2018 Sydney International live stream: When does the tournament start? Dates, venue, players, broadcast information

The final lead-up event to the Australian Open gets underway on Sunday, January 7 when the Sydney International begins. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the event online and watching it on TV.

Played at the New South Wales Tennis Centre in Olympic Park, the tournament goes for a week with both the women’s and men’s finals set to be played from 5pm (AEDT) on Saturday, January 13.

The Sydney International is often competed on a smaller scale to that of the Brisbane International thanks to it’s closeness to the Australian Open, but the field this year has plenty of top names.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The tournament will be broadcast live on the seven network. They have exclusive coverage of the whole summer of tennis, with the Sydney International set to be shown on 7TWO.

They are likely to show the best matches every day – those on centre court – as well as Australians on outside courts.

7TWO can be found on Channel 72 for digital users and 127 for Foxtel users.

How to stream the tournament online

To live stream the tournament online, you will need to use 7tennis website or application. This will allow you to stream both any games broadcast on 7TWO and any other games on courts equiped for TV coverage not being shown at that time.

The app and website are both free to use.

Which players are playing?

Men

Kei Nishikori is the leading light in the men’s field. The Japanese star is the 22nd ranked player in the world, but before injury spent most of last year in the top ten. Jordan Thompson leads the Australian charge at the Sydney International crown.

Player Nation Ranking Kei Nishikori Japan 22 Albert Vinolas-Ramos Spain 23 Giles Muller France 25 Diego Schwartzman Argentina 26 Fabio Fognini Italy 27 Adrian Mannarino France 28 Philipp Kohlschreiber Germany 29 Damir Dzumhur Bosnia 30 Mischa Zverev Germany 33 Filip Kranjovic Serbia 34 Fernando Verdasco Spain 35 Feliciano Lopez Spain 36 Alexandr Dolgopolov Ukraine 38 Benoit Paire France 41 Paolo Lorenzi Italy 43 Alijaz Bedene Great Britain 49 Leonardo Mayer Argentina 52 Jan-Lennard Struff Germany 53 Jared Donaldson USA 54 Jordan Thompson Australia 94 WC TBC TBC WC TBC TBC WC TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC

Women

The women’s draw is headlined by Venus Williams. The American is a multi-time grand slam winner. Other former grand slam winners in the field include Jelena Optapenko, Sloane Stephens and Samantha Stosur, while Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova are also listed to play.

Player Nation Ranking Venus Williams USA 5 Jelena Ostapenko Latvia 7 Johanna Konta Great Britain 9 Kristina Mladenovic France 11 Sloane Stephens USA 13 Julia Goerges Germany 14 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Russia 15 Anastasija Sevastova Latvia 16 Ashleigh Barty Australia 17 Elina Vesnina Russia 18 Magdalena Rybarikova Slovakia 20 Angelique Kerber Germany 21 Barbora Strycova Czech Republic 23 Daria Kasatkina Russia 24 Daria Gavrilova Australia 25 Dominika Cibulkova Slovakia 26 Shuai Peng China 27 Agnieszka Radwanska Poland 28 Petra Kvitova Czech Republic 29 Lucie Safarova Czech Republic 30 Kiki Bertens Netherlands 31 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni Croatia 32 Samantha Stosur (WC) Australia 41 WC TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC

Full tournament schedule