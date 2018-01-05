The South needs to worry – the North is coming fast

As we’ve reached the end of 2017 and 2018 has kicked off the inevitable annual reviews come flooding in – so here’s another one to add to the deluge.
Rather than reviewing a specific team though, let’s take the opportunity to review the ongoing struggle between hemispheres for global domination.
For a long time, it’s felt like the major players of the Southern Hemisphere have claimed the crown. While New Zealand have often led the way, it’s been the trio of the Wallabies, Springboks and All Blacks combined that has put fear into teams from the north for many years. More recently they have been backed up by the powerful Pumas.
The World Cup of 2015 was a strong demonstration of the South’s domination – not a single northern hemisphere side made the semi-finals, not even the host nation of England – the rugby nation with arguably the biggest budgets and most well established infrastructure to grow a successful international team.
Two years on and with half a world cup cycle complete it’s interesting to see whether this has changed. Fortunately the recent international clashes have provided a useful laboratory to run a few Tests and review the latest in the ongoing North versus South struggle.
For this comparison the focus will be on the top six teams from each hemisphere that have been competing. For the North these are England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy. For the South we’ll include Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa and South Africa.
During the October tours this is how the results have panned out:
North played 18, won 10 lost 7, draw 1 – win per centage 55 per cent
South played 16, won 7, lost 9 – win percentage 44 per cent
New Zealand, Ireland and England all went through their respective series of three matches unbeaten while France, Samoa and Fiji were all unable to get one victory on the board.
So the data shows the North achieved better results, they are the better rugby hemisphere – done and dusted. Let’s get on with the New Year diet that lasts til lunch and the Super Rugby pre season talk.
But of course that’s not the full story is it? Yes the Northern Hemisphere teams have won more games than their Southern rivals in these recent series but they have also had the home advantage.
On the other hand many of the Southern Hemisphere teams have had the benefits of coming off the back of a Rugby Championship to get their rhythm and combinations working smoothly.
Let’s add some more data to the comparison set and see what happens. Looking back at the internationals between these twelve sides since the World Cup we see the following.
June – July 2017 (inc Lions tour of NZ)
Matches played in the Southern Hemisphere
13 played
5 Northern wins (38%)
7 Southern wins (54%)
1 draw
Nov – Dec 2016
Matches played in the Northern Hemisphere
17 played
11 Northern wins (65%)
6 Southern wins (35%)
June – July 2016
Matches played in the Southern Hemisphere
12 played
5 Northern wins (42%)
7 Southern wins (58%)
Totals since January 2016
60 matches played (25 in Southern Hemisphere locations, 35 in the North)
31 Northern wins (52%)
27 Southern wins (45%)
2 draws
Following a World Cup in late 2015 where the Northern teams were notably absent from the business end of the tournament, they seem to have been able to turn things around – two years of rugby and four more wins over their Southern rivals.
During this time the Kiwis only lost twice to a Northern team so the remaining 25 losses came from the rest of the bunch including the traditionally strong Australia and South Africa. There could be several reasons for this change in trend – was this indicative of how the strategies of such teams as the Wallabies, Boks and Pumas had been focused on performing at the World Cup but hadn’t factored in what to do after the tournament?
Was it a sign of scarier problems with the underlying foundations of these nation’s rugby structures that would inevitably come out at the international level eventually?
It’s important to note though that while the Northern teams are experiencing a period where they are winning more matches over their Southern rivals, they are only winning four more matches than the South across a two year period despite having ten more games at home.
So it’s fair to say that the North are achieving a good amount of success – they are winning more games against the Southern teams, they have two of the top three teams in the world, and three of the top five.
Of course none of this matters if, come the semi-finals of Japan 2019, the same Southern domination wins through as was seen in 2015. There are many sub plots behind all of these numbers including the debates that are raging on this site about whether Cheika needs to resign now or carry on to Japan.
But the North are getting their houses in order and as well as having talent and depth in their playing groups, seem to have strong coaches and infrastructures to back up those players. That’s the kind of combination that leads to success and trophies.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:29am
Taylorman said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:29am | ! Report
Oh, really?
Cant tell from your well researched article but can you tell me
1. how pros that originated their career in the south and now play for either northern clubs or northern test sides.
2. How many pros that originated their pro career in the north and now play for the south, either club or country?
3. Ditto re number of coaches who after coaching in either the NH/SH now coach in the other?
Reason I ask is that your article should really be titled:
Look out South, the North/ South are coming.
And that your ‘reasons for this’ shouldnt focus so much on strategies but rather the plundering of players and what needs to be done about it.
SA for example could easily put a side consisting of entirely northern based players that would improve on the 2017 results. Easily.
Now, could England put one together based on the players they have in the SH? Hmmm. Could they even find a backline? At all? Hmmm.
January 5th 2018 @ 11:01am
Mmmmm..k said | January 5th 2018 @ 11:01am | ! Report
Pros from up North don’t come South for less money. Why would they?
The money is there so they stay there. The money is there so players from the South go there. You should know this.
It’s the same reason Pacific Island players go to NZ and Australia. By your logic you would be asking why not many Australians play pro rugby in Tonga and why couldn’t Australia put a side together from Australian pros that play in Tonga.
As far as residency goes, it’s been extended to 5 years instead of 3. So that will make the likes of Aki and Stander less likely, assuming they went to Ireland wanting to play for Ireland.
England has no players playing for England that turned pro in union outside of Europe does it?
How many does Wales have, 1?
There is no plundering of players.
“Plundering” suggests they were stolen. They left the South themselves and we’re not taken. Much in the same way how NZ offers scholarships to players from other countries.
Were the likes of Laulala, Fekitoa, Fafita, Naholo and Tamanivalu plundered by NZ?
January 5th 2018 @ 2:04pm
Ex force fan said | January 5th 2018 @ 2:04pm | ! Report
It is a fact that the Northern hemisphere has been using Southern born players, especially those from South African and the Pacific Islands to improve their teams and competitions. The demise of the Boks can be directly related to two factors: the exodus of players (lately even players that benefit from affirmative action as leaving) and the refusal of the Bok coach to pick the best Bok side. While the players move from South to North and especially young players that can play international rugby for their new country e.g. Barrett and Stander the South will continue to loose ground to the North. In the extreme the South may become a developing ground for the North as it already is in some other sports like soccer.
What we need a well funded and managed competition that are not dependent on the ailing economy of South Africa, the small economy of NA and the narrow minded interests of NSW and QLD. We need to tap into the wealth and fast growing economies like Japan, South East Asia, China, India, Korea etc if we want to be able to compete with the North. Superugby is the anchor around our neck that is killing rugby in the Southern Hemisphere.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:31am
Council said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:31am | ! Report
Interesting as most of us from down South only really consider games by the big three when making these comparisons.
I feel it’s somewhat of a balancing game by NH fans to add the Islands in there as it feels like its picking teams that won’t have a particularly good record, just to bolster the North V South win ratio.
At the same time it’s unfair to base it off Sanzar vs the North.
I believe the power base is still in the south, even given recent trends of poor Wallabies and Boks and good form from the Poms and Irish.
Though this comes from an optimistic feeling of the Boks and Wallabies coming right.
We all think with our hearts as the end of the day don’t we?
January 5th 2018 @ 11:21am
Taylorman said | January 5th 2018 @ 11:21am | ! Report
Yes if Georgia, Russia, Germany etc were to travel perhaps we might have some evening up.
January 5th 2018 @ 11:31am
Mmmmm..k said | January 5th 2018 @ 11:31am | ! Report
I think the point is that many in the South call the South 3 teams and the North 6 teams.
Is it not logical to do 6 vs 6?
I would have thought so, that’s normal and not skewing the odds in anyone’s favour.
Do players go where the money is and do the residency rules cost some countries and help others? Yes.
However the countries who can claim innocence are not NZ and Aus.
Arg and SA are the most innocent in the South but I’m just wondering, is Arg even part of the South or is it just SANZAR?
January 5th 2018 @ 12:03pm
Taylorman said | January 5th 2018 @ 12:03pm | ! Report
No its not logical because in terms of the south leading the north its always been based on the usual top SH3. Argie has by osmosis gradually been included it seems. If Samoa, Tonga etc are included then theres never been dominance. Ivevalways only ever thought of it as the 5N vs the SH 3 N.
Here the writer hascwatered that down to improve the north percentages but doesnt actually say who hes included.
January 5th 2018 @ 1:15pm
Jacko said | January 5th 2018 @ 1:15pm | ! Report
Thats it Tman…Use Samoa and Fiji and put them up against the Lions…If you seriously want to compare lets see how many times the Lions ( a combined 4 nations team) have beaten the ABs in the last 40 yrs
January 5th 2018 @ 2:34pm
Mmmmm..k said | January 5th 2018 @ 2:34pm | ! Report
So 6 to 3 makes sense?
It doesn’t. Never has and never will.
You cherry picked the 3 best sides from the South and are comparing them to the 4th, 5th and 6th best sides from the North.
If you want to skew results it makes sense.
Do you want to skew the results?
January 5th 2018 @ 12:52pm
Jacko said | January 5th 2018 @ 12:52pm | ! Report
Also lets not forget that 85%of the World population live in the NH…So you are asking the SH to provide 6 teams from 15% of the worlds population against the NHs 85%
Also the LIONS are not a NH country….They are 4 nations combined together….and with massive ref help still only managed to draw against a nation of 4million……..The 4 nations have a population somewhere near 65 million………How does the SH compete when using the Lions to skew the stats? Where is the SH equivilent of this lions tour? Why use 7 teams for the year for the NH but 6 teams for the Nov matches…All the figures are massively skewed in the NHs favour for some unknown reason
January 5th 2018 @ 2:43pm
Mmmmm..k said | January 5th 2018 @ 2:43pm | ! Report
I’m not asking anyone to do anything.
I’m just stating the fact that when comparing 1 group to another it makes no sense to include weaker sides from 1 but exclude them from the other and then feel better about yourself after skewing the results.
The SH is not your tribe. There is no need to try and stand up for it by being unreasonable. There is nothing to defend against an enemy that doesn’t exist.
And yes, The Lions did draw with the world’s best team on NZs home turf.
But as you say, that’s no big deal because the Lions had played together a couple of times.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:37am
Jake said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:37am | ! Report
Yeh, the north is coming………………….loaded with SH coaches and players.
Shakin in me boots.
Times have changed because SA, Oz (mainly) and NZ continually lose players to the cheque books of the NH club so it’s really only world cup time when those teams are at their peak. Will be over a decade since a home nation (the only home nation, England) has made a final come 2019.
England are the only team from the NH that will ever make a WC final, let alone win the the thing and as history has proven, that happens once in a blue moon.
January 5th 2018 @ 11:10am
RahRah said | January 5th 2018 @ 11:10am | ! Report
I see Stirzaker is on his way North as well.
January 5th 2018 @ 11:20am
Taylorman said | January 5th 2018 @ 11:20am | ! Report
I hear theres a new airline service being touted by the northern rugby unions- disposable aircraft that are only designed to fly north.
Once theyve dropped the coaches and players off, theyre sent for destruction, too costly to send back empty.
Im getting on it, could get bigger than bitcoin.😀
January 5th 2018 @ 11:33am
Mmmmm..k said | January 5th 2018 @ 11:33am | ! Report
Jeff Parling must have caught a boat.
January 5th 2018 @ 12:13pm
Taylorman said | January 5th 2018 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
OGaras hitch hiking to Christchurch as our sole import. Goalkicking coach😆
January 5th 2018 @ 11:22am
Mmmmm..k said | January 5th 2018 @ 11:22am | ! Report
History has proven that it’s swings and roundabouts when it comes to who is the best in the world.
How many players from down South played for Wales in 2017? I mean players that went North after they were older than 13.
How many start for Ireland?
How many for England?
Regular match day players for Wales is a total of 1.
Ire is a total of 1 or 2.
England is none or possibly 1.
Now how many Pacific Islanders who left the islands after the age of 13 play for NZ and Aus in 2017?
Laulala, Fafita, Speight, Koroibete, Fekitoa, Tamanivalu, Naivalu, Naholo, Timani, Tupou, Kuridrani.
Glass houses?
Players play where the money is.
January 5th 2018 @ 12:12pm
Taylorman said | January 5th 2018 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
Rubbish, none moved because they were guaranteed a contract. We dont buy pro players.
The NH buy pros off the shelf, already packaged and outfitted.
Yes they go where the money is and that money is in the NH.
Glass houses, pff. We have to create those players, not unwrap them.
And no, there are no swings and roundabouts.
January 5th 2018 @ 2:58pm
Mmmmm..k said | January 5th 2018 @ 2:58pm | ! Report
Taylorman.
Clearly you are not following.
Samoa, Tonga and Fiji don’t have pro leagues of note to “buy” from. The players do come to NZ and Australia for opportunity and do play for NZ and Australia. They DO get paid more than they would in their home countries. They DO get more opportunities by doing this.
Please don’t say “rubbish” to something I say just because you don’t agree or fail to understand what I say….OK?
When you say “we” you include the whole of the SH do you?
But yes NZ rugby created Thorn and SBW. Aus rugby created Speight, Kepu, Koroibete, Naivalu didn’t they?
Actually, they didn’t.
NZ or Australian rugby didn’t create Teo.
Was it NH rugby or SH rugby that created Schmidt, Henry, Hansen, Cheika and Jones as coaches?
I’m not sure, a lot of their development as coaches happened in the NH.
January 5th 2018 @ 12:57pm
piru said | January 5th 2018 @ 12:57pm | ! Report
History has proven that it’s swings and roundabouts when it comes to who is the best in the world.
incorrect
History has shown that New Zealand are, on any given day, the best.
I’m sorry if this causes hurt feelings, but the All Blacks have occupied the no 1 spot for almost as long as the rankings have existed with only brief periods of another team poking it’s head above (and almost always a result of RWC games being worth double points).
I’m sure I’m just an arrogant kiwi, however and numbers mean something different to other people
January 5th 2018 @ 1:33pm
Rugby Fan said | January 5th 2018 @ 1:33pm | ! Report
That sounds right to me, so I certainly wouldn’t call you an arrogant kiwi for anything you say there.
January 5th 2018 @ 3:40pm
Mmmmm..k said | January 5th 2018 @ 3:40pm | ! Report
You wouldn’t say that claiming NZ is the best in any given day is being arrogant?
Neither would I, I would just say it’s wrong because they don’t win 1 “given day” out of 5.
January 5th 2018 @ 3:27pm
Mmmmm..k said | January 5th 2018 @ 3:27pm | ! Report
Has NZ never been beaten by Wales, Eng, FRA, Ire and drawn with Scotland?
History has not proven NZ is always the best. It’s unquestionably proven that is not the case Piru.
But yes, NZ has been the world’s highest ranked team for about 85% of the last 17 years.
Rugby has been around for longer than 17 years and NZ is not the SH.
Aus has not been a top 3 side for most of its rugby history. For its first 82 years the Wallabies won 1 in 3 games and had a losing record against France, Wales, Scotland, Ire and The Lions.
Now the people of Aus start rioting unless they are top 2.
NZ have been, on Ave, the best team over the history of the game. They have been the best the most often.
The point is that they haven’t always been the best.
The point is that Aus has not often been better than Scotland. Over the last 10 years Scotland has the better of Aus, winning 3 of 5. Prior to 1984 Scotland has won 70% against Aus.
It wasn’t until 1996 that Aus gained a winning record against Wales.
SA is now ranked 6th in the world and lost by 35 to Ire. Scot just put over 50 on Aus.
As I said, and rightly so, it’s all swings and roundabouts.
January 5th 2018 @ 11:54am
piru said | January 5th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
Seems to me England are peaking early – no RWC for them
January 5th 2018 @ 12:56pm
Jacko said | January 5th 2018 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
Yes Eddie does tend to have a 2 year up cycle…followed by a down cycle and a new job
January 5th 2018 @ 12:48pm
Taylorman said | January 5th 2018 @ 12:48pm | ! Report
They moved, they werent plundered. Do you have documented evidence of each of those players being specifically targeted bybthe NZRFU at the time or did you just google some names out of hundreds that move here and end up successful professionals?
And if youre so smart on the matter who are this years 13 year old targets?
Come on smarty, get your list out.
Yeah thought so.
There is NO money in the islands. That is different from buting already contracted players?
January 5th 2018 @ 3:36pm
Mmmmm..k said | January 5th 2018 @ 3:36pm | ! Report
Nobody was plundered.
As I’ve said, it was always the players choice.
You are the one who keeps saying they are “plundered”. I’m the one saying that players get offered opportunities and make there own choices.
If you are asking if NZ rugby entities persue players from overseas then yes, they do.
If you are asking if NZ rugby entities persue league players then yes, they do.
If you are asking if Pacific Island players chose to go to NZ and Australia for a career in rugby then yes, they do.
You know this.
January 5th 2018 @ 1:09pm
Jacko said | January 5th 2018 @ 1:09pm | ! Report
Oliver how can you use the Lions as a NH team in these stats? What is the SH equivilent? When do they play? Can I get tickets? So you use 7 teams for the years stats yet 6 teams for the Nov stats..The Lions are from 4 different nations drawn from a population of around 65 million,
Badly skewed in one Hemispheres favor yet the SH still wins a higher % away than the NH and the Nh has only won 52% of matches yet has hosted 60%
As Tman said…..Watch out SH the SH players and Coaches living in the NH are coming to get you
January 5th 2018 @ 1:18pm
piru said | January 5th 2018 @ 1:18pm | ! Report
Never understood by what right they were called the Lions anyway, surely the country with the best claim to the name would be South Africa.
Why isn’t there a Southern “Lions” concept? They could play every four years – two years alternate to the British Lions.
SA/NZ/Aus – would be a great side.
January 5th 2018 @ 1:44pm
richard said | January 5th 2018 @ 1:44pm | ! Report
I will go out on a limb here.Wasn’t the royal emblem of England three lions? Maybe that is where the name comes from.