2018 Sydney International live stream: When does the tournament start? Dates, venue, players, broadcast information

The final lead-up event to the Australian Open gets underway on Sunday, January 7 when the Sydney International begins. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the event online and watching it on TV.
Played at the New South Wales Tennis Centre in Olympic Park, the tournament goes for a week with both the women’s and men’s finals set to be played from 5pm (AEDT) on Saturday, January 13.
The Sydney International is often competed on a smaller scale to that of the Brisbane International thanks to it’s closeness to the Australian Open, but the field this year has plenty of top names.
How to watch the tournament on TV
The tournament will be broadcast live on the seven network. They have exclusive coverage of the whole summer of tennis, with the Sydney International set to be shown on 7TWO.
They are likely to show the best matches every day – those on centre court – as well as Australians on outside courts.
7TWO can be found on Channel 72 for digital users and 127 for Foxtel users.
How to stream the tournament online
To live stream the tournament online, you will need to use 7tennis website or application. This will allow you to stream both any games broadcast on 7TWO and any other games on courts equiped for TV coverage not being shown at that time.
The app and website are both free to use.
Which players are playing?
Men
Kei Nishikori is the leading light in the men’s field. The Japanese star is the 22nd ranked player in the world, but before injury spent most of last year in the top ten. Jordan Thompson leads the Australian charge at the Sydney International crown.
|Player
|Nation
|Ranking
|Kei Nishikori
|Japan
|22
|Albert Vinolas-Ramos
|Spain
|23
|Giles Muller
|France
|25
|Diego Schwartzman
|Argentina
|26
|Fabio Fognini
|Italy
|27
|Adrian Mannarino
|France
|28
|Philipp Kohlschreiber
|Germany
|29
|Damir Dzumhur
|Bosnia
|30
|Mischa Zverev
|Germany
|33
|Filip Kranjovic
|Serbia
|34
|Fernando Verdasco
|Spain
|35
|Feliciano Lopez
|Spain
|36
|Alexandr Dolgopolov
|Ukraine
|38
|Benoit Paire
|France
|41
|Paolo Lorenzi
|Italy
|43
|Alijaz Bedene
|Great Britain
|49
|Leonardo Mayer
|Argentina
|52
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|Germany
|53
|Jared Donaldson
|USA
|54
|Jordan Thompson
|Australia
|94
|WC
|TBC
|TBC
|WC
|TBC
|TBC
|WC
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
Women
The women’s draw is headlined by Venus Williams. The American is a multi-time grand slam winner. Other former grand slam winners in the field include Jelena Optapenko, Sloane Stephens and Samantha Stosur, while Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova are also listed to play.
|Player
|Nation
|Ranking
|Venus Williams
|USA
|5
|Jelena Ostapenko
|Latvia
|7
|Johanna Konta
|Great Britain
|9
|Kristina Mladenovic
|France
|11
|Sloane Stephens
|USA
|13
|Julia Goerges
|Germany
|14
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|Russia
|15
|Anastasija Sevastova
|Latvia
|16
|Ashleigh Barty
|Australia
|17
|Elina Vesnina
|Russia
|18
|Magdalena Rybarikova
|Slovakia
|20
|Angelique Kerber
|Germany
|21
|Barbora Strycova
|Czech Republic
|23
|Daria Kasatkina
|Russia
|24
|Daria Gavrilova
|Australia
|25
|Dominika Cibulkova
|Slovakia
|26
|Shuai Peng
|China
|27
|Agnieszka Radwanska
|Poland
|28
|Petra Kvitova
|Czech Republic
|29
|Lucie Safarova
|Czech Republic
|30
|Kiki Bertens
|Netherlands
|31
|Mirjana Lucic-Baroni
|Croatia
|32
|Samantha Stosur (WC)
|Australia
|41
|WC
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
Full tournament schedule
|Day
|Session
|Start time (AEDT)
|Matches
|1 – Sunday Jan 7
|Day
|12:00 PM
|First round
|2 – Monday Jan 8
|Day
|12:00 PM
|First round
|3 – Tuesday Jan 9
|Day
|12:00 PM
|Men’s first round, women’s second round
|4 – Wednesday Jan 10
|Day
|12:00 PM
|Second round
|4 – Wednesday Jan 10
|Night
|7:00 PM
|Second round
|5 – Thursday Jan 11
|Day
|1:00 PM
|Quarter-finals
|5 – Thursday Jan 11
|Night
|7:00 PM
|Quarter-finals
|6 – Friday Jan 12
|Day
|2:00 PM
|Women’s first semi-final, men’s first semi-final
|6 – Friday Jan 12
|Night
|7:00 PM
|Women’s second semi-final, men’s second semi-final
|7 – Saturday Jan 13
|Night
|5:00 PM
|Women’s final
|7 – Saturday Jan 13
|Night
|7:00 PM
|Men’s final