BBL07: An old man’s game because the young blokes can’t adapt

It still amuses me that a guy like 47-year-old Brad Hogg is not just still competing in the Big Bash League but quite regularly dominating. Now beyond 40 myself, and having not put on a pair of pads in seven summers, I feel like I’m still going – vicariously through Hoggy.
But Hogg is far from alone, and this adds to my amusement, albeit simultaneously adding to my concern about the next generation of cricketers coming through the Australian state ranks.
A whip around the country shows experience leading the way at most franchises: Michael Klinger in Perth, Brad Hodge and Cameron White (and Hogg) at the Melbourne Renegades, Kevin Pietersen at the Melbourne Stars, Shane Watson at the Sydney Thunder and Brendon McCullum in Brisbane.
The Sydney Sixers are missing Brad Haddin something terribly this season, while only Adelaide and Hobart have consciously moved older players on for this summer as they try and rebuild their squads.
The BBL leading run-scorers list is dominated by senior citizens: Klinger, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Luke Wright, Brad Hodge, Shaun Marsh, White, Moises Henriques, Tim Paine and Ben Dunk among them. It’s a little rough to include 30-year-old Moises Henriques in this grouping, but the point remains.
In terms of blokes with youth supposedly on their sides, Nic Maddinson sits just inside the top ten. Maddinson is also the poster boy for this awkward phenomenon, though; he’s had more BBL opportunities to bat than Hodge since the competition started in 2011-12 and the two share a strike rate around the 130 mark. Yet the grey-haired, straight-talking veteran has around 300 more runs and an average 20 runs superior while also facing around 40 per cent more balls per innings.
It’s little wonder Hodge is still in demand around the world as a T20 batsman. If it came down to choosing between him and Maddison to bat for my life, I certainly would not be choosing to have youth on my side.
The issue with the younger bats – and we’re into generalisations now – is that they just don’t have the patience to build an innings if and when the going gets tough. And the batting coach that rectifies this the soonest will be the one who can build a top order around a few key young players in the coming years.
There is some hope, however. Not for the Sixers, mind you. They look completely shot while ever Maddinson, Daniel Hughes and English pair Sam Billings and Jason Roy continue to fumble around, a situation that might only get worse now that Henriques has been granted indefinite personal leave. What an Ed Cowan at the top of their order couldn’t do for stability now.
Travis Head sits around number 25 on the all-time list, for what it’s worth, and in half as many innings as Maddinson already has a better average, a much healthier strike rate, only two fewer fifties and one more ton.
At the top of the Adelaide innings this season Alex Carey has been a huge factor in the Strikers being the surprise packet of BBL07. Alex Ross has saved Brisbane’s bacon from the middle order on several occasions already this summer after showing the same promise last year. And until Wednesday night just gone it was Marcus Harris, not Finch, getting the Melbourne Renegades off to decent starts in their opening games.
D’Arcy Short has been excellent in his last two digs for Tasmania, and with possible Australian T20 coach Ricky Ponting already a fan further honours mightn’t be too far away.
But the fact that the old blokes are still mostly leading the way in the run-making stakes speaks volumes for the way Australian cricket identifies young batting talent. Too many young guys are getting chances they haven’t necessarily earned, and are discarded too quickly when they don’t reach expectations.
The worrying question is: when will this cycle stop?
BBL07 table
After the Heat beat Perth on Friday night in front of a record Brisbane crowd, the Big Bash League table looks this way. Spoiler: there’s a new leader…
Brisbane 8
Perth 8
Adelaide 6
Melbourne Renegades 6
Sydney Thunder 4
Hobart 4
Sydney Sixers 0
Melbourne Stars 0
Upcoming games
Saturday – Game 19
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, MCG
The first instalment of a nicely growing rivalry, with the star-studded but ‘putrid’ performing green-Stars hosting the high-flying, middling-everything red-Renegades. Peter Handscomb is back in green, while Rob Quiney and Evan Gulbis have been left out. John Holland and Chris Tremain come into the red squad alongside the XI that thumped the Sixers on Wednesday.
Pure and simple, this is must-win for Stars if they have any desires on being beaten in the semis again this season. But on current form you couldn’t back them with someone else’s money.
Tip: Red Melbourne, and another Glenn Maxwell spray for the Stars.
Sunday – Game 20
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Showground
The Thunder dropped out of the top four with their loss to Hobart earlier this week, while on Thursday night the Hurricanes were also responsible for Adelaide’s first loss of the season.
Though the Strikers have the table position advantage, this feels like a pretty even game now. The Thunder haven’t been completely convincing but are more than capable. The Strikers have been ticking along nicely yet now feel vulnerable after a loss. Whoever fires first probably wins.
Tip: Thunder at home? Thunder at home!
Monday double-header – Game 21
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Bellerive Oval
Sixers? More like nixers, amiright? I’m so annoyed at how underwhelming the Sixers are this year that I have to stop myself talking about them because it will just come across ranty.
Hobart, on the other hand, have found some form with the bat and have unearthed an absolute gem in Jofra Archer. I’m still not sure if they’re a top-four team this summer, but it does genuinely feel like they’ve worked out what works for them.
Tip: Hurricanes. Darcy Short might win on his own.
Monday double-header – Game 22
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, the WACA
Heat-Scorchers on Friday night was a cracker, and now Scorchers-Renegades looms as another ‘game of the year’ candidate. Is this the slump Perth needs before they go onto winning title number four? It could be.
The Renegades, meanwhile, are ticking along nicely and will be wanting to use their momentum to set up their season before they lose Aaron Finch to national duty.
The Scorchers have one more scratchy game in them before they tune up for the finals.
Tip: Renegades in a huge upset in the west.
January 6th 2018 @ 7:15am
Rabbitz said | January 6th 2018 @ 7:15am | ! Report
Hi Brett,
A very interesting postulation. It possibly proves the adage “youth and enthusiasm is no match for experience, guile and rat cunning”.
I can’t see the cycle of “next wunderkind to has been in two weeks” being broken any time soon. The nature of the game and those who run and support it means that a long term view simply doesn’t exist.
The bigger impact is the fact that the short term view and the short form game is robbing batsmen and bowlers of their apprenticeships. They have nowhere to learn how to graft and tough it out. They bat on roads, for a few overs against bowlers who have yet to learn how to move the ball effectively, all the while they are being encouraged to slog.
Conversely, the bowlers have been robbed of their apprenticeships, so they have nowhere to learn how the extract life and movement from an unco-operative deck, they are load managed to the point where on a hot day on a backed pitch they can’t perform, all the while they are then fed as cannon fodder on wickets that are designed to help batsmen.
Where do any of them learn to be resilient?
Where do any of them get to develop their powers of concentration?
Where do any of them learn to deal with, or create a moving ball?
To answer my own question, apparently it is something you need to learn on a test tour to the subcontinent – when it is really all too late.
January 6th 2018 @ 1:46pm
Brett McKay said | January 6th 2018 @ 1:46pm | ! Report
All really good observations, Rabbz. The other over-riding question is do the younger players want to learn that resilience and concentration and all that, or do they simply want the ‘success’ of being on the BBL (and other T20 comps) circuit?
January 6th 2018 @ 7:56am
sheek said | January 6th 2018 @ 7:56am | ! Report
Rabbitz,
It doesn’t really matter that today’s generation of cricketers don’t possess resilience, concentration, red ball techniques, etc. Test & 1st class cricket are dying.
In 20 years time, if I make it to 80, I don’t expect to be still watching or hearing about test cricket, except from a nostalgic point of view.
it will be gone. Steve Smith’s current histrionics are the last hurrah of a soon-to-be-gone bygone era.
Administrators & players, even fans, can go on all they like about how much they care about test cricket.
But it’s all talk. Actions don’t match the rhetoric.
You don’t prepare for test cricket by playing T20. At least they had the good sense in the halcyon days of LOIs, to have the three-nation comp after the test series was completed.
The ACB even wised up eventually that it was important for leading test players to appear in 4-5 Shield games (out of 10) rather than just one or two.
Why should young players develop skills for red ball games, when its so easy to earn a wage from T20?
Back again in the halcyon days of LOIs, you still had to make the test team to earn the serious money. Not anymore.
It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Administrators and players talk about how much they care for test cricket. But everything they are presently doing is only guaranteeing its eventual demise.
January 6th 2018 @ 8:06am
sheek said | January 6th 2018 @ 8:06am | ! Report
And in an ironic response to Brett’s article, perhaps in a perversely reverse way, young cricketers need to develop their red balls skills in order to adequately compete in T20.
Who’d have thunk it! I certainly can’t believe I said it.
So maybe those money hungry & money obsessed administrators need the red ball game more than ever, after all…..
January 6th 2018 @ 1:43pm
Kanga said | January 6th 2018 @ 1:43pm | ! Report
Sheek
U r spot on mate .
January 6th 2018 @ 10:18am
BennO said | January 6th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
I disagree with the premise of this, Brett, or maybe it’s the conclusion.
There’s no doubt about the numbers you cited but look at the test team, going pretty well and certainly on the up, but being led by comparative youngsters. Our structures are producing excellent players for that game.
The bbl is a different kettle of fish and unlike anything a young player will have played before. The noise and hullabaloo on the night will take some getting used to by the kids. So many distractions compared to park, grade and shield cricket. And as we all know it takes a finely honed technique to score fast, so over time, the local talent development will focus on that because they must to be successful.
We’re still in the early stages of development of T20 and in Australia we are especially so because we took so long to catch on to the idea. Odd since WSC began here. But as the local game evolves here the skills in the younguns will grow.
And also Hoggy’s a legend. A freak! You can’t compare him to anyone else :-p
I’m extremely optimistic about the future of all forms of cricket. I went to the big bash last night, took my nephew and niece and they LOVED it! It was so much fun to get in the spirit of it (incidentally the two old dogs at the top of the order for the Heat were ably supported by young Cutting and Burns with young Agar providing the only decent resistance for Perth). And now I’m settled in with the ashes on the telly with the crowd swelling at the SCG (after bug crowds all series)…how good is it?!
January 6th 2018 @ 1:58pm
Brett McKay said | January 6th 2018 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
BennO, for clarity, I am only talking about the BBL and the T20 format in Australia.
And so I have to completely disagree with you on the points of T20 being “unlike anything a young player will have played before,” and Australian being “still in the early stages of development of T20”.
T20 as a format, has been around since 2003, and has been played at first class level in Australia since 2005/06. The state-based Big Bash ran for six seasons, meaning the BBL has only just this season been running longer.
This current generation of players in their early-mid 20s, therefore, have literally grown up on T20 cricket. It is exactly what they’ve played before, and they quite likely have played more T20 cricket as a junior than any other format.
I do agree that the skills take time, but these young players have been playing T20 cricket at an elite level all through the age representative programs. If they still don’t have the skills to bat through an innings, or work out how and what to bowl at a set batsman, then that’s a failing of the both the player’s adaptability and the supposed high-performance coaching through the various pathways…
January 6th 2018 @ 2:05pm
BennO said | January 6th 2018 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
Hey Brett, no I mean the noise and carry on being not what they’re used to. For sure players who’ve had a couple of years playing BBL should be used to it but even playing T20 throughout your junior years, a BBL game with all the music between deliveries and fireworks and whatnot would be totally different and overwhelming.
The format should be familiar but the concentration skills required to do well at a BBL game will take time to develop and there’s no preparation for that.
January 6th 2018 @ 2:17pm
Brett McKay said | January 6th 2018 @ 2:17pm | ! Report
Ah yes, that would certainly be different. Even without all that, the crowds are certainly bigger!
January 6th 2018 @ 10:44am
Nathan Absalom said | January 6th 2018 @ 10:44am | ! Report
Good article Brett, really enjoyed it.
My view is that of all the formats in the game, T20 is the most demanding of the skill of the players. In both test cricket and ODIs batsmen are rewarded for waiting to play the shots they are most comfortable with early in their innings. In T20, batsmen must play a greater array of shots earlier in their innings, when they are not set and often against a new and moving ball.
Generalizing a fair bit, I think what you are seeing is that both younger and older players are fully aware of the couple of shots that they want to play in their first twenty or so balls before their set. But in T20, batsman need to be able to play a greater range of shots early in their innings, and the experienced players have a much better idea of those shots that they want to play. They are also less likely to panic and play shots they are uncomfortable with if they are one from 5 deliveries. I reckon they should look to take more risks running between the wickets earlier in the innings, personally.
I am really not surprised that leggies are overperforming as well. When batsmen are thinking how and where they are going to hit, they stop concentrating so much on the hand and miss the variations of the leggie. Even though they’re going to go for runs at times, they’ll take wickets as well. And leggies, whatever the format, improve with age more than any other cricketer.
January 6th 2018 @ 1:44pm
Kanga said | January 6th 2018 @ 1:44pm | ! Report
U think t 20 is more skilful then test cricket .
Wow
January 6th 2018 @ 3:00pm
Brett McKay said | January 6th 2018 @ 3:00pm | ! Report
Nathan, I think there’s plenty of merit if what you say.
Even if you play a reasonably conventional shot, you’ve still got to have a couple of other shots front of mind for any one ball. As you run into bowl, you’re watching the batsman more closely for early movement, and again, with a couple of different variations just prior to the point of delivery.
From my own limited experience in playing T20s, albeit a few years ago now, I found a T20 game that went to the wire more mentally taxing than a 50-over game. So there’s plenty to what you’re saying, for sure.
But again, I come back to coaching and age rep programs – why aren’t the younger players picking up all those required skills playing T20 well before they graduate to the BBL?
January 6th 2018 @ 3:13pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | January 6th 2018 @ 3:13pm | ! Report
I can think of a few young players who are performing well in the T20s. Darcy Short has been a revelation for the Hurricanes. Could be looking at an opening spot for Australia in T20s. Clive Rose has been their best bowler. The young leggies Boyce, Swepson and Zampa are all performing well. Young Carey and Head are batting well for the Strikers. Ross, Lyn and Cutting are playing well for the Heat and aren’t exactly veterans. Jhye Richardson for the Perth Heat has been very effective and has been called up to the Australian ODI team. The Sixers have some young fast bowlers in Sams and Dwarshuis.
I reckon there is a pretty decent mix of youth and experience going around in the Big Bash at the moment – which is a good thing.
January 6th 2018 @ 3:27pm
Brett McKay said | January 6th 2018 @ 3:27pm | ! Report
Yep, Head, Ross, Carey, and Short I mentioned Geoff, so I certainly agree there. I suppose when the likes of Hodge and Hogg and co aren’t required because the young guys are dominating, then the concerns will ease…