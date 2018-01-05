Sydney boy Cummins fires in home Test debut

After waiting six long years to run out for his maiden Sydney Test, Pat Cummins made the most of his homecoming on Thursday.

The Australian quick struck twice on the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG, removing top order batsmen Mark Stoneman and James Vince.

Cummins was arguably Australia’s best bowler, finishing the day with figures of 2-44 from 17 overs.

Born and raised in Penrith, the 24-year-old grew up dreaming of playing an SGG Test but had up until now been forced to watch from the stands because of a horror string of injuries.

“He’s obviously a great talent for Australian cricket,” teammate Mitchell Marsh said.

“He’s showed that this series, he’s a big-game player.

“He’s got the ability to take big wickets for us as a team.

“He’s obviously got a bright future, at a young age he is a leader of our attack.”

He got the first breakthrough of the day when Stoneman edged him to keeper Tim Paine for 24 in the first session.

He then found Vince’s top edge off a short and wide delivery to have the home side on top at 2-88.

And while England fought their way back into the match thanks to Joe Root and Dawid Malan, his breakthrough at the top of the order proved vital.

After a series of back, foot, side, and heel injuries which have largely kept him on ice since his stellar debut in South Africa in 2011, Cummins at one time wondered whether he would ever get to play a home Test.

While he has played one Twenty20 and four one-day internationals at the ground, it was a Sydney Test which he coveted.

He has been so affected by injuries over the past six years that the 2017-18 Ashes has been his first Test series played on Australian soil, taking 15 wickets in the first four matches.

Because of his history, there were fears he would breakdown during the series but has lasted all five Tests.

It was also a solid bounce back after struggling on a lifeless MCG pitch in the fourth Test.

He recorded figures of 1-117 in Melbourne but showed great perseverance to battle through a stomach bug, which was so bad he slept through the tea break on day two.