Where will your side finish in 2018? (Part Four)

After three days of surprisingly little abuse, I finally complete my predictions for the upcoming 2018 NRL season – including my tip for the premiership.
So, without any further delay, here is my anticipated Top Four.
4th – Parramatta Eels
Will the return of the Prodigal Son, Jarryd Hayne, be beneficial or detrimental to Parramatta’s premiership hopes?
When the enigmatic Hayne announced his return to the NRL in 2016, the Parramatta faithful publicly pleaded for their beloved fullback to wear the Blue and Gold colours once more.
Hayne would go on to don the Blue and Gold – for the Gold Coast Titans, in a move that shattered the majority of Eels fans.
He now returns to the club in 2018 as an even more polarising figure. Hayne’s talent is undeniable, yet it remains to be seen whether his presence will strengthen or disrupt Parramatta’s push for the premiership.
His arrival is particularly dejecting for Bevan French and Clinton Gutherson, who had established themselves as the club’s two choices for the fullback position.
However, I see no reason why Hayne will regain his favoured spot at fullback given the form Gutherson was in prior to suffering an ACL injury. The former Sea Eagle experienced a breakout season last year in the fullback role, with Parramatta winning seven of nine games when he was wearing the No. 1 jersey.
Barring Hayne’s return, the Eels enter 2018 with primarily the same side that finished in fourth place last year. Next year, however, Brad Arthur will enjoy the reward of having a full season with Mitchell Moses wearing the five-eighth jersey.
The former Tiger proved one of the best buys of the season last year, finishing his 16 games in the Blue and Gold with 14 try-assists, 17 line break-assists, four line breaks and one try. While the Eels may possess one of the most formidable backlines in the competition, their forward pack lacks impact, as other than Nathan Brown none of Parramatta’s regular middle forwards averaged over 100 metres gained per game.
Coach Arthur will be hoping that recruit Kane Evans will be able to provide that power. Anything less than a top-four spot this year would be considered a major step backwards in Parramatta’s title aspirations.
Third – Sydney Roosters
The Roosters enter this season as the punters’ favourites for the 2018 Telstra Premiership. As expected, much of the hype surrounding Trent Robinson’s men stems from the signings of superstar fullback James Tedesco and two-time Dally M winner Cooper Cronk.
The explosive Tedesco is an enormous upgrade on the reliable Michael Gordon, who is ten years older than the former Tigers fullback.
Tedesco topped the league last year for tackle busts with 153, more than double Gordon’s 65. The NSW Blues fullback also trumps Gordon in line breaks, try-assists and total running metres.
Gordon’s exit, however, leaves the Roosters without an obvious first-choice goal kicker – a serious issue given that premierships can be decided by goal kicking alone.
Meanwhile, the signing of the 34-year-old Cronk and release of 28-year-old Mitchell Pearce suggests that the inability to win a premiership within the next two years would be considered a failure.
Yet, Roosters fans would be confident of claiming the trophy within the next two years given the wealth of big-game experience that Cronk brings – a quality which may have proved vital in last year’s Preliminary final defeat to the Cowboys.
The departures of Kane Evans, Connor Watson, Aidan Guerra and Michael Gordon will impact upon the Roosters’ depth this season and suggest that a clean bill of health is important in their title ambitions.
Second – Melbourne Storm
Can the Melbourne Storm be the first side since the Brisbane Broncos of 1992-1993 to collect back-to-back premierships?
2017 will be the first year that the infamous ‘Big Three’ are no longer together. However, early signs indicate that Cooper Cronk clone Brodie Croft is more than capable of filling the void left by the Australian halfback.
In his four appearances in 2017, Croft crossed for four tries and displayed composure in kicking the match-winning field goal against the Cowboys in Round 15. While Croft is and may never be the player Cronk was for Melbourne, in just four outings he has proven to be a suitable replacement.
The departures of Jordan McLean and Tohu Harris have been offset by the arrivals of Sam Kasiano and Patrick Kaufusi. Although a significant downgrade, Melbourne fans will still be hopeful given Craig Bellamy’s ability to produce the best out of his players. Ryan Hoffman also returns to the club he won a Premiership with in 2012.
In their 21 seasons in the National Rugby League, the Storm have reached a stunning eight grand finals. This number should increase at the conclusion of the 2018 season, but it will be the Cowboys who will emerge victorious this time.
Minor premiers – North Queensland Cowboys
While the Roosters have amassed quite the team in 2018, this writer is still of the opinion that Paul Green’s Cowboys will emerge Premiers come the 30th of September. The Cowboys’ extraordinary run towards last year’s grand final was highly impressive given that they were without Australian international representatives Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott.
Both return in 2018 and are joined by Melbourne Storm recruit Jordan McLean. From Thurston’s devastating injury came the stunning rise of Michael Morgan. Previously just a foil to the illustrious ‘JT’, Morgan’s rapid improvement saw the Cowboys classed by Andrew Johns as a “more dangerous team” with Morgan at halfback rather than Thurston.
While maybe an exaggeration, North Queensland still possess arguably the strongest halves pairing in the competition. When combined with their rampaging forward pack headlined by Jason Taumalolo and dependable backline, it would be quite surprising if the Cowboys were not to qualify for back-to-back grand finals.
So, to all Sydneysiders, as hard as it may be our only hope of premiership glory is to hop on the Roosters bandwagon as I believe that they are the only side capable of challenging the might of the Storm and Cowboys next year.
Regardless, I expect JT’s mob to claim retribution for last year’s grand final defeat. Do you agree? Let me know in the comments below! Hope you enjoyed the series Roarers – only 62 days to go!
January 5th 2018 @ 9:48am
Renegade said | January 5th 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Good series mate, well done.
Right now my favourites for the competition are the Cowboys, they are the clear standout at the moment but i’m still looking through all the teams strengths and weaknesses.
As I said yesterday, I don’t believe Parramatta will have the dream run they had last year.
The Sharks will be back in the top four but whether they replace Parra or the Storm in your predictions is the question. The Roosters should finish in the four with the side they’ve assembled.
Melbourne won’t be playing in the GF this year.
I think Penrith are a chance to sneak into the four if they can get it together early in the year.
January 5th 2018 @ 9:53am
Mr X said | January 5th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
Cheers Renegade.
1st to 3rd were no brainers for me this year. Storm still too classy, even without Cronk. Their forward pack is very strong and of course their spine is still highly skillful. If the Roosters do not make the Top Four it’s a crime given their roster… and the Cowboys, well their pack has to be near the best in the game and with JT and Morgan running things I cannot see them getting beaten.
I am a bit unsure about Parra and whether last year they overachieved but I liked how they played and still think their back seven in particular is dangerous. Cronulla are certainly a chance of sneaking into the four if Moylan and Townsend combine well, but I have already gone into this obviously. I would love my Panthers to finally break into the four but they just don’t play smart enough at the moment. Hopefully Maloney can help with that.
Enjoy the rest of the off-season!
January 5th 2018 @ 1:37pm
Mike from tari said | January 5th 2018 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
Can’t see the Cowboys being beaten, you mean going through the year undefeated if so I can’t see that happening but I think you mean for the GF, be interesting to see your prediction in 10 months time.
January 5th 2018 @ 2:38pm
Mr X said | January 5th 2018 @ 2:38pm | ! Report
Of course they will be beaten during the regular season!. I meant that they are my picks for the premiership.
January 5th 2018 @ 9:53am
Duncan Smith said | January 5th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
It’s good Cronk left because the Storm needed new blood. Normally, you’d say a Croft-Munster halves pairing was too inexperienced to win a title, but Smith and Slater are there so it doesn’t matter. The best buy though may be Kasiano, who was always the Bulldogs’ most dangerous forward when he came on.
I wouldn’t mind seeing the Cowboys win it though to send JT out on top.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:52am
Mr X said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:52am | ! Report
JT winning in his last season would certainly be the perfect story for journalists to write about for years. I think Melbourne displayed enough potential in the Origin period last year, particularly against the Roosters, to show that they can manage without Cronk at least given the talent they have coming through. And Bellamy has a track record of getting the best out of players and Kasiano could be one of them. He was inconsistent at the Dogs at times but the change to Melbourne could be just what he needs.
January 5th 2018 @ 12:35pm
The Barry said | January 5th 2018 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
I think Kasiano will have a huge season. For the past 3-4 years we’d get the off season stories about how much weight he’d lost and photos to support it, but by round 3 he’d be a blob again. Regularly happened to a few Bulldogs forwards. I don’t think Bellamy will tolerate that.
Kasiano will be playing lean and mean or he won’t be seen.
January 5th 2018 @ 2:40pm
Mr X said | January 5th 2018 @ 2:40pm | ! Report
Exactly right TB. The discipline over at the Storm should be perfect for Kasiano and if he can’t take it he simply won’t be playing first grade.
January 5th 2018 @ 9:58am
BA Sports said | January 5th 2018 @ 9:58am | ! Report
I agree on Gutherson having first shot at Fullback and form will then dictate who gets second shot, which would seem fair. Arthur has shown himself to be a loyal person and someone who sticks with his guys, so assuming Gutho is fit to go, he will get first shot.
People forget that Arthur has coached Hayne before, so this isn’t a situation where Arthur has to learn who Hayne is, he knows (to what degree a coach can), and Hayne has had issue with one coach in his career – and he has been coached by some coaches notorious for not being easy to get along with (i.e Daniel Anderson and Ricky Stuart), so it is more likely he will work well with Arthur than not.
I agree with your assessment of the Roosters as well. Their depth will be tested. And if they have a slow start to the season (as combination settle in) losing a few games, then lose one or two through Origin, then lose a couple more on the back of depth being challenged, it could see them slip to the bottom of the 8. How Cronk and Teddy work is obviously key for them, but Liu will be the other key. He now has 100 games under his belt and every attacking stat has continued to go up every year, I am not a Roosters fan, but i enjoy watching him play. He will get increased responsibility this year (with Guera gone) and if he continues to ascend, that will have a huge impact on the Roosters ladder position.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:55am
Mr X said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:55am | ! Report
The point you bring up about Hayne is a good one. He may be a polarising figure now but his relationship with Arthur should mean he is committed and otherwise, if not, Arthur is the kind of coach who will put one player first. Also an interesting point about the need for Lui to stand up – not a particularly well known forward at the Roosters but he definitely has shown the balance in agility and size to be an asset.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:14am
Glenn said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report
Agree with your assessment about Cowboys having a very strong roster and likely to finish on top as long as injuries don’t strike.
Not sure about Parramatta, and I am a Parra supporter, their back line very good but I think they’re short one big middle forward still. Regarding Hayne he’ll end up as centre or wing imo with probably French fb and Gutho centre. Still think top 8 but not top 4.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:49am
Mr X said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:49am | ! Report
Agree that Hayne would be best utilised on the centre or wing given Gutherson’s form from last year (which hopefully he doesn’t lose given his ACL injury). I also agree that they are one big middle forward short but I don’t think it is a major problem, especially if Kane Evans can step up.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:20am
ScottWoodward.me said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:20am | ! Report
Hi X,
“Barring Hayne’s return, the Eels enter 2018 with primarily the same side that finished in fourth place last year.”
X, the Eels are missing their best player from last season, Semi Radradra who, along with a stunning form run from Nathan Brown and astute coaching from BA, catapulted them to an exaggerated 4th.
Radradra would make most best ever top 13 teams so his loss is monumental, and Brown’s form in the WC was shocking.
Kane Evans certainly gives them much needed size in the forwards, but he never made it at the Roosters because he is a poor defender. IMO, their best big man is Penni Terepo who showed the benefit of playing without injury in the WC and would be my starting prop.
They may not make the 4 this year, but they have a top 4 coach.
January 5th 2018 @ 10:47am
Mr X said | January 5th 2018 @ 10:47am | ! Report
Morning Scott,
Semi may be a loss, but the Eels still have a seriously good back line without him (Gutherson, French, Jennings, Hayne, Auva’a). I don’t think you can judge Brown’s prospects in 2018 based off the World Cup though. I do agree that Parramatta are missing a bit of size up front still but other than that I think they are a Top Four side, particularly given the strength of their 1-7.
January 5th 2018 @ 11:04am
ScottWoodward.me said | January 5th 2018 @ 11:04am | ! Report
X
French is too small for a long term wing IMO, if he is not to be the long term 1 then he will go as he is quiet freakish and could command a fullback salary. All he needs to do is to increase his cardio input which should come with a strong pre season; nice problem to have with Gutho also a contender although his injury may impact his early season form as it takes time to come back. The other wing is Auva’s who is best suited to centre IMO. Jennings takes up a big wack of the cap but he was the best centre in the WC for mine and important to the Eels with his experience.
Norman is a massive talent but his figures last season were down about 25% late in the season; he seemed content to let Moses set up the tries and control play. He needs to find that extra 25% and make Kevie Walters think about him more than he has.
January 5th 2018 @ 11:53am
BA Sports said | January 5th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
Acknowledging your point about the money but French is Nathan Blacklock 2.0 without the flips. I think Parra fans would take 121 tries in 135 starts (preferring if it were 242 tries in 270 starts I am sure).
I agree their pack is a player or two short. Players like Mau and Moeroa and these days Mannah, the worst they will give you is a 6 out of 10 performance, but the best they will give you is probably a 7.5. Good, never bad, never great.
Alvaro is the real deal for me. I think he is a bit of a Mark O’Meley (with a little more brain power) or a slightly better Shane Tronc (who was underrated). If he continues to develop it will be huge for Parra.
They also need Terepo to step up so they can weed out Edwards who just kills them with errors and penalties.
January 5th 2018 @ 11:10am
Greg Ambrose said | January 5th 2018 @ 11:10am | ! Report
Your top eight is basically the same as last season except the mighty Sea Beagles have been relegated and the marching Saints promoted.
While your logic is pretty sound the chance of the season being so stable and predictable is close to non existent MR X I believe.
Over the last decade just over half the teams have made the eight again on average and repeated the top eight finish the next season. This season looks harder to predict than any I’ve seen. The most number of teams is 6 to play finals again.
I’ll stick my neck out then. Storm to finish in the bottom of the eight, Sharks and Broncos to miss out. Eagles to finish 4th , another team like the Raiders to fight back and make the eight ( could be just about any team to be honest)
January 5th 2018 @ 12:13pm
BA Sports said | January 5th 2018 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
Its a good point that the liklihood of seven of the same teams making the eight would be low.
That said, I think most would suggest that the Warriors, Knights, Rabbits, Titans and Tigers are very unlikely to make the eight and the Dogs and Raiders slightly less unlikely. Even if one of those teams exceeds expectations, which is quite probable, that still only leaves about 10 teams with a realistic shot (and those ten happen to include the top 8 from last year).
Hopefully this year though the gap between first and eighth is a lot less.
January 5th 2018 @ 2:44pm
Mr X said | January 5th 2018 @ 2:44pm | ! Report
I’ve had a couple of people point this out. While true, I went with these teams as firstly, I obviously thought they would make the eight and also, I could back up that opinion. It is likely that there may be one team that surprises and makes the finals but if I don’t have stats or solid evidence to back that opinion up, I would end up looking quite dumb. In the end, while the Top Eight is quite similar, I have still included some movement within it and am still pretty uncertain about this year given the quality of the lower sides in my rankings.