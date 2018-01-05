Australia and England played out an even day of Ashes cricket at the SCG yesterday but it was the sight of Australian quick Mitchell Starc hobbling around the field which left the strongest imprint on me.
In the 44th over at the SCG yesterday, Starc bowled consecutive deliveries at just 125kmh.
Rarely does Starc’s pace dip as low as 135kmh – even his warm-up balls typically are in the low 140s.
So it was extraordinary to see Test cricket’s fastest bowler operating at the same gentle speeds in the mid-120s reached by the likes of David Warner and wicketkeeper-cum-medium-pacer Matthew Wade.
Starc was still striding towards the crease fairly fluidly, it was after that his intensity dissipated. The left armer was half-hearted in his delivery stride, seemingly concerned about his bruised heel, which kept him out of the fourth Test.
As a result he was not accelerating through the crease and appeared to be relying on his left shoulder for power rather than generating it from the synergy of his entire frame.
Such imbalance in an action cannot be good for your body, surely increasing the strain on certain muscles or joints.
I winced as I watched him labour through the day. It would not have surprised me if he had suddenly broken down with a fresh injury. By day’s end there were no reports of any new concerns about Starc’s health.
It was clear, though, that his heel was not in good shape as he repeatedly stopped short in his follow through and screwed up his face in apparent discomfort.
This was a gobsmacking scene, to watch one of the world’s most valuable cricketers bowling through a debilitating injury for no good reason. The Ashes were already secured.
The difference is minimal between winning the series 4-0 or 3-1 and Australia had no shortage of bowlers to play in place of Starc.
It always seemed like a risk to rush him back for this fifth Test and now it’s been exposed as a thoroughly unwise decision. No doubt the paceman wanted to play in this match in front of his home crowd. He had voiced his disappointment about missing the Boxing Day Test and his keenness to return for the final match.
Surely, though, when you’re playing a dead rubber you should exercise extreme caution with your most irreplaceable bowler. At the MCG we got an insight into the value of Starc. Without him, Australia’s attack looked a weak imitation of its former supreme self.
Why, oh why then would you gamble on his fitness in a largely meaningless Test? In AFL terms, it’s akin to Richmond risking Brownlow medallist Dustin Martin in a pre-season game when he’s got a dodgy hamstring.
Australia’s next Test tour, which starts next month, is a blockbuster affair against the strongest line-up in Test cricket.
Australia will travel to South Africa to face one of the greatest pace units ever assembled – Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. Not to mention the fact the Proteas also boast five world-class Test batsmen in AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Quentin de Kock and Dean Elgar.
It is a monumental challenge for Australia. Regardless of their great record in South Africa, they will enter that series as major underdogs.
If they’re missing Starc, forget about it. Which is why it was so insane to see Starc hobbling around the SCG yesterday risking his health in a dead rubber Test.
Mike Dugg said
What is with these trainers and physios. Should all be fired. Can’t keep these guys on the field
January 5th 2018 @ 9:34am
Simon said
Is that you Donald
January 5th 2018 @ 6:20am
Christo the Daddyo said
“Australia had no shortage of bowlers to play in place of Starc”
“At the MCG we got an insight into the value of Starc. Without him, Australia’s attack looked a weak imitation of its former supreme self.”
Ummm….
January 5th 2018 @ 6:57am
Buddy Holly said
The context is, it was a dead rubber at the MCG and SCG. A few arguments either way: why play your premier fast bowler if they are carrying injuries and the series is wrapped up, fans pay money to see Starc so he should play. It might be the prerogative of the Aussies is to win every test. There is also the bigger picture of having your bowlers fit and ready for the next series. I would like to see Starc play every match but I believe he should have missed this test to recover.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:27am
Christo the Daddyo said
You’re missing my point – on one hand Ronan is claiming there is “no shortage” of backups for Starc, but on the other hand admits that without him the attack is a “weak imitation”.
January 5th 2018 @ 2:07pm
Bakkies said
There are back ups by their are either injured or playing Baseball. Neither is suitable preparation for bowling 30 overs in a test.
January 5th 2018 @ 7:12am
Bretto said
Christo – point being who cares if we lose the Test? Would you rather win the Ashes 4-0 and lose Starc, or win 3-1 and have a fit Starc for the SA tour? No brainer.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:03am
Bakkies said
Who cares? The players do for a start so someone cares.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:29am
Christo the Daddyo said
You’ve missed my point as well – see my reply to Buddy above.
And of course I’d like a fit Starc for the SA tour. But I’m guessing the medical staff (and Starc) would like that too and have made their decision accordingly.
January 5th 2018 @ 6:31am
DJ DJ said
Someone said prior to the match that “sometimes you just have to trust the player”. I say you can never trust the player. They always want to play the next match, no matter what. And fair enough. Surely the team doctor, Physio etc etc should have stepped in !
January 5th 2018 @ 7:25am
Buk said
Good points
January 5th 2018 @ 9:12am
Cantab said
I went to function in Brisbane where Stuart Law (now coaching the windies) said he thought rotation and resting fast bowlers was all B.S and that you should just build trust with the players and they will tell you when they are not fit.
Joel Garner then made a speech and said he played through every injury he ever had as it was ‘no play no pay’ back in his day.
January 5th 2018 @ 2:31pm
Liam said
I’ve a question for you. Have you seen Ron Barrassi walking these days? Can Jeff Thompson lift his wrist above his shoulder? Ditto Dennis Lillee?
Playing through injury is celebrated because it’s seemingly the triumph of will and duty over pain, but it also results in longlasting consequences to people, leading to debilitating and failing bodies later in life. It’s all very well for you to assume such risks for them, but I for one would prefer that Starc is capable of walking later in life, no?
January 5th 2018 @ 7:24am
Buk said
Yeah unfortunate that practical wisdom go beaten by a combination of sentimentality and hope.
January 5th 2018 @ 7:42am
Jeffrey Dun said
He was stretching his calf towards the end of the day. I thought he cranked his pace up pretty well with the second new ball and was looking more like his old self.
I’m hoping he was a bit underdone after the lay off and he will bowl with his usual venom this morning.
January 5th 2018 @ 9:34am
Nudge said
Yeah wouldn’t surprise me either if Starc cranks it up today and fires out the tail with some real heat. Perhaps he just lacked some rhythm in his first and second spell yesterday and it got to him. High quality bowler but he certainly doesn’t have the heart of a Lion. Wouldn’t surprise me if he dropped his head and gave himself an “excuse” day. He’s always been someone who, when they had a niggling injury be more than happy to limp a touch through his follow through and let everyone know by grimacing after the odd ball. Let’s hope he’s fine and Rips out the poms for less than 300 today
January 5th 2018 @ 9:53am
jameswm said
The thing is, he heats up and fires out 2-3 quickly. That’s why he’s so valuable. I’d rather he be bowling at the tail with an older ball reversing, but he seems to get it to reverse in the 10-20 over range too. A bit odd. Bowling at 145 and getting reverse, the tail have no hope. And without Woakes and Overton, it’s a longer tail. Crane is listed in cricinfo at 8 and has a FC batting average of 12. Surely he’ll bat 10.
January 5th 2018 @ 8:52am
BennO said
Reading through the saffa team list, really makes me think how weak this pommy team is.
Just compare the bowling attacks, not to mention the psychologically flimsy batting that England has brought, anchored by a dour fellow who has lost his well earned arrogant confidence for a deer-in-the-headlights aura.
Cook seems to be dictating to Stoneman rather than partnering with him, turning down some easy singles rather than listening to his partner.
But anyway yeah, dumb to play Starc. He should be resting up to prep for knocking over Faf et al.
January 5th 2018 @ 9:47am
I ate pies said
Steyn and Morkel have had it, and Philander is now a medium pacer. The South African pace attack is overrated.
By the way, when you’re representing your country there’s no such thing as a “dead rubber”. I expect them to try to win every game regardless of the status of the series.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:25am
Don Freo said
Are Steyn, Philander and Morkel that potent any more? We know Rabada is. Didn’t Warner and a few others enjoy Philander last time?
I suspect Steyn and Morkel might be as effective as Anderson and Broad…at this stage of their careers.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:53am
Nudge said
Morkel and Philander are still somewhere near their best. Quality bowlers. Steyn could well be past his best. Has hardly played the last couple of years. Be interesting who they leave out tonight out of the four, because Maharej averages 25 or so the past year. Perhaps De Kock bats 6 and they play all 5 bowlers
January 5th 2018 @ 12:29pm
Ronan O'Connell said
“Are Steyn, Philander and Morkel that potent any more?”
Philander has averaged 23 with the ball in Tests over the past two years.
Morkel was joint Man-of-the-Series in SA’s recent Test series in England, he was sensational, and is bowling as well as he has in his whole career (took 39 wickets at 23 last year).
Steyn is more of an unknown, form wise, but he’s also easily the greatest fast bowler of the past decade, it wouldn’t surprise me if he comes back firing.
And then there’s Rabada, who is arguably the best Test quick in the world right now, and only getting better.
January 5th 2018 @ 2:04pm
Don Freo said
Any Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan or Windies in those stats? If so, it means very little…just a record of history, not an indicator of quality.