorious times for their fans.
Firstly, the 1981 win over Newtown killed the witch. Cumberland Oval burnt to the ground and from the ashes, a dynasty was in the making.
They backed up the 1981 title with consecutive wins in 82 and 83 over arch-rivals Manly.
They couldn’t go four in a row as the Dogs bit back. A repeat match-up in 1986 saw Parramatta win their fourth.
They were a champion team consisting of champion players. During the 80s golden period, the team was littered with stars: Peter Sterling, Brett Kenny, Eric Grothe, Mick Cronin, Ray Price, and Steve Ella to name a few.
At the conclusion of the 1986 season, people could see that the dominance of Parramatta may not be as strong. However, no one would have thought that they would not have won a title since.
They came close many times in the late 90s. If you look up the definition of a sporting choke, you will see images of them losing to Canterbury-Bankstown when they had an 18-2 lead with 11 minutes to go. A classic game – that is, if you are a Dogs fan.
In 2001, an Andrew Johns and Newcastle Knights first-half masterclass denied them. In 2009, Jarryd Hayne inspired the team to the grand final. Disappointingly, Melbourne had cheated the salary cap and so filled a team full of stars and ultimately ran out winners.
Since then, only disappointment has followed. Though the 2017 season hopefully presented fans with a picture for the future.
The question for Parramatta is not if, but when? When will the club be a champion of rugby league once more?
Firstly, the club finally seems to have its front office in order. This has been the achilles heel of the Eels in recent years. It has not been their opponents that have knocked them down, but more themselves who have tripped them up. Under their new front office, this problem should be solved.
Secondly, much to the discussion in the public domain, Parramatta will soon be tenants of a brand new 30,000 seat stadium that was made for viewing this great game. This arena should enhance the game-day experience for the fans and hopefully increase their crowds. Currently, their crowds average 14,346 people per game. It is hoped that the new stadium will increase this number.
Finally, memberships. I know this point may be repetitive, but it doesn’t make it less relevant. For 2017, Parramatta was third with 24,462 signed up members. That is pretty good considering the turmoil that has engulfed the club in recent times. It still needs to climb.
I’m not a Parramatta fan, yet I recognise that they are easily one of the most supported teams in the competition. The club should not be aiming to be the best team in rugby league; it should be striving to be the best sporting club in Australian sport. Ambitious, yes, but if the club does not set itself high targets, then it is selling itself and their fans short.
Hang tight Parra fans. Your time for waiting may soon come to an end. If all goes to plan your club will be a champion of rugby league once again. Though, this is rugby league, so when do things go to plan?
Parramatta Eels
First Season: 1947
Titles: 4 (1981, 1982, 1983 and 1986)
January 5th 2018 @ 8:34am
BA Sports said | January 5th 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
Recency bias to suggest the Eels have just gone through their most turbulent time.
From 1957-1961 (a 5 year span) they won just 12 games total. That was a 13% winning record over 5 years… And the years before that were not great either. In fact from the clubs inception in 1947, it took 17 years (1963) before the club had a season with a greater than 50% winning record.
January 5th 2018 @ 9:14am
Nat said | January 5th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
I might suggest the author was referring to off field turbulence. Even during the cap debacle they were still winning and (correct me if I’m wrong) they could have made he finals if they accrued the points for the games won.
January 5th 2018 @ 9:30am
BA Sports said | January 5th 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
Only University had ever had a worse record than the Eels (back in the Depression) and they were long gone form the competition.
8 wooden spoons in 10 years, – 6 in a row. 5 coaches in 5 years. Willing to bet things weren’t all rosy off the field either.
January 5th 2018 @ 9:24am
Nat said | January 5th 2018 @ 9:24am | ! Report
I gained a new respect for Parra fans during last year’s finals. When all other Sydney fans couldn’t be bothered showing up (looking at you Easts, Manly, Panthers, Cronulla) they turned out for their team. That said, as Para were duded by Melbourne in their final, there were teams that missed out on their chance while Parra were passing brown paper bags around yet that is rarely acknowledged.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:06am
Don said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:06am | ! Report
Yep
I love how people keep recalling how the Storm beat Parra with a side only kept together by cheating the cap. And then translate that into a “stolen” premiership.
But those Parra fans fail to mention the few years of cap cheating and bags of cash given to their own players in recent years which only resulted in wooden spoons.
So, if the salary cap cheating was so instrumental to Melbourne beating Parra in 2009, then why didn’t the Eels get any benefit from the same transgressions?
Plenty of clubs have cheated the cap in the past decade with most not even playing part in finals (warriors, titans, Parra) yet Melbourne’s success always seems to be fully attributed to the cap cheating?
And after offloading players in 2010/11 Melbourne still made the GF in 2011and won the comp in 2012.
Parra, after making the GF in 2009 went on to finish 12th in 2010, 14th in 2011 and picked up spoons in 2012 & 13.
Maybe 2009 Parra just wasn’t a great side but was more like the Tigers side of 2005 which had a great run, surprised most pundits and couldn’t repeat it again?
January 5th 2018 @ 9:35am
At work said | January 5th 2018 @ 9:35am | ! Report
Parramatta had quite a strong team last decade, let’s not forget 2005 minor premiers and failed to make the GF, let alone win it. And people called the Dragons chokers :/
Once they get into their new stadium their attendances will definitely increase, although I don’t understand how they have 10k more members than their average. Are they pet and toddler memberships?
January 5th 2018 @ 10:53am
Big Daddy said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report
At work,
It’s the same with every team.
The NRL get up on their high horse and spruik about record memberships yet come game day where are they and the NRL are mainly the reason for poor crowds.
Poor programming with Thursday night and early start Fridays is one of the main reasons.
And it is purely sydney centric.
More Sunday afternoons so families can attend.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:57am
At work said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:57am | ! Report
That’s right I forgot about the NRL’s questionable scheduling.
Thursday nights, Friday 6pm, Sunday night…
Although a pet peeve of mine across all major Australian sports is the reporting of membership numbers. I think there should be two measures:
1 – Actual ticketed members, say minimum 5 games
2 – Everything else (included ticketed, pets, children, out of town, etc)
January 5th 2018 @ 2:01pm
Big Daddy said | January 5th 2018 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
At Work,
To me there are 2 ways of judging.
One is obviously match attendance and the second is the tv ratings.
Unfortunately the NRL like the tv ratings because the tv broadcast deal is the one that pays the bills.
Not enough emphasis on home and away matches because unfortunately the standard of suburban grounds in Sydney is not quite up to it.
So they push for ANZ and allianz because of pressure from channel 9 and Fox hence the nsw government promising new grounds.
The NRL have got themselves into an awkward situation which really detracts the progress of sydney clubs.
You only have to look at attendance at last year’s preliminary matches in Sydney to see they have a problem on their hands and they don’t know how to fix it.
January 5th 2018 @ 3:37pm
BA Sports said | January 5th 2018 @ 3:37pm | ! Report
I think showing those games between Souths and Cronulla infront of 10,000 people at ANZ actually hurts the game and the venue more than it helps.
If ANZ and/or Allianz were only used for Origin and Finals and maybe an Easter clash and an ANZAC clash, people would see going to those venues as an event. But instead they see it on TV every single weekend and it is 70% empty and nothing about that says to people – “lets go to a game next time it is on there” . But if everytime they saw it on TV it was near full, it becomes a more appealing outing and people are more willing to put up with an average viewing experience.
Why else do people go to the three or so games at Leichhardt every year? It isn’t to sit in traffic for hours, or have a crappy old seat or awful amenities, it is for an event with a good atmosphere (even if it is a dump).