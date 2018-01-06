 

2018 Sydney International live stream: When does the tournament start? Dates, venue, players, broadcast information

    The final lead-up event to the Australian Open gets underway on Sunday, January 7 when the Sydney International begins. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the event online and watching it on TV.

    Played at the New South Wales Tennis Centre in Olympic Park, the tournament goes for a week with both the women’s and men’s finals set to be played from 5pm (AEDT) on Saturday, January 13.

    The Sydney International is often competed on a smaller scale to that of the Brisbane International thanks to it’s closeness to the Australian Open, but the field this year has plenty of top names.

    How to watch the tournament on TV

    The tournament will be broadcast live on the seven network. They have exclusive coverage of the whole summer of tennis, with the Sydney International set to be shown on 7TWO.

    They are likely to show the best matches every day – those on centre court – as well as Australians on outside courts.

    7TWO can be found on Channel 72 for digital users and 127 for Foxtel users.

    How to stream the tournament online

    To live stream the tournament online, you will need to use 7tennis website or application. This will allow you to stream both any games broadcast on 7TWO and any other games on courts equiped for TV coverage not being shown at that time.

    The app and website are both free to use.

    Which players are playing?

    Men
    Kei Nishikori is the leading light in the men’s field. The Japanese star is the 22nd ranked player in the world, but before injury spent most of last year in the top ten. Jordan Thompson leads the Australian charge at the Sydney International crown.

    Player Nation Ranking
    Kei Nishikori Japan 22
    Albert Vinolas-Ramos Spain 23
    Giles Muller France 25
    Diego Schwartzman Argentina 26
    Fabio Fognini Italy 27
    Adrian Mannarino France 28
    Philipp Kohlschreiber Germany 29
    Damir Dzumhur Bosnia 30
    Mischa Zverev Germany 33
    Filip Kranjovic Serbia 34
    Fernando Verdasco Spain 35
    Feliciano Lopez Spain 36
    Alexandr Dolgopolov Ukraine 38
    Benoit Paire France 41
    Paolo Lorenzi Italy 43
    Alijaz Bedene Great Britain 49
    Leonardo Mayer Argentina 52
    Jan-Lennard Struff Germany 53
    Jared Donaldson USA 54
    Jordan Thompson Australia 94
    WC TBC TBC
    WC TBC TBC
    WC TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC

    Women
    The women’s draw is headlined by Venus Williams. The American is a multi-time grand slam winner. Other former grand slam winners in the field include Jelena Optapenko, Sloane Stephens and Samantha Stosur, while Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova are also listed to play.

    Player Nation Ranking
    Venus Williams USA 5
    Jelena Ostapenko Latvia 7
    Johanna Konta Great Britain 9
    Kristina Mladenovic France 11
    Sloane Stephens USA 13
    Julia Goerges Germany 14
    Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Russia 15
    Anastasija Sevastova Latvia 16
    Ashleigh Barty Australia 17
    Elina Vesnina Russia 18
    Magdalena Rybarikova Slovakia 20
    Angelique Kerber Germany 21
    Barbora Strycova Czech Republic 23
    Daria Kasatkina Russia 24
    Daria Gavrilova Australia 25
    Dominika Cibulkova Slovakia 26
    Shuai Peng China 27
    Agnieszka Radwanska Poland 28
    Petra Kvitova Czech Republic 29
    Lucie Safarova Czech Republic 30
    Kiki Bertens Netherlands 31
    Mirjana Lucic-Baroni Croatia 32
    Samantha Stosur (WC) Australia 41
    WC TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC

    Full tournament schedule

    Day Session Start time (AEDT) Matches
    1 – Sunday Jan 7 Day 12:00 PM First round
    2 – Monday Jan 8 Day 12:00 PM First round
    3 – Tuesday Jan 9 Day 12:00 PM Men’s first round, women’s second round
    4 – Wednesday Jan 10 Day 12:00 PM Second round
    4 – Wednesday Jan 10 Night 7:00 PM Second round
    5 – Thursday Jan 11 Day 1:00 PM Quarter-finals
    5 – Thursday Jan 11 Night 7:00 PM Quarter-finals
    6 – Friday Jan 12 Day 2:00 PM Women’s first semi-final, men’s first semi-final
    6 – Friday Jan 12 Night 7:00 PM Women’s second semi-final, men’s second semi-final
    7 – Saturday Jan 13 Night 5:00 PM Women’s final
    7 – Saturday Jan 13 Night 7:00 PM Men’s final