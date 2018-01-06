Behind the barriers: Five bets for Saturday

It’s a new year, and hopefully the first Saturday of 2018 can bring some winners. There are only the two metro meetings, with Randwick and the Gold Coast, but I am confident there are winners to be found.

Bet 1: win – Randwick Race 4, number seven: Runway Ready

Concede Awesome Pluck is hard to beat, but odds on is poison. This mare looks the value at around $5 (boosted). She is a really good mare for the Matty Dunn team, who has returned in fab order. She didn’t appear to handle Ballina that well fresh but was still excellent late before going to Ipswich, where she was backed off the map and duly saluted under a peach from Lloyd. She loses nothing with Angland steering, draws well and is a three-time winner, so she gets in very well at the weights.

Bet 2: win – Randwick Race 8, number five: Noire

It’s hard to look away from a mare that has a picket fence next to her name. She ran at Warwick Farm a fortnight back, where she did open favourite but the money came big time for Pecans. Nobody told her that, though, as she finished best and beat Pecans, who came out and won the Belle of the Turf at Gosford, so that reads very well for this. You could certainly back her at the black figures.

Bet 3: each-way – Randwick Race 9, number five: Sir Barb

There are few shorties at Randwick, but I’ll be blasting out in the hope this $51 chance can run a bold race. The in-form Clare Cunningham trains this galloper, who resumed over 1200 metres at Warwick Farm a fortnight back. He was unwanted in betting, but I liked the way he closed his race off late in the piece behind Wild ‘n’ Famous. He’ll be much better suited over the 1400 metres. He is a second-up winner, and I think the big track will suit hime.

Bet 4: win – Gold Coast Race 2, number two: Sunlight

If you can get $1.80 to $1.90 with the boost, I’d take it and take it with confidence. As it stands at the time of writing, $1.60 is just over her true odds. I had her around $1.20 to $1.30. The only reason you’re getting better is because of the boom filly Terminology, who I have serious doubts over. Sunlight is heading towards the Magic Millions, and keep in mind Houtzen won this race last year en route to winning the Magic Millions.

Bet 5: each-way – Gold Coast Race 3, number eight: Protest

Concede it looks a two-horse race between All Too Huiyung and Boom Boom Epic, but $26 for Protest is just a silly price. She looks a lovely filly for Aquis Farm and the Guy stable, who broke through last start over 1800 metres at the Sunshine Coast and was dominant despite wandering about in front. She has the most upside of any runner here, she’s trained on the track and a win wouldn’t shock me at all.